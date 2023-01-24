Read full article on original website
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27
This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
NBC4 Columbus
Blizzard of ’78: The devastating snowstorm that paralyzed Ohio for days
CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been 44 years since a series of three winter storms, collectively known as the Blizzard of ’78, battered much of the Midwest and Northeast. The second blast, from Jan. 25, 1978, to Jan. 27, 1978, caused widespread devastation in Ohio. The high winds created massive snow drifts, closing schools, shutting down businesses, and bringing transportation to a halt. It took several days for the region to recover and the storm killed 70 people, including 51 in Ohio.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio putting up state funds for Westland Mall demolition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly 600 buildings are set to be demolished with the help of funding from the state of Ohio, including the Westland Mall building. Counties were eligible to receive funds from the $150 million allocated to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. “So many...
cwcolumbus.com
Ride along with an ODOT snow plow driver as he prepares roads for freezing temperatures
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — As temperatures drop overnight into Thursday morning, roads could freeze and make the drive to work or school slippery. Ohio Department of Transportation crews are doing what they can to prevent roads from getting icy. WSYX reporter Isabelle Hanson rode along with an ODOT...
Another Snow Storm is Headed to Central Ohio
The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
sciotopost.com
Ohio Blizzard of 1978 Anniversary Today Do You Remember?
OHIO – Were I come from in Maine we call these storms Nor’easters. Not being able to leave your home for a day or two is pretty common where I grew up. Being prepared for winter with the possibility of being shut in with lots of snow, I tell people one of my childhood memories is being able to “jump out my second story window to dig out my first story,” because the snow was so deep you couldn’t get out the front door.
Level 1 snow emergency activated in some Northeast Ohio counties: Here's what each level means for you
SANDUSKY, Ohio — As wintry weather moves through Northeast Ohio, your county may be under a snow emergency due to slick road conditions. The decision to activate a snow emergency is made by the sheriff in each county. There are three snow emergency levels that carry very different restrictions.
Delaware County crews prepare for heavy snow
DELAWARE, Ohio — For hours Tuesday afternoon, crews in Delaware county filled up the plows with load after load of salt. Four storage facilities across the county currently hold 9,300 tons of salt that’s ready for Wednesday’s winter roads. Snow plow drivers will work in 12-hour shifts.
Winter storm advisory issued for Wednesday across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Clevelanders are expected to see a fresh blanket of snow outside upon waking up Wednesday morning. Winter storm warnings and weather advisories have been issued for late Tuesday through Wednesday morning for northern Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
Pickup truck fire causes backup on I-71 North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A truck caught fire on Friday and emitted plumes of smoke, causing major delays on Interstate 71 North. Around 10:30 a.m., Columbus police arrived at I-71 North between the Cooke Road and North Broadway exits to find a pickup truck engulfed in flames. By 10:50 a.m., firefighters appeared to have the […]
NBC4 Columbus
After wintry mix, colder air returns with snow showers
Expect gusty winds along with falling temperatures, with snow showers overnight. A wintry start to the day brought 1 to 3 inches of wet snow early Wednesday, before changing to rain, as milder air was drawn northward ahead of low pressure moving through the Ohio Valley and into the southern Great Lakes.
Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on […]
NBC4 Columbus
Weather Alert Day in effect through Wednesday for Columbus area
This goes into effect at midnight until the early afternoon for most of our area for snow and the wintry mix in the overnight and morning hours. Tonight: Cloudy early, wet snow after midnight, low 28. Wednesday: Wet snow to mix to rain, high 38. Thursday: Snow showers, light accumulations,...
cwcolumbus.com
As snow melts, experts offer tips to prevent a flooded basement
ASHVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — When the snow melts and the rain pours, Courtney Johnson never wants to relive a flooded basement. "It's expensive to replace," Johnson said. "We've spent multiple thousands of dollars to make our basement secure now so that we don't have to worry about it," Johnson...
Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for some; Snow transitioning to rain this afternoon
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. for Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, and Shelby counties. >>Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?. Storm ends with light snow again and more scattered snow showers Thursday. DETAILED FORECAST:. TODAY: Poor visibility and driving conditions through midday. Rain/sleet...
Snow beginning to turn to rain; expected to turn back to snow tonight
The winter storm dumped several inches of snow on parts of Northeast Ohio Wednesday morning, and snow is now beginning to turn to rain as temperatures rise later this morning.
One-car crash causes five-mile stretch of SR-315 to close for two hours
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A one-car crash resulted in the closure of a major highway in northern Columbus early Friday morning. A person was taken to Ohio State University Hospital after a one-car accident just before 3 a.m. on State Route 315 South near the Ackerman Road exit. Columbus police shut down a major stretch […]
