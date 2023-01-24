Read full article on original website
News 12
Police: 3 people rescued from hole in front of Huntington Station home
Suffolk County police say they rescued three people who were stuck in a 6-foot-deep hole in Huntington Station on Thursday. They say they got a call around 6 a.m. that two men and a woman were inside a hole in the front yard of a home on West 10th Street.
News 12
Authorities release 911 calls from Fair Lawn 7-Eleven robbery
Authorities released 911 calls made by 7-Eleven employees who locked themselves in a bathroom during a robbery. Elmwood Park police say the suspect waited until all the customers inside the Route 4 7-Eleven left before making his move. They say he pretended to be a customer and then came around the counter, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.
Police: Suspect wanted for package theft in Massapequa Park
Authorities say just after a FedEx driver dropped off a package containing two iPhones at the victim’s house on Grant Street, a man walked to the front port and took it.
Residents of Newark housing complex say rodent infestation has destroyed their life
Residents of the Georgia King Village housing complex in Newark are demanding better living conditions. They say that their homes are infested with mice and rats.
Police: Elizabeth officer struck by stolen car
An Elizabeth police officer was struck by a car while trying to stop suspects in a stolen vehicle, authorities say.
News 12 Exclusive: Person arrested after brawl breaks out at Bronx men's shelter
News 12 obtained exclusive video from multiple angles inside the shelter, showing a staff member throwing food away from a group of Venezuelan migrants staying at the facility.
Police: Man stole $20,000 worth of items from Southampton storage facility
Authorities say on New Year’s Day, a masked man hit 24 units at Life Storage on Mariner Drive before taking off in a dark colored SUV.
Headlines: No charges in paramedic death, armed standoff in Poughkeepsie, New City church thefts
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police: 15-year-old boy arrested in Linden shooting; father hospitalized
A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody after a shooting on Wednesday in Linden.
Caught on camera: Truck hits overpass on Sunrise Highway
Suffolk Police Highway Patrol officers say they responded to a 911 call regarding debris in the roadway.
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
Prosecutor: 81-year-old man charged in death of woman at AristaCare nursing facility
The prosecutor’s office says that police officers were called to the facility on Jan. 16 to help with a combative patient.
Community mourns loss of 17-year-old Jadeden Sanchez
Family described Jadeden as a thoughtful, introspective young man. He suffered from a heart condition.
Orange County DA explains decision not to charge driver in crash that killed paramedic
Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says responding police reported that Pablo Colector failed a field sobriety test and allegedly smelled of alcohol, but that tests taken at the scene turned up negative for drugs and alcohol.
ShotSpotter to be reinstated in several Suffolk County communities
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison testified in front of the Legislature's Public Safety Committee and said ShotSpotter will be present in Bay Shore, Brentwood, Central Islip, Coram, Huntington Station, Mastic, North Amityville, Bellport and Wyandanch come May.
Police departments ramp up patrols due to Tyre Nichols body camera footage release
White Plains police said they would have extra patrols out Friday night ahead of possible demonstrations.
Prosecutor: Woman critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Secaucus
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a hit-and-run crash that left a 49-year-old woman critically injured in Secaucus.
News 12
East New York residents fed up as loud neighbors continue clamoring
A group of East New York residents who reside in a private building say they have reached their boiling point as late-night parties, loud music and constant noise have made living conditions unbearable. The residents tell News 12 they've been trying to get help quieting their noisy neighbors for over...
News 12
Video shows overturned vehicle on I-95 after crash
No one was injured in a crash on I-95 Friday morning that caused one vehicle to flip over. Police say a driver in the left lane crashed his vehicle into another driver whose car was suffering a tire problem in the center lane. The impact caused the second vehicle to...
Holbrook man indicted for allegedly selling fentanyl that caused deadly overdose
Jaquan Cassidy remains behind bars on $500,000 cash bail.
