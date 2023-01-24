ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27

This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Blizzard of ’78: The devastating snowstorm that paralyzed Ohio for days

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been 44 years since a series of three winter storms, collectively known as the Blizzard of ’78, battered much of the Midwest and Northeast. The second blast, from Jan. 25, 1978, to Jan. 27, 1978, caused widespread devastation in Ohio. The high winds created massive snow drifts, closing schools, shutting down businesses, and bringing transportation to a halt. It took several days for the region to recover and the storm killed 70 people, including 51 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
CINCINNATI, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Ohio putting up state funds for Westland Mall demolition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly 600 buildings are set to be demolished with the help of funding from the state of Ohio, including the Westland Mall building. Counties were eligible to receive funds from the $150 million allocated to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. “So many...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Ohio Blizzard of 1978 Anniversary Today Do You Remember?

OHIO – Were I come from in Maine we call these storms Nor’easters. Not being able to leave your home for a day or two is pretty common where I grew up. Being prepared for winter with the possibility of being shut in with lots of snow, I tell people one of my childhood memories is being able to “jump out my second story window to dig out my first story,” because the snow was so deep you couldn’t get out the front door.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Delaware County crews prepare for heavy snow

DELAWARE, Ohio — For hours Tuesday afternoon, crews in Delaware county filled up the plows with load after load of salt. Four storage facilities across the county currently hold 9,300 tons of salt that’s ready for Wednesday’s winter roads. Snow plow drivers will work in 12-hour shifts.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pickup truck fire causes backup on I-71 North

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A truck caught fire on Friday and emitted plumes of smoke, causing major delays on Interstate 71 North. Around 10:30 a.m., Columbus police arrived at I-71 North between the Cooke Road and North Broadway exits to find a pickup truck engulfed in flames. By 10:50 a.m., firefighters appeared to have the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

After wintry mix, colder air returns with snow showers

Expect gusty winds along with falling temperatures, with snow showers overnight. A wintry start to the day brought 1 to 3 inches of wet snow early Wednesday, before changing to rain, as milder air was drawn northward ahead of low pressure moving through the Ohio Valley and into the southern Great Lakes.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Weather Alert Day in effect through Wednesday for Columbus area

This goes into effect at midnight until the early afternoon for most of our area for snow and the wintry mix in the overnight and morning hours. Tonight: Cloudy early, wet snow after midnight, low 28. Wednesday: Wet snow to mix to rain, high 38. Thursday: Snow showers, light accumulations,...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

As snow melts, experts offer tips to prevent a flooded basement

ASHVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — When the snow melts and the rain pours, Courtney Johnson never wants to relive a flooded basement. "It's expensive to replace," Johnson said. "We've spent multiple thousands of dollars to make our basement secure now so that we don't have to worry about it," Johnson...
ASHVILLE, OH

