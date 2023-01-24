Read full article on original website
thewestsidegazette.com
29th Annual Greek Unity Day Celebration
29th Annual Greek Unity Day Celebration, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:45 a.m., at Mt. Hermon AME Church,401 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. Featured Organization: Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax:...
Taste of Little Italy Returns to the Treasure Coast
The festival brings performances by renowned Italian-American entertainers and authentic fare to Tradition Square next month The post Taste of Little Italy Returns to the Treasure Coast appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
wflx.com
Eda and Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation helping students go to college
Rising tuition costs can place a huge burden on families and students, and one local couple is working to lessen the load by empowering future generations. Diego Gama and his family came to the United States from Brazil when he was in middle school. "When we got here people stole...
wflx.com
South Florida group teaching youth of color how to survive traffic stops
The deadly beating of Tyre Nichols is resonating with the South Florida community as he lost his life after a traffic stop. Members of the local organization Inner City Innovators spoke with WPTV, sharing their concerning experiences with traffic stops. The group is all about mentoring youth and keeping them...
St. Ann Catholic School at 100: 'Children don't just graduate'
A special celebration took place Wednesday at St. Ann Catholic School, marking 100 years of education and tradition.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach church hosting egg giveaway
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Egg prices jumped 60% last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. That’s among the largest percentage increase of any U.S. good or service. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Payne Chapel AME Church in West Palm Beach is going to...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Confirmed in Palm Beach Mare
An 11-year-old mare in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 23. She originally developed clinical signs on January 20, including fever, stridor, guttural pouch and empyema. Fourteen other horses are exposed. This is the third confirmed case of strangles in Florida for 2023. EDCC Health Watch...
Kitchen Encounters: Discovering Burmese food with Boca Raton’s chef May Aungthet
Note to readers: This is the first installment in a series called Kitchen Encounters, conversations with local chefs and other restaurant industry workers who add diversity and depth to the distinctive food culture of South Florida. With all due respect to your sixth-grade geography teacher, when was the last time you had a meal from a country you couldn’t find on a map? Bordered by nations ...
cw34.com
'He had some demons;' Student talks exclusively about troubled teacher 'Mr. K'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A local student, concerned for his teachers, is exclusively telling CBS12 News there were some signs things weren't right at home. Robert Krasnicki, 42, is facing felony weapons charges and was arrested for bringing a gun and knife to school. CBS12 News has...
wflx.com
Head of Palm Beach Co. Black Caucus thinks relations better here than in Memphis
Among the many who are watching the events in Memphis over the alleged police brutality that led to the death of one man is Richard Ryles, head of the Palm Beach County Black Caucus. "I think that any of us who've lived in this country over the last 30 years...
wflx.com
Seminole Ridge High School students learn to create quality journalism
As we wrap up National News Literacy Week, WPTV is highlighting what our local schools are doing to help students spot misinformation and create quality journalism. Right now, less than 30% of Americans trust most of the news, most of the time. So students at WSRH at Seminole Ridge Community High School are trying to change that.
Victim's name released in Wellington murder-suicide
The name of a woman who died in a Wellington murder-suicide last week was released Thursday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the female victim as Brittany Carter, 34.
Fishing in West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida is a popular destination for fishing enthusiasts. The area offers a diverse range of fishing opportunities, from freshwater lakes and rivers to saltwater inlets and offshore waters.
cw34.com
Nursing school in West Palm Beach named in fraudulent diploma scheme probe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Now closed Palm Beach School of nursing program is one of three nursing schools in South Florida named in a fraudulent nursing diploma scheme. In a news conference Wednesday, federal authorities announced 25 people have been charged for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses.
WPTV
Closed Palm Beach School of Nursing linked to federal arrests in school diploma scheme
MIAMI — Twenty-five people have been charged in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses at three now-closed schools, including the Palm Beach School of Nursing, federal prosecutors said Wednesday afternoon. Defendants sold fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from...
bocaratonobserver.com
Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute
By offering the latest surgical approaches and advancements in knee and hip replacement surgery, Kevin Wang, M.D., helps patients enjoy freedom from pain, a smooth recovery and a faster return to daily activities. “We are on the leading edge of robotic-assisted surgeries,” says Dr. Wang, an experienced orthopedic surgeon at...
Two towers could be built on prime church land in downtown West Palm Beach
Family Church in West Palm Beach is poised to lease more than half of its downtown campus for redevelopment into two residential towers, a blockbuster deal that would net the church about $100 million. The transaction, quietly in the works for weeks, could further transform the downtown from its historic landscape of low-rise buildings...
wflx.com
Electrical fire prompts evacuation of Palm Springs Community Middle School
A small electrical fire forced the evacuation of Palm Springs Community Middle School Friday morning. The fire was reported at around 9 a.m. Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene. According to the school's principal, a small electrical fire in a closet near the cafeteria prompted students and...
