Fulton County, AR

KTLO

2 men charged with murder of Fulton County sheriff’s employee

Harvey Taylor (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) Nearly 6 1/2 months after the body of a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee was found in the driveway of her residence, two men are in custody in connection with her death. Forty-nine-year-old Harvey John Taylor of Elizabeth and Thomas G. Sanchez, whose age and address were not available, are both charged with first-degree murder.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from two victims. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Patrick Hebert...
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Man pleads guilty to passing funny money

A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Potentially violent domestic situation brings charges

A man reported to be paranoid over alleged “cheating” on the part of his partner and threatening the woman and her juvenile son appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. 23-year-old Jonathan Cole Smith, Jr., entered a not guilty plea to the charges against him. Mountain Home attorney...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Crash involving semis closes U.S. 63 in Fulton County, Ark.

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3/KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police closed part of U.S. 63 in Fulton County following a crash involving semis on Tuesday. Troopers responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring was shut down because of the crash. Law enforcement says several vehicles, including 18-wheelers, blocked the highway.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Parole is approved for MH man with long criminal history

Parole for a Mountain Home man who has had 21 criminal cases opened on him since 2007 has been approved. The last time 36-year-old William (Billy) Lewis was in Baxter County Circuit Court was in December 2021 when he went on trial on a single case, but ended the trial when he agreed to plead guilty to charges in all 11 criminal cases then open on him.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Marion County Judge gives update on conditions

Marion County Judge Jason Stumph spoke with KTLO’s Heather Loftis with an update on road conditions, emergency services and power outages in Marion County. Stayed to KTLO, 101.7 Classic Hits and The Boot as well as KTLO.com for the lastest updates as they become available.
KTLO

Lakeview man arrested after fleeing traffic stop; habitual offender

A habitual offender from Lakeview has been arrested after fleeing a traffic stop. According to the probable cause affidavit, a Baxter County Sheriff’s Office deputy was doing a routine patrol in the area of Arkansas Highway 5 North when he observed a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. When the deputy turned around to initiate the traffic stop, the vehicle turned onto Timberlane Road traveling towards Cannie Baker Road. The deputy advised dispatch of a vehicle attempting to evade a traffic stop.
LAKEVIEW, AR
KTLO

Power outages continue throughout Twin Lakes Area

Widespread power outages continue throughout the Twin Lakes Area following Tuesday night’s snowfall, and for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, that number was at just under 29,000 at 4:40 Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a statement from the cooperative:. “North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors are working to restore electricity...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Highway 63 temporarily shut down

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Fire damages barn west of golf course

A fire Thursday morning caused damage to a barn just west of Big Creek Golf and Country Club. No injuries were reported from the blaze at 3558 Highway 62 West. According to a report from the Mountain Home Fire Department, the alarm came in just after 8. Ten personnel were on the scene for nearly an hour with an engine company, two tankers and three support vehicles, and six other firefighters were on standby.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
whiterivernow.com

Oliver welcomed as provider at White River Health Family Care Southside

White River Health Family Care in Southside has announced it welcomes David “Tanner” Oliver, APRN, MSN, FNP-C. Oliver joins APRNs James Bridgeman, Jennifer Blaney, and Brandon Womack. As a family nurse practitioner, Oliver provides healthcare to patients of all ages. He is available for the treatment of acute...
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Thousands without power following winter storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes. As of noon, Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 57,137 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night. The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative...
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

BREAKING: Winter weather causing major traffic issues

The winter weather conditions are causing traffic headaches throughout Independence County. Authorities urge drivers to stay home if possible. Four-wheel drive vehicles and tractor-trailer rigs are even having issues in the wintry mix, according to scanner traffic. For a complete list of closings and cancellations, please refresh the White River...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Jerry Duane Gilbert

Jerry Duane Gilbert, 82, of Mountain View, Arkansas, passed away on January 26th, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born September 13th, 1940, in Alco, Arkansas to Orbie and Chloe Mae Caston Gilbert. Jerry was a devoted Christian and of the Baptist faith. He was a...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
KTLO

Twin Lakes Area to see nearly 1/2 foot of snow

The Twin Lakes Area could be seeing nearly a half-foot of snow, if not more, beginning Tuesday night. A winter storm warning will be in effect for north central Arkansas from noon Tuesday through 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri from 4 Tuesday afternoon through 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri from 6 Tuesday evening through noon Wednesday.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO

