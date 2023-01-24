Read full article on original website
Kimi Johnson
2d ago
The Whitfield's are amazing! They truly have a heart for marriage. Their ministry continues to be a blessing to my family! Congratulations on a wonderful interview!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Related
Community giveaway happening Saturday in Havana
A free community giveaway for people in need in our community is happening Saturday
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU launches program for Black entrepreneurs
FAMU will be offering an advanced racial equity training program for Black entrepreneurs operating on campus and in the local community. A three-year partnership between Concept Creative Group and Blackstone Launchpad will enhance racial fairness in FAMU’s entrepreneurial environment through the creation of ‘Building Black Dynasties’. Starting...
thefamuanonline.com
Crump leads ‘Stop the Black Attack’ rally
Local leaders, students and civil rights organizations stood together in Florida’s Capitol Wednesday in agreement on one thought: College courses cannot be censored. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump went so far as to issue a warning to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, promising a lawsuit if an Advanced Placement course of African American studies is banned in the state.
thefamuanonline.com
County names roadway in honor of Bowen
Georgia “Joy” Bowen, the long-time former District 5 member of the local school board, was celebrated Wednesday when the Leon County Commission announced it was naming a dedicated roadway along Tharpe Street from North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Ocala Road in her honor. The Rev. R.B....
ecbpublishing.com
Community bids AMC’s Dr. Baxley a fond farewell
Animal lovers in the Monticello community got some heart-breaking news on Jan. 2 of this year. Beloved veterinarian, Dr. Carrie Lee B. Baxley of Animal Medical Clinic, sent out a heartfelt letter to her clients, stating that after 15 wonderful years of veterinary services, she will be hanging up her lab coat and dedicating more of her time to her family.
HipHopDX.com
Real Boston Richey Addresses Snitch Allegations After Interrogation Video Surfaces
Real Boston Richey has responded to allegations that he snitched after an apparent interrogation video has surfaced online. The Freebandz rapper went viral earlier in January after a vlogger named 1090 Jake uploaded paperwork that allegedly showed Richey had cooperated with law enforcement during two separate cases. One related to a Grand Theft Auto case in 2013, and another allegedly related to a murder case he was involved in at 19 years old.
WALB 10
Heroes Among Us: Robert Marshall
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Robert Marshall is just 93 years young. He spent his birthday surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Marshall is known for his many roles—one being an Army veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Special Third Class (SP3) from 1953 to 1955. But many know him as...
thefamuanonline.com
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee People on the Move| January 2023
The new year brought the retirement of long-time Tallahassee PR consultant Rick Oppenheim – the founder, president, CEO and namesake of RB Oppenheim Associates (RBOA) – who will be passing the baton to the firm’s new owner, Michael Winn, who has served as its executive vice president and chief digital officer for the past 12 years. Winn has assumed Oppenheim’s role as president and CEO.
click orlando
Ron DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
WCTV
Woman speaks out after viral video of her being pulled by hair at Gordos
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman is speaking out after a viral video shows her being pulled by her hair from a man wearing a security guard jacket at Gordos Cuban Cuisine. The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Pensacola Street location. Latoya Woolfolk is the woman...
FSU responds to Anti-Semitic incident on campus Thursday
We're learning more about an incident at Florida State involving an Anti-Semitic display on campus. It's part of similar incidents happening at other campuses across the southeast.
thefamuanonline.com
Local high schools cope with threat of guns
Leon County had 108 shootings in 2022, a 17% increase from 2021. Florida A&M alumni Juan Houston grew up in Tallahassee and had a friend who was fatally shot. “Being so close to someone who was a victim of gun violence leaves a bitter taste in your mouth in a sense where you never know who’s next or when the next occurrence may be,” Houston said.
New OEV leader working to bring 1,500 jobs to Tallahassee
Tallahassee’s Office of Economic Vitality has a new leader who is no stranger to business development in the Big Bend.
thefamuanonline.com
Administration vs Students
When students have difficulties or concerns, they are more likely to seek advice from professors. than administrators due to the lack of resolution that results from dealing with school authorities. When it comes to problems on campus, administrators are generally eager to solicit comments. from students; nevertheless, seeking opinions from...
thefamuanonline.com
Is FAMU ready to accept more students?
It is official, Fall 2022 is out, and Spring 2023 is in. Welcome back to your number one public HBCU,. Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University. This semester has been a whirlwind of events, and it has. just begun. Students and staff have been under immense pressure to maintain stability during...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
FSU NURSING PROFESSOR NAMED 2023 PRESIDENTIAL LEADERSHIP SCHOLAR
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. January 26, 21023 — A Florida State University faculty member will join a unique network of leaders making a difference in the world. Associate Professor Eugenia Millender, co-founder and co-director of the Center of Population Sciences for Health Equity in the College of Nursing, is one of 60 scholars who will form the Presidential Leadership Scholars’ (PLS) eighth annual class.
augustaceo.com
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
Florida execution set for man in woman’s 1990 slaying
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Monday for a man who was convicted of fatally stabbing a woman after escaping from custody while serving a life sentence for killing a deputy.
WCTV
Jury finds Kenneth Burns guilty of first degree murder
Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. A tree falls on a home in Tallahassee due to the storm. Florida D.O.E. investigating potential complaint against Leon County Schools. Updated:...
Comments / 3