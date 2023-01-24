Andrew Franklin Lever, known as Franklin to his family and friends in Columbia, South Carolina, Crazy Legs Lever as a runner at Eau Claire High School, Frank when he came to Atlanta to work for Delta Air Lines in 1969, Uncle Frank to many nieces and nephews - some by blood relation and some by friendship, Franko to many friends Boudreaux and Bocephus to others and Frank My Love to his wife Beth, left this world on Monday January 23, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO