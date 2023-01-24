ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Cows caught spending time on school playground in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBMA) — Betsy Cooper had a bit of a surprise while dropping off her mother at R L Young Elementary School in Talladega Thursday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., students and teachers were greeted by several cows enjoying a bit of stroll on the schools playground. Cooper posted...
TALLADEGA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy