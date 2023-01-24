Read full article on original website
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — The fallout from the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old student in Virginia has prompted a staff shakeup in the Newport News school district. In addition to the firing of Superintendent Gary Parker this week, the principal and assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School have left their jobs. A longtime principal in the school district has been named to lead the school as it prepares to reopen next week.
Lone NN School Board dissenter explains why he supported superintendent to keep job
Thursday, the lone vote not to terminate the Newport News Public Schools' superintendent, board member Gary Hunter, spoke with 10 On Your Side about why he voted no to the separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.
Virginia Beach teacher arrested for disturbing the peace
A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.
No school resource officer for Richneck as students set to return
There will be a heavy police presence when students return to class Monday at Richneck Elementary School, but it will continue to not have a school resource officer, according to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew. That was among a number of things Drew touched on in an interview with 10 On Your Side.
Newport News parents weigh in on what they want in next superintendent
Parents are weighing in on what they want to see in the next superintendent for Newport News Public Schools. It comes after the school board voted to fire Dr. George Parker III.
Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out
Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation...
Assistant principal at Richneck Elementary School resigns
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The assistant principal at a Newport News school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher has resigned. On Wednesday, a school spokesperson confirmed that Dr. Ebony Parker has resigned as Richneck Elementary School's assistant principal. The news of Parker's resignation comes on the same day that...
Parent of Menchville High shooting victim speaks after terse remark by school board member
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The father of the Newport News student shot and killed at Menchville High School in 2021 spoke exclusively with 13News Now for an opportunity to make remarks following an interaction with school board member Gary Hunter at the latest special-called school board meeting. It was...
Child in Richneck Elem. shooting did not have proper services, advocates say
A Central Virginia special education advocate said it would be "highly inappropriate" for a parent to attend school daily with their special needs child.
Former NNPS superintendent gets $502K severance
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, the majority of the Newport News School Board voted to fire the district’s superintendent, though several members who voted in favor of terminating Dr. George Parker said they disagreed with his severance pay. Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 – an amount that equals two times his salary […]
Newport News School Board to vote on separation agreement, severance for superintendent
The Newport News School Board could be on the verge of parting with Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.
Experts explain school threat assessments process following Richneck shooting
As Richneck Elementary School students prepare to head back, parents are still wondering what exactly happened on Jan. 6, when police said a 6-year-old student shot a first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner.
Six-year-old student shoots teacher, raises concerns about increasing school violence
On January 6th, first grade teacher Abby Zwerner was interrupted mid lesson after being shot by one of her students in Newport News, Virginia. Though this situation is rare, school violence continues to hit new highs despite school administration’s efforts to minimize, and ultimately, prevent it. Despite the many new initiatives being introduced, such as the “see something, say something” movement across schools following the horrors that happened at Sandy Hook, bullying, verbal and physical violence, as well as cyberbullying are continuing to persist, affecting the student body, teachers, and school administration.
'Family Day' held at Richneck Elementary ahead of school's reopening
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In an emotional return, Richneck Elementary School families told 13News Now that there are a lot of mixed emotions as they set foot on campus for the first time since a student shot and injured a teacher. "Family Day" came nearly two weeks after the...
Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?
Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
District leadership change expected days ahead of Richneck Elementary return
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Bray reports. District leadership change expected days ahead of …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Bray reports. Tractor-trailer separates, crashes on US-58 in Suffolk. According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred on US-58 westbound at the Nansemond Parkway overpass. Officials say the...
Texas education professor shares school safety best practices in hopes of protecting Virginia students
As Richneck Elementary prepares to reopen, a Texas educational leadership professor, who trains other educators on topics like school safety, shares useful best practices that could protect students in the Commonwealth.
Facing shortage, Norfolk PD not expecting return to 700-plus sworn officers
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Down to a force of just over 500 sworn officers, the Norfolk Police Department isn’t expecting a return to force levels above 700 for the foreseeable future. It is looking however to bolster the force in other ways to get near previous staffing levels,...
Ocean View area shootings raise concerns
Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned. Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned.
