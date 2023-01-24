Read full article on original website
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Nevada
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
Record-Courier
Frey Ranch named Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year
The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Made in Nevada presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon. Frey Ranch Distillery was selected from 15 nominations by three judges from the NDA and Made in Nevada to...
news3lv.com
Gov. Lombardo addresses Oakland A's potential move
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Time is running out for the Athletics to get a deal done for a new stadium in Oakland. Negotiations between the team and the city of Oakland have been quiet for their proposed $12 billion waterfront stadium project. Las Vegas is still the leading contender...
news3lv.com
#WeatherAuthority: Current snowpack in good shape, what's in it for Lake Mead?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — So far, this season has overachieved in the snowfall department which has resulted in an above-normal snowpack across the entire region. The pattern shifted over New Year's weekend as an atmospheric river of storms pounded California and continued to march across the desert southwest. 2023...
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas proposes Juneteenth as Nevada holiday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is offering its support to make Juneteenth a legal state holiday in Nevada. The city announced on Thursday that it's sponsoring State Assembly Bill 31 in this year's legislative session. While President Joe Biden made Juneteenth an official federal...
Man who kidnapped woman in Nevada for two weeks now a fugitive in Oregon
Police were searching for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of critically injuring another woman he held captive for two weeks.
news3lv.com
Lombardo confirms in-person meeting with A's ownership, MLB Commissioner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo confirmed he had an in-person meeting with Oakland A’s ownership and Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Details and specifics remained unclear, but the Governor’s office said Manfred was a late addition to an already scheduled meeting with A’s top brass.
8newsnow.com
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. CCSD Superintendent Jara addresses teacher shortages, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/ccsd-superintendent-jara-addresses-teacher-shortages-school-funding-in-state-of-schools-address/. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully...
First responders learn new ways to spot human trafficking in the valley
First responders are learning ways to spot human trafficking in Nevada, the second most prolific area for human trafficking in the country, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
news3lv.com
Teacher of the Month: Meet Angie Weigel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're kicking off the first News 3 Teacher of the Month of 2023 with a trip to Roger Bryon Elementary School in the Spring Valley community. This teacher is a superhero in her own right. Angie Weigel was described as a Buzz Lightyear, "going to...
Fox5 KVVU
BLM increases reward for Nevada wild horse shootings to $25K
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for five wild horse shootings to $25,000. In November 2021, the BLM Ely District was contacted by a member of the public after the discovery of five...
Lombardo to name former lieutenant governor Krolicki to the gaming commission
Gov. Joe Lombardo intends to appoint former Treasurer and Lt. Governor Brian Krolicki to the Nevada Gaming Commission. The post Lombardo to name former lieutenant governor Krolicki to the gaming commission appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada
ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Steamers Bar & Grill revamped, reopens in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Longtime South Lake Tahoe staple Steamers Bar & Grill is starting off the new year officially open. After several months of being closed, the local spot opened their doors for the community to come back and enjoy Steamers on Jan. 6. “We are excited...
Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought?
This week’s Indy Environment newsletter looks at improving drought conditions after large storms brought considerable precipitation to much of Nevada and the Colorado River Basin. The post Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought? appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
businesspress.vegas
ON THE MOVE: Governor announces appointments
• Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has appointed Alan Jenne as director for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The appointment comes after Tony Wasley, NDOW director of almost 10 years, retired in December ending a 25-year tenure with the agency. “I’m pleased to announce Alan Jenne as the new director of...
news3lv.com
Joe Lombardo, Elon Musk meet following plans for new Tesla facility in Northern Nevada
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tesla is expanding its footprint in Northern Nevada. Recently, Governor Joe Lombardo met with CEO Elon Musk at the new Tesla facility in Northern Nevada, a meeting which the governor referenced to in his State of the State address on Monday. MORE ON NEWS 3...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
Nevada ranks surprisingly poor in new “Best Places to Retire” study
Nevada has long been considered a retirees’ paradise, but WalletHub’s study disputes that, ranking us 32nd. Nevada scores high in “Affordability” (11th), but gets hammered in categories like “Quality of Life” (42nd), and “Health Care” (41st).
