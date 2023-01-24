Linda Sue (Wood) Robertson, 80 of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She and her twin Brenda were born April 8, 1942, in Bay Village, Arkansas the daughter of Edgar and Pauline (Bumgarner) Wood. Linda married Mr. Joe Maynard Robertson Sr. and they enjoyed 51 years before his passing on January 25, 2014. Her parents preceded her in death, also her twin sister, Brenda Landreth, and one grandson, Drake Ford Sloan. Linda was a homemaker, a member of the Bay Village Assembly of God Church, and enjoyed sewing, canning, quilting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. She is also a member of the Eastern Star Organization. She is survived by two sons: Joey Robertson of Bay Village and Kurt (Melanie) Robertson of Jonesboro, Arkansas, two daughters: Carol (Mark) Thomas of Bartlett, Tennessee and Edie (Jack) Martin of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, three brothers: Sam Wood and Jimmy Wood both of Bay Village, Arkansas and Joe Wood of Surprise, Arizona, 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday ~ January 27, 2023, from 6:00 until 8:00 P. M. at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will be Saturday ~ January 28, 2023, at Bay Village Assembly of God Church at 10:00 A. M. Interment will be in Bay Village Cemetery. Bro. Steve Mabry will conduct the service and the Family will serve as active pallbearers.

