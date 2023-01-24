Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Restaurants remain understaffed even as demand recovers after pandemic
The restaurant industry continues to add jobs now for the 24th consecutive month, and it’s still the industry with the largest employment deficit. Palm Beach County restaurants are still dealing with challenges three years since the pandemic. The hiring process for new restaurants is even more of a challenge....
Fishing in West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida is a popular destination for fishing enthusiasts. The area offers a diverse range of fishing opportunities, from freshwater lakes and rivers to saltwater inlets and offshore waters.
Two towers could be built on prime church land in downtown West Palm Beach
Family Church in West Palm Beach is poised to lease more than half of its downtown campus for redevelopment into two residential towers, a blockbuster deal that would net the church about $100 million. The transaction, quietly in the works for weeks, could further transform the downtown from its historic landscape of low-rise buildings...
WPBF News 25
Commissioners vote against sale of Palm Beach Raceway
JUPITER, Fla. — Palm Beach County Commissioners voted not to allow the sale of the Palm Beach County raceway Thursday. This came after a lengthy meeting where dozens of fans spoke up about how much the track means to them and to the economy of the area. Your neighborhood:...
Thousands bought fake diplomas from Florida nursing schools, feds say; 25 arrested
25 Floridians were charged in a wire fraud scheme that federal justice officials say sold thousands of fake nursing licenses across the U.S.
Miami New Times
Five Best Restaurants Five Minutes From the Boca Raton Brightline Station
When it comes to dining in South Florida, Miami's growing culinary scene is making it easier than ever to sample the area's expanding repertoire. Area gastronomes looking to tackle new food frontiers might want to venture north to discover what Palm Beach County has in store. If sitting in traffic...
cw34.com
Nursing school in West Palm Beach named in fraudulent diploma scheme probe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Now closed Palm Beach School of nursing program is one of three nursing schools in South Florida named in a fraudulent nursing diploma scheme. In a news conference Wednesday, federal authorities announced 25 people have been charged for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses.
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore girl lives in automotive as a result of she will’t afford to purchase, lease
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Both first-time home buyers and renters are hoping the housing market starts to cool down in 2023. “I feel like we’re being kicked under the rug,” Diane Thomas told WPTV. Thomas has been living in his car for six months. “This is...
Palm Beach County man wins $1 million
Stephen Munoz Espinoza of Delray Beach won a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.
Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents
FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
Employers offering 'silly money' in effort to fill cybersecurity positions
Amid big tech layoffs, there is a sector in desperate need of more employees — cybersecurity. WPTV looked into the boom in demand and the ramifications of a small workforce pool.
WESH
Florida man wins $1 million after being cut while waiting in Publix lottery line
One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.”
wflx.com
1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say
Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute. The police department said the wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Ancient Tree Drive.
wflx.com
Frustration mounts as traffic delays grow on Northlake Boulevard
Traffic backs up every day along Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens. "It is really bad especially in the morning before the kids go to school, and after 4 p.m., it's insane," Val, a driver who stopped Thursday in a shopping area at Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail, said. Palm...
Florida Man Won The Lottery Because A Customer Cut Him In Line & What He'll Do With The Cash
A Florida man had quite a lucky day on January 25 just when he thought otherwise. Stephen Espinoza, 43, went to a Publix grocery store to purchase a scratch-off lottery ticket at the machine when someone cut right in front of him in line. That may have just been the...
hometownnewstc.com
Stuart Costco inching toward legality
STUART — Thanks to the Jan. 17 ruling by the State Administration Commission reversing an earlier administrative judge’s decision, the Costco Wholesale Corporation’s decade long goal of opening a store in Martin County could actually become a reality this year. Stuart City Attorney Michael Mortell appealed to...
wflx.com
South Florida community reaction after beating video: anger, shock, sadness
The brutal beating and the death three days later of a Memphis man by police officers prompted a wave of emotions from the South Florida community after viewing video Friday: shock, anger, sadness. A former FBI agent and current defense attorney, the CEO of the Urban League of Palm Beach...
NBC 2
Dog found left to die cemented to sidewalk in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog is on a long road to recovery after being found abandoned and cemented to a sidewalk off Yamato Road in Boca Raton. According to Tri-County Animal Rescue, caretakers believe the dog was there for days. After shaving the dog down, veterinarians discovered he...
wflx.com
South Florida group teaching youth of color how to survive traffic stops
The deadly beating of Tyre Nichols is resonating with the South Florida community as he lost his life after a traffic stop. Members of the local organization Inner City Innovators spoke with WPTV, sharing their concerning experiences with traffic stops. The group is all about mentoring youth and keeping them...
Home Away from Home at AKA West Palm
Make yourself comfortable at the city’s newest hotel residences, with a bevy of amenities, suite styles, and forthcoming dining options The post Home Away from Home at AKA West Palm appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
