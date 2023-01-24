Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Polly Whitmire Evans Livingston
Polly Whitmire Evans Livingston passed away on January 23, 2023. Polly was born in. Saffell, Arkansas near the community of Strawberry, Arkansas, on July 7, 1925, to Azro and Dove Irene (Edwards) Whitmire. Polly was preceded in death by her parents, her four brothers, Grant, Millard, Melvin and Alfred, two sisters, Louise and Betty Ann, and two half-brothers.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jerry Duane Gilbert
Jerry Duane Gilbert, 82, of Mountain View, Arkansas, passed away on January 26th, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born September 13th, 1940, in Alco, Arkansas to Orbie and Chloe Mae Caston Gilbert. Jerry was a devoted Christian and of the Baptist faith. He was a...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Valerie Denise Raviscioni
Valerie Denise Raviscioni, 65, passed away on January 23rd, 2023. She was born on August 22nd, 1957 in Sanger, California to Theodore and Helen (Mercante) Grizzell. She lived in Newark, close to her immediate family. Valerie loved to play Bingo and could make a life-long friend in any circumstance, like on a train. She loved to make people laugh. She also enjoyed making and sharing recipes with people. Her daughters and grandchildren were the pride of her life. She graduated from Madera high school and was on the bowling Friday Night Mix League. She was a cancer survivor.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Claude Shelton Sutterfield
Claude Shelton Sutterfield, 74, of Mountain View died on Jan. 27, 2023, at Stone County Medical Center. He was born May 3, 1948, at Sylamore, the son of Doris Ina (White) and Leo Carl Sutterfield Sr. Survivors include sisters-in-law, Linda Sutterfield of Mountain View and Susan Sutterfield of North Little...
whiterivernow.com
Oliver welcomed as provider at White River Health Family Care Southside
White River Health Family Care in Southside has announced it welcomes David “Tanner” Oliver, APRN, MSN, FNP-C. Oliver joins APRNs James Bridgeman, Jennifer Blaney, and Brandon Womack. As a family nurse practitioner, Oliver provides healthcare to patients of all ages. He is available for the treatment of acute...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Faithlynn Rose Croney
Faithlynn Rose Croney, 1 year-8 months-27 days old, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away January 23rd, 2023, in Little Rocky, Arkansas, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 27th, 2021, in Batesville, Arkansas to Chester Wayne Croney Jr. and Shania Lynn Sisco Croney. Faithlynn was a ray of...
Kait 8
New bookstore brings excitement and concerns
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the announcement of Barnes & Noble returning to Jonesboro there are mixed feelings, some people are excited to explore the big box store again, but one small business owner does not share that same feeling. This announcement comes almost three years after the old location...
whiterivernow.com
Cave City mayor completes League certification program
Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson has achieved Level II status as a Certified Municipal Official and has completed his yearly continuing education courses, according to the Arkansas Municipal League. As a City Council member in 2012, he was among the league’s inaugural class of Level I graduates through the league’s...
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to passing funny money
A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
whiterivernow.com
Citizens Bank, Batesville Schools honor Kenny Pitcher for going ‘Above & Beyond’
Kenny Pitcher (pictured with Citizens Bank’s Ashley Engles), a skilled maintenance employee at the Batesville School District, was named Monday to receive the January “Citizens Bank Above & Beyond Award.”. Being a team player with an ambition to bring his best on and off the clock, Pitcher’s colleagues...
KTLO
Local snow totals triple previous daily record
Heavy snowfall over the last 24 hours has caused a previous snow total record to be broken. A snow total of nine inches has been recorded at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The previous record set in 1978 was a snow total of three inches.
Kait 8
Potential winter weather leaves crews with short turnaround to prepare
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews across the Natural State are working around the clock to recover from recent snowfall and prepare for the potential of more winter weather in the forecast. Thousands of hours have been spent cleaning up the winter weather this week. Next week, a chance for winter...
Kait 8
Accidental shooting in Jonesboro turned into investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police filed false report charges against a victim who originally told police she was shot in a drive-by near Vine Street and West Monroe Avenue on Monday. According to the police report, 20-year-old Bryauna Wright was shot in the leg at a home on West...
“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
Clinton covered in snow; residents taking it all in
People in Clinton and Van Buren County are being hit hard with winter weather Tuesday night.
KYTV
Crash involving semis closes U.S. 63 in Fulton County, Ark.
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3/KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police closed part of U.S. 63 in Fulton County following a crash involving semis on Tuesday. Troopers responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring was shut down because of the crash. Law enforcement says several vehicles, including 18-wheelers, blocked the highway.
Snow, rain causing central Arkansas drivers to use caution
With rain giving way to incoming snow in central Arkansas, drivers are having to take a bit more caution on their commute home.
neareport.com
Suspect identified in Craighead County murder investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. – A homicide is under investigation by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect is in custody facing a charge of first-degree murder. Chief Deputy Justin Rolland told NEA Report the department was working the homicide Friday morning (January 27) at 116 County Road 457 in Craighead County. It began at about 3 AM with a 911 call reporting a female gunshot victim, Rolland said.
Kait 8
Crash with possible injuries on I-555
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a Thursday afternoon crash with possible injuries on Interstate 555. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash occurred at 1:17 p.m. Jan. 26 at mile marker 46.7 in Jonesboro near the Strawfloor Road exit. According to ArDOT, there were...
Kait 8
CCSO: Man charged with murder in Friday morning shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Craighead County Sheriff’s Office has released more information surrounding a Friday morning shooting. The sheriff’s office released a statement saying that Bennie Ross was arrested and charged with first degree murder shortly after police found a person dead inside a home in the 100 block of County Road 457.
