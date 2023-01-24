NEWARK, NJ — A 30-year-old man is the latest victim of gun violence, killed Thursday night outside a Broad Street liquor store, authorities said. Police found the man, identified as Al-Supreme Davis, 30, shot multiple times on a sidewalk on the 1000 block of Broad Street at 7:28 p.m. Thursday. Three other wounded people were also found sprawled on the ground and bleeding from gunshots. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a terse statement from acting county Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. He is Newark’s fourth murder victim since Jan. 1, 2023. The gunman remains at-large. The three other victims, all adults, were swiftly taken for treatment to area hospitals. Their names have not been released and their medical conditions were not made public in the prosecutor’s prepared statement. The county prosecutor’s Homicide-Major Crimes Task Force, along with city police, are investigating this fatal shooting. They are also requesting the public’s help. Anyone with information may anonymously contact the county tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls are kept confidential.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO