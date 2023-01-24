ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Consequence

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult Announce Spring 2023 US Tour

Industrial pioneers My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult have announced a Spring 2023 US tour, featuring support from electronic duo ADULT. and underground pop artist KANGA. The outing, dubbed the “Evil Eye Tour,” will focus on the Western half of the States, kicking off May 14th in Mesa, Arizona, and running through a June 3rd show in San Diego, California. Pre-sale tickets for select shows are available beginning today (January 25th) via Ticketmaster using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub or individual venue links listed at the band’s website.
ARIZONA STATE
them.us

Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia

Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
MACON, GA
Consequence

New Order Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates

New Order are hitting the road with a new run of tour dates slated for March 2023. The new wave legends’ newly announced US jaunt is really a tour of the south, with dates scheduled in Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, and Austin, Texas, as well as New Orleans, Louisiana. The Austin shows are, of course, for South by Southwest, while the rest will be headlining gigs. Tickets open to the public Friday, February 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time, while fans can use code TRUEFAITH to access a pre-sale that begins Saturday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster or Stubhub.
AUSTIN, TX
Consequence

Obituary Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

Death metal legends Obituary have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour in support of their new album Dying of Everything. The stacked tour package features support from Blood Incantation, Immolation, and Ingrown. Dates kick off April 28th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and run through May 28th in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Consequence

John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Tour

John Mayer will hit the road this spring for his first-ever solo tour. “I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there,” Mayer wrote in a social media post announcing the 19-date North American tour.
Consequence

How to Get Tickets to Dave Matthews Band’s 2023 Tour

Dave Matthews Band have unveiled 2023 tour dates in support of their latest album, Walk Around the Moon, and tickets to their first live outing within an album cycle since 2018’s Come Tomorrow will surely bring out the whole Warehouse fanbase for the four-month excursion. Get tickets here, and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Consequence

20 Most Anticipated Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2023

With the calendar flipping to 2023, a new year of metal and hard rock music is upon us. While it’s often hard to predict which bands will release new music in any given calendar year, a number of highly anticipated albums are already set in stone, while others will likely get announced in the coming weeks and months.
FLORIDA STATE
Consequence

Belle and Sebastian Cancel North American Tour Dates Due to Stuart Murdoch’s Health

Belle and Sebastian have unfortunately canceled the North American tour dates they recently announced for Spring 2023, citing frontman Stuart Murdoch’s health issues. “As you might be aware my health took a dive around November 2022,” Murdoch shared in a post on the band’s social media. “While I am hoping that I will improve over the coming months, we felt it would be a safer route to cancel this tour and leave a clear path to recovery, rather than take a risk and have to cancel at the last minute.”
Consequence

Assault Charge Against Tool’s Danny Carey Dismissed

Prosecutors in Kansas City, Missouri have dismissed an assault charge against Tool drummer Danny Carey, according to Fox 4 KC. Carey was arrested in December 2021 after allegedly getting into an altercation with an employee working security at the Kansas City airport. He was booked for misdemeanor assault and faced a fine of up to $13,900.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Consequence

Madonna Biopic No Longer In Development

Looks like that movie about the Material Girl won’t materialize after all. The planned Madonna biopic from Universal Pictures has been scrapped and is no longer in development, Variety reported today. The news arrives ahead of the singer’s recently-announced “Celebration Tour.”. In September 2020, Madonna first revealed...
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy