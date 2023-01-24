Read full article on original website
Thom Schilleci
3d ago
good work to kenner police. and I'm sure their response time was much better than new Orleans police
NOLA.com
Driver in Old Metairie chase and preschool crash had toddlers in tow, authorities say
A driver who led authorities on a chase that ended when he crashed outside an Old Metairie preschool did so with two toddlers and another child inside his stolen vehicle, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. No one was injured, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies arrested...
Vehicle identified in West Lake Forest shooting incident
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in connection to a shooting from 2022.
gentillymessenger.com
Man killed on Perlita Street identified; shooting death spurred standoff with SWAT team
The man killed Tuesday (Jan. 23) on Perlita Street in a shooting that brought a SWAT team into the Filmore neighborhood has been identified as Ferdinand Alexander, 51. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office released the victim’s name Friday (Jan. 27) and confirmed that Alexander died of gunshot wounds.
Stolen truck suspect leads JPSO on chase, leaves woman, kids in vehicle
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say a driver fleeing in a stolen vehicle led them on a chase into Old Metairie this morning. The chase ended when the driver crashed the vehicle on Hesper Ave. near Metairie Rd.
Gonzales police arrest eight suspects after chase; four from Metro New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Police in Gonzales arrested eight suspects Thursday night, four of whom are from the New Orleans Metro Area, in connection with a manhunt traced back to Harrison County, Mississippi, according to our partners at WBRZ. The manhunt began after two of the suspects allegedly shot a...
NOPD is searching for answers in Little Woods double shooting
Just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday (Jan.26), officers responded to the corner of Shamrock Drive and Wales Street.
Metairie double shooting leaves one dead
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting turned homicide in the Metairie area Friday (Jan. 27th).
NOLA.com
Two shot, one killed in Metairie, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says
Two men were shot and one was killed Friday afternoon in west Metairie. Authorities learned of the violence at about 2:45 p.m. and found the victims wounded in a vehicle near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. One died there, and the other was sent to a hospital. Investigators withheld the dead man's name while trying to locate his relatives.
WWL-TV
JPSO: 1 Man killed, another injured in double shooting
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — One man is dead, and another man is injured after a double shooting in Metairie on Friday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St. When deputies arrived at the scene; they found two adult males in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
JPSO Deputy shoots at suspect on I-10 Service Road in Metairie
Cops are looking for a pair of suspects after a chase in Metairie. “The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy involved shooting,” Detective Brandon Veal said in a news release. He says it started just after 10:00pm.
NOLA.com
New Orleans interstate shootings in 2023: Map, info from police about gunfire on I-10
At least two people have been injured in interstate shootings in New Orleans so far this year, according to information from police. No fatal shootings have been reported. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of total shootings in the city, but during the past several years, they've become increasingly common.
NOLA.com
Man shot while being robbed in French Quarter, New Orleans police say
A 55-year-old man was shot early Friday while being robbed in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. An unidentified person with a gun approached the man around 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of St. Louis Street (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The robber shot the man in the leg, took his cell phone and fled, police said.
fox8live.com
Jefferson Parish deputies search for armed suspect near Metairie apartments
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for an armed suspect near an apartment complex in Metairie late Wednesday night (Jan. 25). Deputies reported pursuing two suspects with guns in a silver sedan around 10:06 p.m., with the vehicle eventually coming to a stop in front of an apartment building in the 2500 block of Richland Avenue. The suspects’ vehicle showed heavy crash damage to its left side, including what appeared to be a broken left rear wheel.
NOLA.com
This Louisiana fishing boat captain has been arrested for alleged fraud
A Metairie fishing and hunting guide has been arrested on accusations of fraud after he allegedly took payments for charter trips but never showed up, authorities said Friday. Christopher Pike Jr., 38, has violated state charter guide regulations 10 times since 2017, according to a state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries statement. His 24-foot boat is now under a court-issued seizure order, department officials said.
19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges
19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Townsend Grant, age 19, was charged on January 26, 2023, in a three-count indictment by a federal grand jury for possession of a machinegun, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U. S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Larose man charged with murder in the death of a 15-year-old female’s drug overdose.
Charges against 19-year-old Blayne Terrebonne of Larose have been upgraded after authorities say he sold 15-year-old female drugs in October that led to her death. Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain Brennan Matherne said the victim thought she was taking Percocet, but toxicology proved otherwise. “After detectives received those results...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate three shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three different shootings. The first shooting was reported around 9:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and Wales Street. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The...
Another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans
Once again bullets were flying on the interstate in New Orleans. This time cops say it happened in New Orleans East. “The incident was determined to have occurred on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue,” according to an email from NOPD Public Information.
an17.com
Sheriff: Fentanyl-laced marijuana, other drugs and assault rifle found during traffic stop
After St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives located fentanyl-laced marijuana during a traffic stop, Sheriff Randy Smith is reiterating his warning to residents the only safe drugs are those prescribed by a doctor or purchased at a pharmacy. At approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area...
NOLA.com
Documents reveal latest in December Julia Street hotel killing, victim's parents speak out
Documents filed by police in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court revealed new details about a December killing in a Central Business District hotel. Cache Shelton, 26, was arrested and booked with second-degree murder Tuesday for the Dec. 27 shooting death of Nicolas Harrison. Shelton is accused of shooting Harrison, 29, in the room they were sharing at the Courtyard Marriott in the 300 block of Julia Street, the documents say.
