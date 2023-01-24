ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethpage, NY

News 12

Authorities release 911 calls from Fair Lawn 7-Eleven robbery

Authorities released 911 calls made by 7-Eleven employees who locked themselves in a bathroom during a robbery. Elmwood Park police say the suspect waited until all the customers inside the Route 4 7-Eleven left before making his move. They say he pretended to be a customer and then came around the counter, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
News 12

Video shows overturned vehicle on I-95 after crash

No one was injured in a crash on I-95 Friday morning that caused one vehicle to flip over. Police say a driver in the left lane crashed his vehicle into another driver whose car was suffering a tire problem in the center lane. The impact caused the second vehicle to...
MILFORD, CT

