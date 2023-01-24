Read full article on original website
San Antonio, TX. - Many people would likely be surprised to know that San Antonio, not Dallas, is actually the second-largest city in Texas, with a population of over 1.4 million and a metro population of over 2.6 million.
San Antonio to End Use of Coal Within Five Years
But CPS Energy’s decision to switch to natural gas highlights the potential and peril of cities’ clean energy transition. In 2010, coal use in the United States was already dropping precipitously in favor of cheaper and more environmentally friendly options, including natural gas and renewables. That year, San Antonio’s electric utility made the anachronistic decision to add a new coal-fired generator to its J. K. Spruce power plant. But soon after, the facility struggled financially to compete with fracked gas, solar, and wind energy. Community members were against heavy pollution generated by burning coal. Clearly, Spruce’s days were numbered.
Activist group puts SAPD suspension records at your fingertips
SAN ANTONIO – A local activist group has put out a searchable dashboard of San Antonio Police Department suspension and arbitration information dating back more than a decade. The information in ACT 4 SA’s dashboard is compiled from open record requests, SAPD’s own website, and media reports and dates...
San Antonio authorizes eminent domain to take Alamo Plaza bar property
The council hopes the move encourages 'reasonable' negotiations.
New San Antonio development meets growing demands despite uncertain economy
SAN ANTONIO - With a new year comes plenty of hope for a fresh start in 2023. And the same applies for commercial development and growth across San Antonio, but the results are a mixed bag. "It's almost hurricane force winds. Interest rates went from the mid threes to the...
Ron Nirenberg files for fourth, final term as San Antonio mayor
SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg filed for his fourth and final term as San Antonio's mayor on Thursday. Nirenberg wrote the announcement on his Twitter page around 7 p.m. and asked the public to support him on his mission to be re-elected. Ron Nirenberg is the current mayor...
East San Antonio neighbors concerned that Friedrich project will worsen air quality
SAN ANTONIO — For decades, anyone traveling eastbound on East Commerce Street out of the downtown area has driven into a virtual dead zone. District 2 City Council representative Jalen McKee Rodriguez said he is looking forward to a rebirth in the area. "This is the gateway into the...
Screeching noise to deter homeless at west side Dollar Tree turned off, for now
SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors who live near a west side Dollar Tree say they don't want to go outside and they can't sleep. They blame a loud, screeching noise coming from the store. The manager told San Antonio Police that the noise is coming from a sound machine that...
At a Tipping Point: Workers like me feel the pain from San Antonio's lagging construction projects
For individuals who work at those bars and restaurants, the glacial pace of the work isn't just toxic to San Antonio's cultural lifeblood but our livelihoods.
Lowest number of veterans experiencing ‘unsheltered’ homelessness in SA, according to Point in Time Count
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has made some changes to help more veterans get off the streets and into housing. The 2022 Point in Time (PIT) Count recorded the lowest number of unsheltered veterans in Bexar County and San Antonio since 2016. Haven For Hope Veterans Coordinator John Votts...
Longtime San Antonio sports Anchor Greg Simmons of KSAT arrested on DWI charge
Simmons, a KSAT employee since 1980, was reportedly on his way home from the Green Lantern Bar on Stone Oak Parkway.
McCombs family group buys 5.9-acre property from CPS Energy
The land was once eyed as a new Missions stadium spot.
City officials urge fans to arrive early Saturday to Downtown San Antonio for Royal Rumble
SAN ANTONIO - If you're planning on heading to Downtown San Antonio on Saturday evening, you might want to get ready for some traffic headaches. World Wrestling Entertainment's Royal Rumble is happening Saturday night and that means thousands of fans descending on the Alamodome to cheer on their favorite wrestler in one of the sport's biggest events of the year.
All of the San Antonio-area restaurants Guy Fieri has visited on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Based on the amount of times Guy Fieri has visited local restaurants for his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," it's safe to say the Alamo City could also be dubbed Flavortown.
San Antonio among the dirtiest cities in the U.S., according to new study
The city scored poorly in the living conditions, infrastructure and customer satisfaction categories.
COVID Tracker: Coronavirus numbers down in San Antonio, Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — As the FDA pushes for annual COVID shots a la the flu vaccine, Bexar County health officials reported 1,378 additional coronavirus cases for the week starting on Jan. 18 and ending Tuesday—the lowest seven-day total since late December and a steep drop from the 2,841 cases reported in the previous week.
An arboretum is taking root in south Salado Creek
SAN ANTONIO — District 3 neighbors packed into Highland Forest Elementary to learn more about an important new proposal that could bring a world-class nature center to the area where Salado Creek crosses Southeast Military Drive. The concept, which is moving forward this week with land acquisition plans, is...
Gov Abbott: Operation Lone Star using hi-tech assets to stop illegal crossings
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is illustrating some of the advanced tools being utilized by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to stop illegal immigration at the southern border. Among the tools at the disposal of state and federal law enforcement are aerial drones...
It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to
That pressure feels especially high for Alamo City bartenders after the high-profile arrest of Councilman Clayton Perry and his subsequent driving-while-intoxicated charge.
Latino Media Network buys San Antonio Spanish speaking radio station
The group aims to hire more Latinos into the media field.
