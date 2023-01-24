Valerie Denise Raviscioni, 65, passed away on January 23rd, 2023. She was born on August 22nd, 1957 in Sanger, California to Theodore and Helen (Mercante) Grizzell. She lived in Newark, close to her immediate family. Valerie loved to play Bingo and could make a life-long friend in any circumstance, like on a train. She loved to make people laugh. She also enjoyed making and sharing recipes with people. Her daughters and grandchildren were the pride of her life. She graduated from Madera high school and was on the bowling Friday Night Mix League. She was a cancer survivor.

