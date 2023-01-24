ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Record-Courier

Frey Ranch named Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year

The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Made in Nevada presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon. Frey Ranch Distillery was selected from 15 nominations by three judges from the NDA and Made in Nevada to...
FALLON, NV
news3lv.com

Gov. Lombardo addresses Oakland A's potential move

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Time is running out for the Athletics to get a deal done for a new stadium in Oakland. Negotiations between the team and the city of Oakland have been quiet for their proposed $12 billion waterfront stadium project. Las Vegas is still the leading contender...
OAKLAND, CA
news3lv.com

City of North Las Vegas proposes Juneteenth as Nevada holiday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is offering its support to make Juneteenth a legal state holiday in Nevada. The city announced on Thursday that it's sponsoring State Assembly Bill 31 in this year's legislative session. While President Joe Biden made Juneteenth an official federal...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lombardo confirms in-person meeting with A's ownership, MLB Commissioner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo confirmed he had an in-person meeting with Oakland A’s ownership and Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Details and specifics remained unclear, but the Governor’s office said Manfred was a late addition to an already scheduled meeting with A’s top brass.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. CCSD Superintendent Jara addresses teacher shortages, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/ccsd-superintendent-jara-addresses-teacher-shortages-school-funding-in-state-of-schools-address/. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Teacher of the Month: Meet Angie Weigel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're kicking off the first News 3 Teacher of the Month of 2023 with a trip to Roger Bryon Elementary School in the Spring Valley community. This teacher is a superhero in her own right. Angie Weigel was described as a Buzz Lightyear, "going to...
SPRING VALLEY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

BLM increases reward for Nevada wild horse shootings to $25K

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for five wild horse shootings to $25,000. In November 2021, the BLM Ely District was contacted by a member of the public after the discovery of five...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Steamers Bar & Grill revamped, reopens in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Longtime South Lake Tahoe staple Steamers Bar & Grill is starting off the new year officially open. After several months of being closed, the local spot opened their doors for the community to come back and enjoy Steamers on Jan. 6. “We are excited...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
businesspress.vegas

ON THE MOVE: Governor announces appointments

• Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has appointed Alan Jenne as director for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The appointment comes after Tony Wasley, NDOW director of almost 10 years, retired in December ending a 25-year tenure with the agency. “I’m pleased to announce Alan Jenne as the new director of...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
NEVADA STATE

