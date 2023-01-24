ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Teen Duo Who Stole SUV May Be Involved In Pair Of Shootings, Danbury Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
Two Danbury teens who allegedly stole an SUV and took police on a high-speed chase may be involved in two shootings. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Kindel Media on Pexels

Two Danbury teens have been arrested for allegedly stealing a Honda CRV that may have been involved with two shootings in the area and taking police on a high-speed pursuit.

The incidents began in Danbury around 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 when officers responded to Mill Ridge Road for two separate shots fired complaints, police said.

In both incidents, homes were shot at by one or more occupants of a car driving through the area. As a result, several of the houses were damaged by bullets. While many of the homes were occupied, there were no reported injuries, police said.

During an investigation, witnesses identified the involved vehicle as a light-colored Honda CRV. As a car was stolen earlier in the evening, matching the make and model of the suspect vehicle, it was believed the three incidents were connected.

As it turns out, a Danbury officer came in contact with a light-colored Honda CRV after the second reported shooting.

The vehicle had committed a traffic violation, and when it was signaled to stop, it fled at a high rate of speed, causing a pursuit to be initiated. The vehicle was pursued to the Triangle Street area where it became disabled, and several people fled the scene on foot, police said.

A search of the Triangle Street area, with the assistance of Brookfield and Ridgefield Police officers and K9 partners, ended with two suspects in police custody.

The car driven by the suspects was the same car stolen earlier in the evening and involved in the Mill Ridge Road shootings, police said.

Officers said the vehicle revealed evidence of a firearm being present and a pistol, believed discarded by the suspects, was located under a parked car in the area.

When in custody, the two were identified as 15- and 17-year-old residents of Danbury.

While the investigation regarding the shootings is ongoing, both suspects are charged with:

  • Theft of a vehicle
  • Engaging in pursuit
  • Reckless driving
  • Operating without a license
  • Interfering with the duties of a police officer.

Additional charges and arrests are pending, and both are scheduled to appear in court.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Danbury Police Department at 203-797-4611.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

