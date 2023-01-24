ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

WPBF News 25

Commissioners vote against sale of Palm Beach Raceway

JUPITER, Fla. — Palm Beach County Commissioners voted not to allow the sale of the Palm Beach County raceway Thursday. This came after a lengthy meeting where dozens of fans spoke up about how much the track means to them and to the economy of the area. Your neighborhood:...
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Nursing school in West Palm Beach named in fraudulent diploma scheme probe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Now closed Palm Beach School of nursing program is one of three nursing schools in South Florida named in a fraudulent nursing diploma scheme. In a news conference Wednesday, federal authorities announced 25 people have been charged for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents

FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida man wins $1 million after being cut while waiting in Publix lottery line

One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.”
DELRAY BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Stuart Costco inching toward legality

STUART — Thanks to the Jan. 17 ruling by the State Administration Commission reversing an earlier administrative judge’s decision, the Costco Wholesale Corporation’s decade long goal of opening a store in Martin County could actually become a reality this year. Stuart City Attorney Michael Mortell appealed to...
STUART, FL
NBC 2

Dog found left to die cemented to sidewalk in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog is on a long road to recovery after being found abandoned and cemented to a sidewalk off Yamato Road in Boca Raton. According to Tri-County Animal Rescue, caretakers believe the dog was there for days. After shaving the dog down, veterinarians discovered he...
BOCA RATON, FL

