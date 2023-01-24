Read full article on original website
Stations Casino announces opening day for new Wildfire Casino in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An opening date has been set for Stations Casino's new Wildlife Casino, set to open in downtown Las Vegas. The casino will open its doors to guests on Friday, February 10 at noon at 2700 Fremont Street, near Charleston Blvd. According to Station Casinos, crews...
Open the Books: Paid time off for city of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Paid time off given to City of Las Vegas employees is so generous that in 2021, the city paid $6.2 million in buybacks to employees who didn’t use their time off. Las Vegas firefighters are the city employees who have the most unused sick...
City Of Las Vegas to host multiple events during Black History Month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Black History Month starts February 1st, and the City of Las Vegas is getting the community together with several events happening throughout the month. City of Las Vegas facilities will be closed on Febuary 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day. A Night of Expressions...
High Roller releases lighting color schedule for February
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The LINQ Promenade has announced its seasonal lightning schedule, which will display various light shows in observance of important days. High Roller will showcase red, yellow, and green lighting for Black History Month. Saturday, Feb. 4. High Roller will showcase red for American Heart Month.
Las Vegas movie theaters to screen all Oscar best picture nominees
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A few Las Vegas movie theaters will soon be showing all of the contenders for the top prize at this year's Academy Awards. Regal and Cinemark both announced they would screen all 10 of the Best Picture-nominated films for a limited time. Regal's "Best Picture...
Las Vegas community reacts to video release of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community and Nevada officials are sharing their remarks following the footage released of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest in Memphis, Tennessee. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement on Friday:. Sheriff Kevin McMahill and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department extend...
#WeatherAuthority: Current snowpack in good shape, what's in it for Lake Mead?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — So far, this season has overachieved in the snowfall department which has resulted in an above-normal snowpack across the entire region. The pattern shifted over New Year's weekend as an atmospheric river of storms pounded California and continued to march across the desert southwest. 2023...
Tyre Nichols case brings national attention to similar situation in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Memphis police are set to release the body cam videos from the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers on Friday. The department is warning all of us, that the video is heinous. Five police officers have been charged with murder.
Celebrate Chinese New Year at Rampart Casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Chinese New Year is officially here, and for our locals, here’s how you can get in on all the action to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit!. Here to talk about it is Sam Garritano from Rampart Casino.
Las Vegas leaders react to deadly beating video of Tyre Nichols
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local civil rights organizations are speaking out and condemning the video of a Memphis man brutally beaten by police. The NAACP of Las Vegas along with the ACLU of Nevada are responding to the video that has captured the entire country’s attention. Video shows...
Circus Circus Las Vegas strikes partnership with Choice Hotels
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas and Choice Hotels International announced a partnership that will allow people to book rooms through Choice's websites and earn loyalty points. The two companies said Friday that Circus Circus rooms will join the Ascend Hotel Collection and guests can earn and...
Duchess, original dolphin at Mirage Secret Garden habitat, has died
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the original dolphins from The Mirage Secret Garden habitat has died, the resort confirmed Wednesday. Duchess, described as the matriarch bottlenose dolphin, was 48 years old, Mirage President Joe Lupo said in a statement. "I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Mirage animal...
Lombardo confirms in-person meeting with A's ownership, MLB Commissioner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo confirmed he had an in-person meeting with Oakland A’s ownership and Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Details and specifics remained unclear, but the Governor’s office said Manfred was a late addition to an already scheduled meeting with A’s top brass.
I-15 southbound, Flamingo shut down after injury crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An injury crash shut down southbound lanes on I-15 at E. Flamingo Road Friday evening, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. All lanes are closed southbound on I-15 at E. Flamingo Road. Avoid the area.
Man shot while driving crashes into wall in northwest Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was shot while driving and crashed into a wall in the northwest valley Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers got a report of a shooting on Farm Road east of Hualapai Way at about 4 a.m., LVMPD said. The victim...
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery hosts groundbreaking ceremony
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery is getting an expansion. A ceremony was held on Wednesday at the cemetery in Boulder City to mark the official start of the expansion. Nevada's Department of Veteran Services says the expansion will ensure that it will continue meeting...
Starbucks workers at second Las Vegas location file to unionize
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Starbucks workers at a northwest valley location have filed to unionize, the second freestanding location in Las Vegas seeking to organize in recent months. The store at Tenaya Way and Azure Drive filed with the National Labor Relations Board to join Starbucks Workers United. The...
Injured officer Shay Mikalonis visits Las Vegas police during recent briefing
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) recently got a visit from a familiar face. On Tuesday, Officer Shay Mikalonis paid a visit to LVMPD officers with the Convention Center Area Command during a recent briefing, where he got the chance to hang out with his fellow law enforcement brothers and sisters.
Salute Our Troops: Meet Craig Drummond
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local man was awarded the Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Medal while serving as a lawyer in the U.S. army. And now, he's our January recipient for Salute Our Troops. Craig Drummond joined the United States army while he was a law student.
Ask the Experts: Impact from dropping interest rates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The housing market is ever-changing, so we're asking the experts the tough questions to keep people up to date. Alex Rivlin from The Rivlin Group joined us to talk about how dropping interest rates could affect prospective buyers.
