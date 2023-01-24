Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
TORNADO WARNING for SE Jasper Co, SW Newton Co, SW Beauregard Pa
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas... * Until 445 PM CST. * At 412 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both. tornadoes...
Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down near Bridge City, EF-2 touched down near Orangefield
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed to 12News that an EF-1 and an EF-2 tornado touched down in Orange County during Tuesday’s severe storms. The NWS reports that wind speeds in the EF-1 tornado near Bridge City were estimated to be 100...
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Jan 26th, 2023
Deaths – 201 (Was 201 on 01/19/23) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Jan 26th, 2023:. Brookeland – 3 (Was 2 on 01/19/23) Jasper – 10 (Was 12 on 01/19/23) Kirbyville – 6 (Was 6 on 01/19/23) Buna – 1 (Was 9 on 01/19/23)
KSLA
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
WATCH LIVE | Confirmed tornado on ground in Southeast Texas headed toward Orange
BEAUMONT, Texas — With multiple Southeast Texas counties and other counties across the state under tornado watches and warnings Tuesday, officials are warning residents to take necessary precaution. A tornado is on the ground near Taylor Landing in Southeast Texas. A squall line of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, is...
17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023
We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
Terrifying Video Shows Couple Diving Into Ditch During Texas Tornado
"With no shelter nearby, we headed for the ditch..."
kjas.com
Storms caused flooding in Buna and bus route problems for Newton ISD
Although our area fared much better than areas south and southwest of here, severe thunderstorms on Tuesday still caused a few problems such as minor flooding in Buna and also a bus route problem for Newton ISD. Areas of Buna that typically flood during a major rain event were holding...
fox4beaumont.com
Storms knock out power to thousands in Southeast Texas
Southeast Texas — Entergy - Entergy Texas crews have restored power to more than 70% of customers impacted by Tuesday’s severe weather. Critical transmission infrastructure and substation repairs are underway, which will allow crews to begin restoring additional customers in Orange County overnight. As of 8:30 p.m., approximately...
'Blessed to be alive': Watch as couple escapes RV, runs into ditch to shelter from massive tornado
Dramatic video shows a couple racing to outrun a tornado in Texas, jumping into a ditch for shelter.
kjas.com
Patricia Ann Haney Bagwell
Patricia Ann Haney Bagwell, 74, of Jasper, Texas passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in Beaumont, Texas. Patricia was born on October 13, 1948 in Fort Worth, Texas to the late Carl Haney and Helen Deaver Haney. Patricia had a rewarding career as a triage nurse and retired from...
kogt.com
Schools Closed Wednesday Except…
Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont United and Port Arthur Memorial grab crucial district wins
BEAUMONT, Texas — Wednesday night was full of high school sports following a stormy Tuesday that cause postponements and caused damage across Southeast Texas. In two of the biggest contests of the night the Beaumont United and Port Arthur Memorial defended their home courts in boys basketball action. The...
4 East Texas School Districts Receive Grants for Electric School Buses
Love it or hate it, electric cars and trucks are becoming more and more common. I'm not saying we're ready to go 100 percent electric, but, for right now, they are a good compliment to the more reliable gas and diesel powered vehicles. So its no surprise that school buses would be the latest vehicles to have an all electric option available. Through some government grants, four East Texas school districts will be able to add some electric school buses to their fleet.
Contractor wanted after allegedly scamming elderly Polk County woman out of $28k
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A contractor out of Kingwood has allegedly scammed a Polk County elderly woman out of $28,000. According to Polk County officials, Jose Karim Garza-Gonzalez is under investigation after having an elderly woman pay him $28,000 up front and never returning to finish or even start the job he was paid […]
kjas.com
Tyler Dozier to perform at Jasper County Area Go-Texan BBQ Cook-off in Silsbee
Spurger country music artist Tyler Dozier will be performing Friday evening and George Dearborne will be performing Saturday evening at Honky Tonk Texas on the Highway 96 Loop in Silsbee as the venue hosts the Jasper County Area Go Texan BBQ Cook-off. SCHEDULE OF EVENTS. Fri, Jan 27th. 7:00pm –...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes closed on SL 287 in Lufkin after crash
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The northbound lanes of SL 287 at Cedar Grove Road in Lufkin are closed due to a crash, according to TxDOT. “Prepare for delays as this scene clears,” officials said.
KLTV
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
kjas.com
Erma Lee Breed Minter
Erma Lee Breed Minter, age 81, resident of Kirbyville, Texas, transitioned on January 23, 2023. Funeral Services will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Gateway Tabernacle, 22690 US 96 S in Kirbyville. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Green Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Comments / 0