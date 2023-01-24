ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

1 killed, 3 injured in Newark shooting: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Newark Thursday evening, officials said. Al-Supreme Davis, 30, was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Three other victims were injured in the shooting and […]
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Linden, NJ teen feud ends in father getting shot

LINDEN — A disagreement between two teens led to the father of one of them being shot Wednesday afternoon. The boys agreed to meet after school around 3:30 p.m. on Seymour Avenue, according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther. When a boy and his 36-year-old father showed up, a...
LINDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

East New York Dunkin Donuts robbed, employee assaulted

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a robbery and assault that took place inside an East New York Dunkin Donuts on Sunday. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 75th Precinct are now searching for a black male suspect who is about 6 feet tall and between 20 and 30 years of age in connection with the robbery. At around 6:50 am,. the suspect entered the Dunkin Donuts store located at 640 Conduit Avenue in Brooklyn. He demanded money from an employee inside the store. The employee walked behind the counter as he was struck in the head The post East New York Dunkin Donuts robbed, employee assaulted appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI

WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim

The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

One Dead, Three Wounded In Newark Shooting

A 30-year-old man died and three others were wounded when gunshots rang out in Newark Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting

NEW YORK, NY -On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx of the New York City Housing Authority. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by The post Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Cops: Monmouth County, NJ jail guard provided phone to inmate lover

A prison guard in Monmouth County was having a romantic relationship with an inmate and provided him with a cell phone so they could stay in touch, according to authorities. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced a criminal charge against 51-year-old Latonya Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold, for knowingly providing an electronic communication device to an inmate.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Adult arrested after pretending to be student at N.J. school

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested for pretending to be a high school student in New Jersey.New Brunswick police say she provided the school district a fake birth certificate in order to enroll.Students at New Brunswick High School are upset after learning at a school board meeting Tuesday night that a 29-year-old woman was arrested for using a fake birth certificate to enroll and attending school for four days.Police have charged that woman, Hyejeong Shin, with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age. The school circulated a letter...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark Shooting Claims Man’s Life; Wounds 3 Others

NEWARK, NJ — A 30-year-old man is the latest victim of gun violence, killed Thursday night outside a Broad Street liquor store, authorities said. Police found the man, identified as Al-Supreme Davis, 30, shot multiple times on a sidewalk on the 1000 block of Broad Street at 7:28 p.m. Thursday. Three other wounded people were also found sprawled on the ground and bleeding from gunshots. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a terse statement from acting county Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. He is Newark’s fourth murder victim since Jan. 1, 2023. The gunman remains at-large. The three other victims, all adults, were swiftly taken for treatment to area hospitals. Their names have not been released and their medical conditions were not made public in the prosecutor’s prepared statement. The county prosecutor’s Homicide-Major Crimes Task Force, along with city police, are investigating this fatal shooting. They are also requesting the public’s help. Anyone with information may anonymously contact the county tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls are kept confidential.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy