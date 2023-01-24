Read full article on original website
CNN's Van Jones says Tyre Nichols' death might have been 'driven by racism' despite Black cops being charged
CNN's Van Jones raised eyebrows on social media for suggesting racism may have led to the death of Tyre Nichols despite five Black police officers being charged.
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Donald Trump argues in wild court filing that New York can't sue the Trump Organization because it doesn't legally exist
'Trump Organization' is branding shorthand, so it can't be sued, the defendants said repeatedly in the lengthy court filing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Appeals court blocks minimum wage hike in Michigan, sides with Legislature
The Michigan Court of Appeals on Thursday overturned an order from a lower court that would have allowed the state’s minimum wage to increase even more this year than it already has. The appellate court was hearing a case brought against the state regarding a minimum wage proposal that...
Ben Crump applauded 'swift justice' in Tyre Nichols killing. Experts say the speed was 'unusual.'
Memphis officials quickly took action against the police officers accused of murdering Tyre Nichols, lawyers say. Here's what happened in other cases.
The debt ceiling’s silver lining
For all its flaws and despite all the preening and posturing, the debt ceiling two-step forces an all-too-rare debate on the nation’s balance sheet.
