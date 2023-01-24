Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Marcus Spanevelo indicted for kidnapping resulting in Cassie Carli's death
The ex-boyfriend of a Florida woman, whose body was discovered in St. Clair County, was indicted by a federal grand jury for kidnapping this week. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent Felix A. Rivera-Esparra made the announcement Wednesday. Authorities said the one-count indictment...
ABC 33/40 News
Celebration of life will be Saturday for Pell City mother killed in November
A Celebration of Life is being held for Pell City wife, mother and community member Rebekah Poe. Poe, 46, was killed in a hit-and-run while confronting two people for breaking into cars back in November. Pastor Jon Glass said, "it's still a very raw and emotional time for so many...
ABC 33/40 News
$5,000 raised by Calhoun County School System for 6-year-old and 18-month-old headstones
The Calhoun County School System is raising money for 6-year-old Jessie Taylor McCormack and 18-month-year old Enzo McCormack. “It’s shocking to see this happen but then to know that it has happened twice in the same family. It’s just overwhelming,” said Superintendent Jose Reyes. 6-year-old Jessie Taylor...
ABC 33/40 News
Cows caught spending time on school playground in Talladega
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBMA) — Betsy Cooper had a bit of a surprise while dropping off her mother at R L Young Elementary School in Talladega Thursday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., students and teachers were greeted by several cows enjoying a bit of stroll on the schools playground. Cooper posted...
ABC 33/40 News
Group works to get STEM-oriented Challenger Center in east Alabama, first in state
Facilitating interests in science, technology, engineering, and math at a younger age is the goal of the proposed Northeast Alabama Challenger Center. A task force made up of people from Etowah County and the counties that surround it is working to make the center a reality. The center would be...
Comments / 0