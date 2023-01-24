Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Mary ‘Pat’ King Brown
Mrs. Mary “Pat” King Brown, 91, of Newnan, Georgia, formerly of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Millville, New Jersey, passed away peaceably Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Monarch House Assisted Living, Newnan, Georgia. She was born June 10, 1931, in Teaneck, New Jersey to the late William Warren King and...
Newnan Times-Herald
Cynthia Bennett named 2023 Citizen of the Year
Longtime Cowetan Cynthia Bennett was named the 2023 Coweta Citizen of the Year at a gala banquet Thursday at the Newnan Centre. The Citizen of the Year Award, hosted by the Kiwanis Clubs of Coweta County, recognizes a Cowetan who has shown outstanding leadership and citizenship in the community and who has demonstrated exemplary vision, civic pride and a strong commitment to a better Coweta.
Newnan Times-Herald
ARAD makes recovery present and possible
Organizations and individuals celebrated Tuesday's 14th annual Addiction Recovery Awareness Day at the Georgia Freight Depot in Atlanta. People came from all over Georgia to fellowship in addiction recovery and recognized the strides of aiding individuals and families of recovery. The day supports and unites funding for the Georgia Recovery...
Newnan Times-Herald
Andrew Franklin Lever
Andrew Franklin Lever, known as Franklin to his family and friends in Columbia, South Carolina, Crazy Legs Lever as a runner at Eau Claire High School, Frank when he came to Atlanta to work for Delta Air Lines in 1969, Uncle Frank to many nieces and nephews - some by blood relation and some by friendship, Franko to many friends Boudreaux and Bocephus to others and Frank My Love to his wife Beth, left this world on Monday January 23, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Newnan Times-Herald
Miss Coweta: From tragedy to crowning triumph
When you first meet Rachel Thompson, you’d never imagine her experiencing childhood tragedy and loss. Rather, you’re greeted with a radiant smile and joyful energy. Born and raised in Newnan, Thompson is a graduate of Northgate High School and is currently pursuing an elementary education degree at the University of West Georgia University.
Newnan Times-Herald
Gratitude attitude
The Citizen of the Year event is something I look forward to every year. This year’s winner, Cynthia Bennett, hit the nail on the head during her acceptance speech when she said, "I see everything I love about this community in this room tonight.”. When I look out at...
Newnan Times-Herald
Connect with Coweta, dive into local affairs and volunteer outreach
Put unity back in the community today; Global Community Engagement Day encourages everyone to take part in their community. Organizations and people can strengthen their communities by taking the time to understand the need and developing and executing outreach plans together. The holiday began as an idea on Jan. 28,...
Newnan Times-Herald
The cost of arbitration
When two governing bodies can’t agree, they can turn to third parties through mediation or arbitration for help coming to a resolution. In 2022, the county and local municipal governments couldn’t come together on the disbursement of local option sales taxes and turned to a mediation attorney to come to an agreement.
Newnan Times-Herald
Repack the Backpack supports local students
As soon as the doors opened, the aroma of butter and popcorn drew children and their guardians through the vestibule and into the parish hall of Newnan First United Methodist Church on Thursday. Once in the hall, they were directed to the opposite corner of the hall to pick up...
Newnan Times-Herald
Arrest made in Newnan High threat
A 16-year-old Newnan High School student is facing criminal charges for allegedly scrawling a bomb threat on a bathroom wall at the school. The threat was discovered at the main campus of NHS on LaGrange Street shortly before 3 p.m. on Jan. 19, prompting searches of both the main campus and Cougar Village at CEC and the main campus.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan Council approves assistance to Farmer Street Cemetery
At their meeting on Tuesday, Newnan City Council members heard from one of the members of the Farmer Street Cemetery Commission that it needs some help from the city attorney in its restoration efforts. Jocelyn Palmer told the council members that the commission believes there is a fence encroaching the...
Newnan Times-Herald
VisionEMC completes community project at Hope Revisited
Coweta-Fayette EMC completed a community project for local organization Hope Revisited as a part of CFEMC’s internal professional development program, VisionEMC. VisionEMC participants constructed an outdoor meeting space for Hope Revisited, a local organization which aims to assist families in reconnecting in a safe and stable environment. “For our...
Newnan Times-Herald
Grantville to settle lawsuit against prior administration
At their meeting on Monday, Grantville City Council members approved settling a lawsuit filed by Javier Garcia, the former chief of police. “We are resolving issues from the past administration,” Mayor Richard Proctor said after the meeting. Garcia was appointed as chief of Grantville Police Department in July 2014....
Newnan Times-Herald
NJSL to host Mardi Gras Casino Night
The Newnan Junior Service League (NJSL) will host The Big Event: Mardi Gras Casino Night on Friday, February 3, 2023, at The Newnan Centre, located at 1515 Lower Fayetteville Road in Newnan. The Big Event is an NJSL fundraiser benefiting their non-profit grant recipient and the NJSL Scholarship Fund. This...
