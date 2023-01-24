Mayors convene with state officials, relay ‘eye-opening’ challenges of homelessness and need for statewide action

By Holly Ramer, Associated PressCONCORD - The New Hampshire Legislature is once again debating recreational use of marijuana but efforts to legalize it still face significant hurdles.In the decade since the state legalized medical marijuana, the House has passed recreational marijuana bills several times only to see them get killed in the Senate. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu also has been an opponent, and his office said Wednesday he doesn't expect new legislation to reach his desk this year.Undeterred, a coalition that includes both the ACLU of New Hampshire and the conservative group Americans for Prosperity is backing a bipartisan bill...

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO