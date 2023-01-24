ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

thewestsidegazette.com

29th Annual Greek Unity Day Celebration

29th Annual Greek Unity Day Celebration, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:45 a.m., at Mt. Hermon AME Church,401 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. Featured Organization: Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax:...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach church hosting egg giveaway

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Egg prices jumped 60% last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. That’s among the largest percentage increase of any U.S. good or service. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Payne Chapel AME Church in West Palm Beach is going to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Confirmed in Palm Beach Mare

An 11-year-old mare in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 23. She originally developed clinical signs on January 20, including fever, stridor, guttural pouch and empyema. Fourteen other horses are exposed. This is the third confirmed case of strangles in Florida for 2023. EDCC Health Watch...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kitchen Encounters: Discovering Burmese food with Boca Raton’s chef May Aungthet

Note to readers: This is the first installment in a series called Kitchen Encounters, conversations with local chefs and other restaurant industry workers who add diversity and depth to the distinctive food culture of South Florida. With all due respect to your sixth-grade geography teacher, when was the last time you had a meal from a country you couldn’t find on a map? Bordered by nations ...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Seminole Ridge High School students learn to create quality journalism

As we wrap up National News Literacy Week, WPTV is highlighting what our local schools are doing to help students spot misinformation and create quality journalism. Right now, less than 30% of Americans trust most of the news, most of the time. So students at WSRH at Seminole Ridge Community High School are trying to change that.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
cw34.com

Nursing school in West Palm Beach named in fraudulent diploma scheme probe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Now closed Palm Beach School of nursing program is one of three nursing schools in South Florida named in a fraudulent nursing diploma scheme. In a news conference Wednesday, federal authorities announced 25 people have been charged for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratonobserver.com

Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute

By offering the latest surgical approaches and advancements in knee and hip replacement surgery, Kevin Wang, M.D., helps patients enjoy freedom from pain, a smooth recovery and a faster return to daily activities. “We are on the leading edge of robotic-assisted surgeries,” says Dr. Wang, an experienced orthopedic surgeon at...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

