My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult Announce Spring 2023 US Tour
Industrial pioneers My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult have announced a Spring 2023 US tour, featuring support from electronic duo ADULT. and underground pop artist KANGA. The outing, dubbed the “Evil Eye Tour,” will focus on the Western half of the States, kicking off May 14th in Mesa, Arizona, and running through a June 3rd show in San Diego, California. Pre-sale tickets for select shows are available beginning today (January 25th) via Ticketmaster using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub or individual venue links listed at the band’s website.
Anvil Announce Spring 2023 US Tour, Commence Work on New Album
Anvil have announced an extensive Spring 2023 US tour with support from Midnite Hellion. The outing kicks off March 31st in Providence, Rhode Island, and runs through May 13th in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tickets to select dates can currently be purchased via Ticketmaster or StubHub. The Canadian metal vets also...
Young the Giant Announce Summer 2023 Tour with Milky Chance
Young the Giant have unveiled dates for their Summer 2023 tour with German indie rock duo Milky Chance. The bands will be joined by special guests TALK and Rosa Linn on select dates. The California quintet will kick off their North American trek in Montreal on May 30th, followed by...
Coheed and Cambria Announce 2023 North American Tour with Deafheaven
Coheed and Cambria have announced a massive two-leg 2023 North American tour with special guests Deafheaven. The outing, dubbed the “Neverender: No World for a Waking Mind” tour, will find Coheed performing their 2007 album Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume Two: No World for Tomorrow in its entirety.
Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album Walk Around the Moon, 2023 Summer Tour
Dave Matthews Band have announced their 10th studio album, Walk Around the Moon. It will arrive on May 19th and be supported by an expansive 2023 US tour. As a preview, they’ve shared the first single “Madman’s Eyes.”. Longtime DMB collaborator John Alagía served as the executive...
them.us
Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia
Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
New Order Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates
New Order are hitting the road with a new run of tour dates slated for March 2023. The new wave legends’ newly announced US jaunt is really a tour of the south, with dates scheduled in Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, and Austin, Texas, as well as New Orleans, Louisiana. The Austin shows are, of course, for South by Southwest, while the rest will be headlining gigs. Tickets open to the public Friday, February 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time, while fans can use code TRUEFAITH to access a pre-sale that begins Saturday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster or Stubhub.
Obituary Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour
Death metal legends Obituary have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour in support of their new album Dying of Everything. The stacked tour package features support from Blood Incantation, Immolation, and Ingrown. Dates kick off April 28th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and run through May 28th in Louisville, Kentucky.
John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Tour
John Mayer will hit the road this spring for his first-ever solo tour. “I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there,” Mayer wrote in a social media post announcing the 19-date North American tour.
How to Get Tickets to Dave Matthews Band’s 2023 Tour
Dave Matthews Band have unveiled 2023 tour dates in support of their latest album, Walk Around the Moon, and tickets to their first live outing within an album cycle since 2018’s Come Tomorrow will surely bring out the whole Warehouse fanbase for the four-month excursion. Get tickets here, and...
Clark Announces New Thom Yorke-Produced Album Sus Dog, Shares “Town Crank”: Stream
Chris Clark, the electronic musician better known as simply Clark, will return May 26th with Sus Dog — his 10th studio album and first to prominently feature his voice. What’s more, longtime collaborator Thom Yorke executive produced the record and plays bass and sings on the track “Medicine.”
Mudhoney Announce New Album Plastic Eternity, Share Lead Single “Almost Everything”: Stream
Mudhoney have unveiled their eleventh studio album, Plastic Eternity, for release on April 7th via Sub Pop. The announcement arrives with lead single “Almost Everything” and the band’s first stretch of 2023 tour dates. Plastic Eternity was produced by the grunge group’s go-to collaborator Johnny Sangster and...
20 Most Anticipated Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2023
With the calendar flipping to 2023, a new year of metal and hard rock music is upon us. While it’s often hard to predict which bands will release new music in any given calendar year, a number of highly anticipated albums are already set in stone, while others will likely get announced in the coming weeks and months.
Metallica Announce Worldwide Theatrical Listening Parties for New Album 72 Seasons
Metallica will host listening parties for their upcoming album 72 Seasons in select movie theaters worldwide for one night only on April 13th, the eve of the album’s release. Each of the LP’s 12 tracks will be presented in exclusive theater-ready surround sound and feature a corresponding music video...
Belle and Sebastian Cancel North American Tour Dates Due to Stuart Murdoch’s Health
Belle and Sebastian have unfortunately canceled the North American tour dates they recently announced for Spring 2023, citing frontman Stuart Murdoch’s health issues. “As you might be aware my health took a dive around November 2022,” Murdoch shared in a post on the band’s social media. “While I am hoping that I will improve over the coming months, we felt it would be a safer route to cancel this tour and leave a clear path to recovery, rather than take a risk and have to cancel at the last minute.”
Assault Charge Against Tool’s Danny Carey Dismissed
Prosecutors in Kansas City, Missouri have dismissed an assault charge against Tool drummer Danny Carey, according to Fox 4 KC. Carey was arrested in December 2021 after allegedly getting into an altercation with an employee working security at the Kansas City airport. He was booked for misdemeanor assault and faced a fine of up to $13,900.
The War on Drugs Perform “Victim” on Austin City Limits: Exclusive
Beloved live music show Austin City Limits continues its 48th season on PBS this week with a performance from The War on Drugs. The band’s full set doesn’t air until January 28th, but until then, Consequence has an exclusive premiere of their rendition of “Victim,” which you can watch below.
Madonna Biopic No Longer In Development
Looks like that movie about the Material Girl won’t materialize after all. The planned Madonna biopic from Universal Pictures has been scrapped and is no longer in development, Variety reported today. The news arrives ahead of the singer’s recently-announced “Celebration Tour.”. In September 2020, Madonna first revealed...
Rick Ross Refuses to Ride in Teslas Because They Might Drive Him to the Police
Are you even the Boss if you’re not the boss of your own car? It’s a question Rick Ross has pondered, saying in his Instagram Stories that he refuses to ride in any Tesla in case it drives him to the police. “I won’t say I’ll never have...
