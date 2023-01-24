Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Polly Whitmire Evans Livingston
Polly Whitmire Evans Livingston passed away on January 23, 2023. Polly was born in. Saffell, Arkansas near the community of Strawberry, Arkansas, on July 7, 1925, to Azro and Dove Irene (Edwards) Whitmire. Polly was preceded in death by her parents, her four brothers, Grant, Millard, Melvin and Alfred, two sisters, Louise and Betty Ann, and two half-brothers.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Linda Sue (Wood) Robertson
Linda Sue (Wood) Robertson, 80 of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She and her twin Brenda were born April 8, 1942, in Bay Village, Arkansas the daughter of Edgar and Pauline (Bumgarner) Wood. Linda married Mr. Joe Maynard Robertson Sr. and they enjoyed 51 years before his passing on January 25, 2014. Her parents preceded her in death, also her twin sister, Brenda Landreth, and one grandson, Drake Ford Sloan. Linda was a homemaker, a member of the Bay Village Assembly of God Church, and enjoyed sewing, canning, quilting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. She is also a member of the Eastern Star Organization. She is survived by two sons: Joey Robertson of Bay Village and Kurt (Melanie) Robertson of Jonesboro, Arkansas, two daughters: Carol (Mark) Thomas of Bartlett, Tennessee and Edie (Jack) Martin of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, three brothers: Sam Wood and Jimmy Wood both of Bay Village, Arkansas and Joe Wood of Surprise, Arizona, 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday ~ January 27, 2023, from 6:00 until 8:00 P. M. at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will be Saturday ~ January 28, 2023, at Bay Village Assembly of God Church at 10:00 A. M. Interment will be in Bay Village Cemetery. Bro. Steve Mabry will conduct the service and the Family will serve as active pallbearers.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jerry Williams
Jerry Williams, 67, of Cave City, Arkansas passed away Friday, January 20, 2023. He was born January 6, 1956, in Bremen, Indiana to Eddy Franklin Williams and Avis Faye (Richardson) Williams. Jerry loved nature and he taught his family to enjoy nature. He enjoyed going fishing, and hunting, and was...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jerry Duane Gilbert
Jerry Duane Gilbert, 82, of Mountain View, Arkansas, passed away on January 26th, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born September 13th, 1940, in Alco, Arkansas to Orbie and Chloe Mae Caston Gilbert. Jerry was a devoted Christian and of the Baptist faith. He was a...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Faithlynn Rose Croney
Faithlynn Rose Croney, 1 year-8 months-27 days old, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away January 23rd, 2023, in Little Rocky, Arkansas, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 27th, 2021, in Batesville, Arkansas to Chester Wayne Croney Jr. and Shania Lynn Sisco Croney. Faithlynn was a ray of...
whiterivernow.com
Oliver welcomed as provider at White River Health Family Care Southside
White River Health Family Care in Southside has announced it welcomes David “Tanner” Oliver, APRN, MSN, FNP-C. Oliver joins APRNs James Bridgeman, Jennifer Blaney, and Brandon Womack. As a family nurse practitioner, Oliver provides healthcare to patients of all ages. He is available for the treatment of acute...
Kait 8
New bookstore brings excitement and concerns
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the announcement of Barnes & Noble returning to Jonesboro there are mixed feelings, some people are excited to explore the big box store again, but one small business owner does not share that same feeling. This announcement comes almost three years after the old location...
Kait 8
Barnes & Noble returning to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Book lovers of Northeast Arkansas can rejoice. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Wednesday that Barnes & Noble will return. According to a news release, the store will be located at the corner of Caraway Road and Highland Drive in the former Pier 1 space in the Crossroads Shopping Center.
Kait 8
Praying barista recognized for Gr8 Acts of Kindness
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Even on a cloudy, rainy day, there’s sunshine when January’s Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner is around. Just below a red wolf on an electronic sign on Highway 49 is a woman who packs in compassion with every drive-thru visit. “She is a blessing...
Kait 8
Police investigating online threat at Jonesboro school
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating an online threat to a Jonesboro school. Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department, said Friday morning that extra officers were on the Nettleton School District’s campuses following a threat made on social media. The threat, which has been...
whiterivernow.com
County judge’s office releases more info on new senior citizens facility
Featured image: Using a new piece of county equipment, Independence County Judge Kevin Jeffery delivered the ceremonial crushing blow to buildings on the property as the site is prepared for the construction of the new Independence County Senior Citizens Program facility. Independence County Judge Kevin Jeffery’s office has released details...
neareport.com
Suspect identified in Craighead County murder investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. – A homicide is under investigation by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect is in custody facing a charge of first-degree murder. Chief Deputy Justin Rolland told NEA Report the department was working the homicide Friday morning (January 27) at 116 County Road 457 in Craighead County. It began at about 3 AM with a 911 call reporting a female gunshot victim, Rolland said.
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to passing funny money
A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
Kait 8
Accidental shooting in Jonesboro turned into investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police filed false report charges against a victim who originally told police she was shot in a drive-by near Vine Street and West Monroe Avenue on Monday. According to the police report, 20-year-old Bryauna Wright was shot in the leg at a home on West...
Kait 8
Jonesboro announces new bypass from I-555 to Highway 49
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic changes are coming to Jonesboro; the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the city of Jonesboro are working together to build a bypass from Interstate 555 to U.S. Highway 49. The bypass would start the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and catch U.S. Highway 49...
Kait 8
CCSO: Man charged with murder in Friday morning shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Craighead County Sheriff’s Office has released more information surrounding a Friday morning shooting. The sheriff’s office released a statement saying that Bennie Ross was arrested and charged with first degree murder shortly after police found a person dead inside a home in the 100 block of County Road 457.
Kait 8
Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro woman who showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg ‘accidentally’ shot herself, according to police. The department said a woman showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound. She originally told police she was shot in a drive-by shooting in the area of Vine Street and Monroe Avenue, near the MicroSociety Elementary School.
Kait 8
Parents worried after threat against school
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A nerve-racking time at Nettleton School District; parents and students were concerned about safety after a threat went viral on social media. The post said four men were coming to the school at 10:30 a.m. When kids found out, there was a line of parents ready to pick up their children, some waiting up to an hour to get them.
KTLO
Local snow totals triple previous daily record
Heavy snowfall over the last 24 hours has caused a previous snow total record to be broken. A snow total of nine inches has been recorded at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The previous record set in 1978 was a snow total of three inches.
Kait 8
Crash with possible injuries on I-555
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a Thursday afternoon crash with possible injuries on Interstate 555. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash occurred at 1:17 p.m. Jan. 26 at mile marker 46.7 in Jonesboro near the Strawfloor Road exit. According to ArDOT, there were...
