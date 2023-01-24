ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

National Grid offering energy bill assistance to businesses

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTu0c_0kPujt4A00

WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – National Grid will distribute $1-million in grants to help Massachusetts businesses with their energy bills.

The gas and electric supplier is partnering with the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts (BECMA), the Retailers Association of Massachusetts (RAM), the Massachusetts Restaurant Association (MRA), and the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce to distribute to their small business members in need.

State legislators demand DPU reconsider energy rate hikes

Each organization will receive $250,000 each and distribute $1,000 grants to reach a total of 1,000 small businesses across Massachusetts.

Last fall the company also committed $1-million to help residential customers through programs of three Massachusetts branches of the United Way and to the Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund. Additionally, they donated another $1-million to 10 Massachusetts food banks to support families and individuals struggling with food insecurity.

Find out more about National Grid’s Winter Customer Savings Initiative using this link.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
wgbh.org

Workforce shortages are at 'crisis point,' Healey says

Gov. Maura Healey recognizes that Massachusetts is an expensive place to work and live, so she told business leaders Thursday that the state should emphasize its offerings that can’t be tallied in a checkbook. “It’s a state that believes we should address climate issues, that stands for the right...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capeandislands.org

Proposed septic upgrade rules trigger sharp responses, pro and con

Newly proposed septic rules that could require thousands of Cape Cod homeowners to upgrade or replace their septic systems in the next five years sparked heated debate last night at a virtual public meeting. More than two dozen people weighed via Zoom in on the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

HPC wants lawmakers to revisit Telehealth laws

Lawmakers should revive and extend a pandemic-era policy requiring some telehealth services to be reimbursed on par with in-person care, a new state report recommends alongside an in-depth analysis of the remote option's exploding popularity during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Attention Massachusetts Residents: Hang on to Those Empty Cans, They Could be Worth More Than 5 Cents Down the Road

I never understood why some people just throw away their cans and bottles. I suppose they figure the monetary return isn't worth it or maybe they feel it's too much of a hassle to gather up their cans and bottles and make the trek to the redemption center/grocery store. One thing is for sure, bottle deposits in Massachusetts are currently five cents per container and it's been that way for 40 years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

5 Reasons Pineapple Should NEVER Belong on Pizza in Massachusetts Ever!

There's no disputing that pretty much EVERYONE loves pizza! That much, we can agree on. Unfortunately, there are certain toppings that really just do NOT belong on pizza. And the one topping that does not and should never go on pizza is pineapple! Some will agree with me, but those who don't will be outraged that I had the nerve to type that. That is well within their right as this is a vastly polarizing topic. So, let's discuss why this is...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts

We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

40K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy