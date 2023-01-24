Read full article on original website
KTLO
2 men charged with murder of Fulton County sheriff’s employee
Harvey Taylor (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) Nearly 6 1/2 months after the body of a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee was found in the driveway of her residence, two men are in custody in connection with her death. Forty-nine-year-old Harvey John Taylor of Elizabeth and Thomas G. Sanchez, whose age and address were not available, are both charged with first-degree murder.
Kait 8
Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from two victims. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Patrick Hebert...
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to passing funny money
A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
KTLO
Potentially violent domestic situation brings charges
A man reported to be paranoid over alleged “cheating” on the part of his partner and threatening the woman and her juvenile son appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. 23-year-old Jonathan Cole Smith, Jr., entered a not guilty plea to the charges against him. Mountain Home attorney...
Ozark County Times
Woman charged after man says she stole his vehicle after dropping him at court
A warrant with a $1,500 cash-only bond has been issued for the arrest of Dawn Flanagan, 41, of Gainesville, in connection with a case in which she is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. According to the probable cause statement filed in the case prepared by Ozark County Deputy...
KYTV
Crash involving semis closes U.S. 63 in Fulton County, Ark.
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3/KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police closed part of U.S. 63 in Fulton County following a crash involving semis on Tuesday. Troopers responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring was shut down because of the crash. Law enforcement says several vehicles, including 18-wheelers, blocked the highway.
KTLO
Parole is approved for MH man with long criminal history
Parole for a Mountain Home man who has had 21 criminal cases opened on him since 2007 has been approved. The last time 36-year-old William (Billy) Lewis was in Baxter County Circuit Court was in December 2021 when he went on trial on a single case, but ended the trial when he agreed to plead guilty to charges in all 11 criminal cases then open on him.
KTLO
Marion County Judge gives update on conditions
Marion County Judge Jason Stumph spoke with KTLO’s Heather Loftis with an update on road conditions, emergency services and power outages in Marion County. Stayed to KTLO, 101.7 Classic Hits and The Boot as well as KTLO.com for the lastest updates as they become available.
KTLO
Lakeview man arrested after fleeing traffic stop; habitual offender
A habitual offender from Lakeview has been arrested after fleeing a traffic stop. According to the probable cause affidavit, a Baxter County Sheriff’s Office deputy was doing a routine patrol in the area of Arkansas Highway 5 North when he observed a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. When the deputy turned around to initiate the traffic stop, the vehicle turned onto Timberlane Road traveling towards Cannie Baker Road. The deputy advised dispatch of a vehicle attempting to evade a traffic stop.
KTLO
Power outages continue throughout Twin Lakes Area
Widespread power outages continue throughout the Twin Lakes Area following Tuesday night’s snowfall, and for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, that number was at just under 29,000 at 4:40 Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a statement from the cooperative:. “North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors are working to restore electricity...
Kait 8
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
KTLO
Fire damages barn west of golf course
A fire Thursday morning caused damage to a barn just west of Big Creek Golf and Country Club. No injuries were reported from the blaze at 3558 Highway 62 West. According to a report from the Mountain Home Fire Department, the alarm came in just after 8. Ten personnel were on the scene for nearly an hour with an engine company, two tankers and three support vehicles, and six other firefighters were on standby.
whiterivernow.com
Oliver welcomed as provider at White River Health Family Care Southside
White River Health Family Care in Southside has announced it welcomes David “Tanner” Oliver, APRN, MSN, FNP-C. Oliver joins APRNs James Bridgeman, Jennifer Blaney, and Brandon Womack. As a family nurse practitioner, Oliver provides healthcare to patients of all ages. He is available for the treatment of acute...
Kait 8
Thousands without power following winter storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes. As of noon, Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 57,137 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night. The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative...
whiterivernow.com
BREAKING: Winter weather causing major traffic issues
The winter weather conditions are causing traffic headaches throughout Independence County. Authorities urge drivers to stay home if possible. Four-wheel drive vehicles and tractor-trailer rigs are even having issues in the wintry mix, according to scanner traffic. For a complete list of closings and cancellations, please refresh the White River...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jerry Duane Gilbert
Jerry Duane Gilbert, 82, of Mountain View, Arkansas, passed away on January 26th, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born September 13th, 1940, in Alco, Arkansas to Orbie and Chloe Mae Caston Gilbert. Jerry was a devoted Christian and of the Baptist faith. He was a...
Kait 8
Students say they were not surprised by this month’s Teacher of the Month
STRAWBERRY, Ark. (KAIT) - From the shop to the farm, a teacher in Strawberry, Ark. uses each day to guide students in what some may say is an unconventional way to teach. Her students are appreciative of just how much they are able to do in this teacher’s class.
KTLO
Twin Lakes Area to see nearly 1/2 foot of snow
The Twin Lakes Area could be seeing nearly a half-foot of snow, if not more, beginning Tuesday night. A winter storm warning will be in effect for north central Arkansas from noon Tuesday through 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri from 4 Tuesday afternoon through 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri from 6 Tuesday evening through noon Wednesday.
Kait 8
Electric cooperative working to keep lights on ahead of winter storm
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - The next 24 hours will be busy for the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative (NAEC) as the winter storms move in. Power crews throughout Northeast Arkansas are preparing for winter weather that could cause power outages. NAEC provides power to portions of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Marion,...
