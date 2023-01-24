ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arizonadigitalfreepress.com

Arizona Wine Month Grand Festival is March 25 at Steele Indian School Park

Arizona Wine Growers Association hosts Arizona Wine Month Grand Festival. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, the Arizona Wine Growers Association is hosting the 2nd annual Arizona Wine Month Grand Festival and Governor’s Cup Celebration at Steele Indian School Park. The event is sponsored by ArizonaWines.com...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonadigitalfreepress.com

Church: Catalytic converter theft continues to rage in Phoenix metropolitan area

Catalytic converter theft continues to rage in the city of Phoenix despite legislation enacted last May designed to deter such theft. HB 2652 had good intentions requiring registration with the Arizona Department of Public Safety any time someone purchased a catalytic converter. The law also prohibits possession, solicitation or advertisement...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonadigitalfreepress.com

Report: Scottsdale saved more than 38 million gallons of water in 2022

Scottsdale municipal efforts exceed 6% water savings goal, officials say. Scottsdale city officials are reporting reduced municipal water use by 38 million gallons in 2022 — making good on a municipal commitment made last January in the face of worsening drought in the Colorado River basin. In January 2022,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy