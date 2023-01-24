Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed by SAPD officer in Motel 6 parking lot identified by ME’s Office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer at a far West Side motel has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the man as Edward Lee Nandin, 50. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m....
San Antonio police chief reacts to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus condemned the behaviors of five Memphis police officers Friday, moments after the city released video of the men beating Tyre Nichols unconscious on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later. The local district attorney on Thursday charged each police...
KSAT 12
Second suspect in custody in murder of man who was tortured, injected with bleach
LIVE OAK, Texas – A second suspect is in custody in connection with the gruesome November murder of a man who was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach before his body was dumped behind vacant apartments in Live Oak last year. Noel Desselle, 30, has been charged with...
KSAT 12
2 people shot, killed inside vehicle on Northwest Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two people were found fatally shot inside a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side early Friday morning. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 400 block of Trudell Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road after receiving word of the shooting.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed at house used as illegal gambling location, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot and killed at a Southwest Side home that was being used as an illegal gambling location, San Antonio police said Thursday. Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the home in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive, not far from Ray Ellison Boulevard and Old Pearsall Road after receiving word of a shooting.
sasportsstar.com
San Antonio Police discover man shot to death at home being used for illegal gambling operation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A home being used to house an illegal gambling operation is now a murder scene after a man in his 30’s was shot and killed Thursday night. It happened at around 10:30 P.M. in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive, located on San Antonio’s Southwest side.
KSAT 12
Suspect shoots, kills 2 men on Northeast Side before calling police on himself, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man called the police on himself after he shot and killed two homeless men before leaving the scene, according to an arrest affidavit. Police executed an arrest warrant for Jonathan Lee Alfaro, 29, on Jan. 26, according to Bexar County court records. He’s charged with capital murder - multiple persons.
KTSA
Fight at south side Whataburger leads to man getting shot in the head, SAPD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting at a south side Whataburger location on Wednesday. According to San Antonio police, the man had been involved in a fight at the fast-food restaurant and was trying to drive away when someone fired shots at his pick-up truck.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for shooting neighbor as he mowed the lawn, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who they say shot his neighbor as he mowed the lawn. Cristobal Alfonso Cuellar, 54, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Saturday evening in the 100 block of Ohio St., records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Suspect evading police enters Stevens High Schoool, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Two NISD schools were placed on lockdown after police chased three teenagers in a stolen car Friday morning. Police tried to pull over a stolen car on Dugas Drive, but the driver of the car took off and crashed. Three boys got out of the car...
KSAT 12
Man tied up, tortured, injected with bleach prior to body being dumped behind Live Oak apartments, warrant states
LIVE OAK, Texas – A man whose body was found dumped behind vacant apartments in Live Oak last month was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach, a murder warrant obtained Thursday by KSAT Investigates shows. Authorities have charged Justin Hunt, 32, in connection with the death of Matthew...
KSAT 12
Passenger in van dies following head-on wreck with big rig on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A passenger in a van died on Friday morning following a head-on crash with a big rig on the Northeast Side. The crash happened before 7 a.m. in the 3900 block of Naco Perrin Boulevard, near Bulverde Road and Wurzbach Parkway. Police said a white van...
KSAT 12
SAPD asks for public’s help to identify man accused of stealing teen’s car at knifepoint
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing a teen’s car at knifepoint while at an East Side car wash. The incident happened on Jan. 7 at the Zip-In Car Wash in the...
KSAT 12
BCSO seeks suspect in Atascosa hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last month. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 18600 block of Luckey Road in Atascosa. Deputies said a pedestrian...
Two in custody, believed to be involved in Live Oak homicide, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are in custody, allegedly involved in a homicide that took place in December. Authorities were called to the 10800 block of O'Connor Road in northeast Bexar County on Dec. 7. A Live Oak Police Department officer found a body in the brushy area. The...
KSAT 12
Man charged with bestiality after Instagram videos show him abusing animals, court records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested and is accused of abusing animals after someone reported his disturbing social media posts to police. Jonathan David Casanova Garcia, 19, is charged with bestiality, a state jail felony. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a man reported to San Antonio police...
KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons arrested on DWI charges, report says
The sports anchor reportedly refused a breathalyzer.
Man who falsely said he was uncle of San Antonio police shooting victim Erik Cantu arrested for fraud
Jesse Jesus Salazar, 32, faces charges that he defrauded a Wisconsin police officer while buying a car from him.
KSAT 12
2nd person killed in West Bexar County shooting identified
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second person who was killed in a shooting in West Bexar County last week. Nicholas Sharkey Phillips, 48, was killed before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, not far from Highway 90 and Highway 211. The shooting happened outside the gates of the Villages of Briggs Ranch apartment complex.
KTSA
Two men sent to the hospital after shooting at San Antonio bar
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men are recovering after they were shot at a West Side bar. The men were involved in a fight outside the bar in the 900 block of Frio City Road at around 9:30 P.M. Wednesday. Police found both victims in the parking lot....
Comments / 5