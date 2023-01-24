Mayors convene with state officials, relay ‘eye-opening’ challenges of homelessness and need for statewide action

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Related
NHPR
Advocates want to change a NH law that criminalizes drug checking equipment
New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a pair of bills that would remove drug-checking equipment from the definition of illegal drug paraphernalia. Advocates say the change could increase access to fentanyl test strips and other tools that allow people who use drugs to test for unwanted and potentially dangerous substances. “It's...
New recreational cannabis bill gets New Hampshire hearing
Legislature is once again debating recreational use of marijuana but efforts to legalize it still face significant hurdles.
NHPR
How can the city of Manchester address its homelessness crisis?
Manchester has been at the center of statewide discussions over how to address the growing issue of homelessness in New Hampshire. City officials recently vacated a downtown encampment following weeks of growing complaints from residents and business owners in the area. The ACLU of New Hampshire and other local advocates fought against the eviction. The city cited safety hazards and moved to clear the encampment.
manchesterinklink.com
Superior Court decision: Manchester Police supervisor names to be released in racist meme case
CONCORD, NH – The Hillsborough Superior Court on Jan. 26, 2023, issued a decision ordering that the public has a right to the names of two Manchester Police Department supervisors who were part of a group of officers that received from a fellow officer a text message sharing a racist meme picturing George Floyd.
manchesterinklink.com
City Director of Homeless Services: ‘It’s a huge priority to develop and get creative about how we develop housing’
Story Produced by New Hampshire Public Radio, a Member of. Manchester has been at the center of statewide discussions over how to address the growing issue of homelessness in New Hampshire. City officials recently vacated a downtown encampment following weeks of growing complaints from residents and business owners in the...
WMUR.com
February will be last month for pandemic SNAP allotment
February will be the end of extra supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits from the COVID-19 pandemic. A federal emergency allotment was added in March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. Last month, Congress voted to end those extra benefits. New Hampshire officials said the change will take effect in...
WMUR.com
Manchester chimney services company slated to pay thousands to settle retaliation allegations
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire chimney service contractor was ordered to pay more than $26,000 to settle retaliation allegations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Labor officials said Ceaser Chimney Services, in Manchester, fired an employee in 2021 after they contacted the state labor department to ask...
These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire
One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
Former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito finds a new role
Three weeks after she became a private citizen once again, former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, of Shrewsbury, joined the advisory council at Firefly Health, which describes itself as a female-led health plan and "virtual-first care innovator." Polito will bring extensive experience in health care policy to the role, including the administration's efforts to implement a behavioral health reform "roadmap." ...
manchesterinklink.com
What’s a ‘quadplex’ and could it solve NH’s housing crisis?
CONCORD, NH – It might sound like a type of movie theater, and maybe it is somewhere out there, but in New Hampshire a “quadplex” is also a concept that could make a major impact on the state’s critical housing shortage. During a hearing last week...
New marijuana legalization bill gets New Hampshire hearing
By Holly Ramer, Associated PressCONCORD - The New Hampshire Legislature is once again debating recreational use of marijuana but efforts to legalize it still face significant hurdles.In the decade since the state legalized medical marijuana, the House has passed recreational marijuana bills several times only to see them get killed in the Senate. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu also has been an opponent, and his office said Wednesday he doesn't expect new legislation to reach his desk this year.Undeterred, a coalition that includes both the ACLU of New Hampshire and the conservative group Americans for Prosperity is backing a bipartisan bill...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire dog rescue organization's bus breaks down
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit organization that helps save dogs from out-of-state shelters, bringing them to New Hampshire to be adopted, needs its own help. Live Free Animal Rescue had its only transport bus break down on its way back from Oklahoma with more than 70 dogs on board.
Adam Montgomery indicted on murder charges for Harmony Montgomery killing
Adam Montgomery was indicted for second-degree murder charges for the killing of his five-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, according to media reports from multiple outlets including WCVB, WMUR and Boston 25. New Hampshire courts did not immediately respond to a request for information Friday morning. The New Hampshire man was arrested...
NHPR
'Everywhere they were, you got them out': Those displaced from Manchester encampment wonder where to go next
For nearly four months, about 50 people called an encampment on the sidewalk of Manchester’s Pine Street home, right outside the city’s largest shelter, Families in Transition. Several encampment residents said they chose that spot because it is well-lit, has constant police surveillance, and it was easier to connect with medical resources.
NHPR
Energy costs are high. Here’s how to apply for assistance in New Hampshire.
The cost of heating a home and keeping the lights on is extremely high this winter. But there’s still time to apply for assistance with energy bills, and expanded assistance options are available for Granite Staters this year. Here are three main things to know if you're applying:. The...
WMUR.com
Human trafficking fugitive from Honduras arrested in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man wanted on human trafficking charges in Honduras is in federal custody after being arrested in Manchester. New Hampshire State Police arrested Ronal Rodriguez Fuentes, 40, last week after he was caught operating a vehicle without a valid license. Investigators said Fuentes has been removed...
Commission Calls Methuen’s Use of Former Councilor as Police Officer ‘Brazen Example of Abuse’
The state Civil Service Commission ruled Thursday the former Methuen police chief’s use of a former city council chairman as a full-time police officer is a “most brazen example of abuse which occurred (in plain sight)” of using non-civil service personnel in the department. Further, commissioners said...
After Almost Two Decades, the Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire
Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
WCAX
Cops: 5 kids removed from NH home because of squalid conditions
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire couple is facing criminal charges for allowing five children, including one who hollered out a window for help, to live in squalid conditions, police say. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, were arraigned Friday on charges including felony...
Comments / 4