Crumbl Cookies to hold grand opening for new Lufkin store next week

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Crumbl Cookies is set to open their third East Texas location next Friday.

According to the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, the sweet treat store will be opening at 4505 S. Medford Drive, Suite 313 in Lufkin.

The company says they will hold a grand opening celebration next Friday, Feb. 3 starting at 8 a.m. They are looking to hire around 60-70 people total, and are still in the process of hiring.

The other two locations in East Texas are in Tyler and Longview. The Longview location opened back in September of 2021. Nationwide they have more than 600 locations in 47 different states .

Crumbl Cookies was co-founded by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, who are cousins. They opened their first store in Logan, Utah in 2017.

In 2018, Crumbl decided on their four flavor weekly rotation. Currently, they add new flavors almost every week and try to improve their recipes, said the company. Previously, they used to only serve fresh milk chocolate chip cookies for takeout and delivery, and later they also started to offer curbside pick up and nationwide shipping.

Your news, delivered daily. Sign up for KETK and FOX51’s newsletters for the latest news, sports and weather alerts across East Texas. Customize your inbox with the categories you’re interested in.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.