Open the Books: Paid time off for city of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Paid time off given to City of Las Vegas employees is so generous that in 2021, the city paid $6.2 million in buybacks to employees who didn’t use their time off. Las Vegas firefighters are the city employees who have the most unused sick...
#WeatherAuthority: Current snowpack in good shape, what's in it for Lake Mead?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — So far, this season has overachieved in the snowfall department which has resulted in an above-normal snowpack across the entire region. The pattern shifted over New Year's weekend as an atmospheric river of storms pounded California and continued to march across the desert southwest. 2023...
Wellness Wednesday: What is carpal tunnel?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This week's Wellness Wednesday covers the best tips to prevent and treat carpal tunnel syndrome. Check out the video above to learn more.
Duchess, original dolphin at Mirage Secret Garden habitat, has died
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the original dolphins from The Mirage Secret Garden habitat has died, the resort confirmed Wednesday. Duchess, described as the matriarch bottlenose dolphin, was 48 years old, Mirage President Joe Lupo said in a statement. "I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Mirage animal...
Tyre Nichols case brings national attention to similar situation in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Memphis police are set to release the body cam videos from the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers on Friday. The department is warning all of us, that the video is heinous. Five police officers have been charged with murder.
High Roller releases lighting color schedule for February
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The LINQ Promenade has announced its seasonal lightning schedule, which will display various light shows in observance of important days. High Roller will showcase red, yellow, and green lighting for Black History Month. Saturday, Feb. 4. High Roller will showcase red for American Heart Month.
Broken Yolk now serving breakfast specialties at two Las Vegas valley locations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts, rejoice!. The Broken Yolk Cafe just opened its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Senior marketing manager Nikki Sachman joined us to share a look at some of the delicious menu items you can find.
Circus Circus Las Vegas strikes partnership with Choice Hotels
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas and Choice Hotels International announced a partnership that will allow people to book rooms through Choice's websites and earn loyalty points. The two companies said Friday that Circus Circus rooms will join the Ascend Hotel Collection and guests can earn and...
Celebrate Chinese New Year at Rampart Casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Chinese New Year is officially here, and for our locals, here’s how you can get in on all the action to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit!. Here to talk about it is Sam Garritano from Rampart Casino.
Clark County Fire Captain recently honored for saving sister-in-laws life
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fire captain is being credited for saving a family member's life during a medical episode at a family gathering. Clark County Fire Captain Adam Crine was celebrated during a recent awards ceremony, where things got emotional as his family was all in attendance. MORE...
Ask the Experts: Impact from dropping interest rates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The housing market is ever-changing, so we're asking the experts the tough questions to keep people up to date. Alex Rivlin from The Rivlin Group joined us to talk about how dropping interest rates could affect prospective buyers.
Las Vegas leaders react to deadly beating video of Tyre Nichols
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local civil rights organizations are speaking out and condemning the video of a Memphis man brutally beaten by police. The NAACP of Las Vegas along with the ACLU of Nevada are responding to the video that has captured the entire country’s attention. Video shows...
City Of Las Vegas to host multiple events during Black History Month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Black History Month starts February 1st, and the City of Las Vegas is getting the community together with several events happening throughout the month. City of Las Vegas facilities will be closed on Febuary 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day. A Night of Expressions...
Stations Casino announces opening day for new Wildfire Casino in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An opening date has been set for Stations Casino's new Wildlife Casino, set to open in downtown Las Vegas. The casino will open its doors to guests on Friday, February 10 at noon at 2700 Fremont Street, near Charleston Blvd. According to Station Casinos, crews...
John Katsilometes talks Jay Leno's latest accident, MSG Sphere update
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Review-Journal's man about town, John Katsilometes, got a big exclusive with Jay Leno this week. Johnny Kats shared the details of Leno opening up about the second accident he suffered this month. He also has updates on Carlos Santana in Las Vegas, Jon Lovitz's...
Person at Las Vegas elementary school diagnosed with tuberculosis
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas elementary school has notified people that a person at the campus was diagnosed with active pulmonary tuberculosis. Christina Miani, the principal of Helen Jydstrup Elementary School, notified families that a person was recently diagnosed, though no identifying information was released. Tuberculosis, or...
Starbucks workers at second Las Vegas location file to unionize
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Starbucks workers at a northwest valley location have filed to unionize, the second freestanding location in Las Vegas seeking to organize in recent months. The store at Tenaya Way and Azure Drive filed with the National Labor Relations Board to join Starbucks Workers United. The...
Harry Reid Airport provides training for Human Trafficking Prevention Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport is taking a step to recognize this January's Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The airport teamed up with Airline Ambassadors to provide its employees with human trafficking awareness training. Attendees had the opportunity to learn the signs of human trafficking, how to...
Injured officer Shay Mikalonis visits Las Vegas police during recent briefing
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) recently got a visit from a familiar face. On Tuesday, Officer Shay Mikalonis paid a visit to LVMPD officers with the Convention Center Area Command during a recent briefing, where he got the chance to hang out with his fellow law enforcement brothers and sisters.
Las Vegas movie theaters to screen all Oscar best picture nominees
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A few Las Vegas movie theaters will soon be showing all of the contenders for the top prize at this year's Academy Awards. Regal and Cinemark both announced they would screen all 10 of the Best Picture-nominated films for a limited time. Regal's "Best Picture...
