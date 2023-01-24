ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texas Observer

San Antonio to End Use of Coal Within Five Years

But CPS Energy’s decision to switch to natural gas highlights the potential and peril of cities’ clean energy transition. In 2010, coal use in the United States was already dropping precipitously in favor of cheaper and more environmentally friendly options, including natural gas and renewables. That year, San Antonio’s electric utility made the anachronistic decision to add a new coal-fired generator to its J. K. Spruce power plant. But soon after, the facility struggled financially to compete with fracked gas, solar, and wind energy. Community members were against heavy pollution generated by burning coal. Clearly, Spruce’s days were numbered.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Activist group puts SAPD suspension records at your fingertips

SAN ANTONIO – A local activist group has put out a searchable dashboard of San Antonio Police Department suspension and arbitration information dating back more than a decade. The information in ACT 4 SA’s dashboard is compiled from open record requests, SAPD’s own website, and media reports and dates...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Ron Nirenberg files for fourth, final term as San Antonio mayor

SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg filed for his fourth and final term as San Antonio's mayor on Thursday. Nirenberg wrote the announcement on his Twitter page around 7 p.m. and asked the public to support him on his mission to be re-elected. Ron Nirenberg is the current mayor...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

City officials urge fans to arrive early Saturday to Downtown San Antonio for Royal Rumble

SAN ANTONIO - If you're planning on heading to Downtown San Antonio on Saturday evening, you might want to get ready for some traffic headaches. World Wrestling Entertainment's Royal Rumble is happening Saturday night and that means thousands of fans descending on the Alamodome to cheer on their favorite wrestler in one of the sport's biggest events of the year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy