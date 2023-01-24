Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Blake Lively to Star in Adaptation of Controversial Hit Novel
Blake Lively has officially landed her next movie role — and it is one that fans of "BookTok" will surely recognize. On Thursday, reports indicated that Lively will star opposite Justin Baldoni in the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us, the buzzed-about novel from Colleen Hoover. Baldoni, whose filmography includes Jane the Virgin and Five Feet Apart, is also set to direct the movie, after optioning the rights to the project in 2019. I Am Not Okay With This' Christy Hall is writing the script and producing. Lively is executive producing alongside Baldoni, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, and Andrew Calof.
Tragic Details About Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley
Riley Keough is the oldest child of Danny Keough and the late Lisa Marie Presley. While much of her life has been privileged and unbelievable for a lot of us, Keough has also suffered tragedy and hardship that might be equally difficult to comprehend. For example, Keough was never able...
TMZ.com
Riley Keough Returns Home with Daughter After Lisa Marie Presley's Funeral
Riley Keough is back home in Los Angeles after burying her mother Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland, and she's revealing Lisa's first grandchild -- the daughter very few people knew Riley gave birth to last year. The actress stepped off a private jet Monday afternoon at Van Nuys Airport, carrying...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Prince Harry Makes Waves With His Comments About Elvis' Graceland
The Duke of Sussex is a bit like a royal moth to the flame of controversy as of late. Whether it's the premiere of his highly talked-about docuseries with wife, Meghan Markle, "Harry & Meghan," or the fallout from Prince Harry's new memoir, "Spare," he has no problem telling it like it is and accepting any and all of the inevitable backlash that follows.
Riley Keough Shares A Photo From The ‘Last Time’ She Saw Her ‘Beautiful Mama’ Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough, eldest daughter of Elvis Presley‘s only child Lisa Marie Presley, mourned her late mother with another poignant tribute on Tuesday, Jan 24. Riley, a new mom herself, shared a pic to Instagram of the last time she saw Lisa Marie. In the snap, Riley leaned in towards her mom as they sat for dinner at a restaurant. Riley, 33, wore a silver crop top and matching skirt, while Lisa wore a stylish black jacket with brass buttons, her hair falling in loose curls around her shoulders. Riley, bearing a strong resemblance to her mama, wore her hair long and straight.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Eulogy: Pregnant Riley Keough, Lockwood Twins Remembers 'Mama' In Emotional Message
Lisa Marie Presley's emotional eulogy on her father's estate, the Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, was filled with mourning and a little bit of celebration because of the surprising announcement of Lisa's eldest daughter, Riley Keough. Presley, the only child of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, and...
Austin Butler confirms that ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens was the 'friend' who encouraged him to pursue 'Elvis' role: 'I owe her a lot for believing in me'
Butler confirmed that the "friend" he has repeatedly referenced during his "Elvis" press tour is Vanessa Hudgens, who he dated between 2011 and 2019.
Paris Hilton Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum
Watch: Paris Hilton Welcomes FIRST BABY With Carter Reum. Paris Hilton is officially a mom. The 41-year-old businesswoman welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum, she shared on Instagram on Jan. 24. She captioned a photo of his little hand in hers, "You are already loved beyond words." Per...
wonderwall.com
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach officially exit ABC, reportedly with 'compensation packages,' after office romance, plus more news
'GMA3' stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly signed exit deals. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at "GMA3" after a day's worth of headlines suggesting their ouster was imminent. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a rep for ABC told People in a statement on Friday (Jan. 27). "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts will come later."
Jeremy Ruehlemann's Father Speaks Out for First Time Since Model's Death: 'This Was Accidental'
Achim Ruehlemann told The Daily Mail that his son struggled with substance use Achmin Ruehlemann, the father of model Jeremy Ruehlemann, who died over the weekend at 27, has spoken out for the first time since his son's death. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Achmin shared that his 27-year-old son struggled with substance use. "He did rehab and had tried to get off prescription medication," he said, adding, "Obviously, he was not successful." Achmin shared that his son's toxicology report has not yet been finalized, so at...
ComicBook
Cyberpunk Edgerunners Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Power Couple
Cyberpunk Edgerunners was one of the most beloved new anime adaptations to arrive in 2022, with Netflix joining with Studio TRIGGER and CD Projekt Red to take viewers on a brand new tour of the technologically advanced locale known as Night City. With the series introducing fans to the tragic lovers known as David and Lucy, it should come as no surprise to see that there are plenty of cosplayers that are continuing to further explore the universe first introduced via the video game, Cyberpunk 2077.
Pamela Anderson's Husband of 12 Days Reveals He's Leaving Her $10M in Will: 'I Will Always Love' Her
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters called off their union after 12 days in 2020 before officially filing paperwork, and he says the money is "for her, whether she needs it or not" Pamela Anderson's short-lived husband Jon Peters is leaving behind a large sum for her in his will. The Baywatch alum and the film producer were hitched for 12 days back in 2020, though she later clarified that they were never legally married but remained friends. In a new interview with Variety, Anderson, 55, said of Peters, "He's great and has...
ComicBook
That '90s Show: Ashton Kutcher Says Seeing Mila Kunis As Jackie Again Was "The Strangest Feeling"
That '90s Show was released on Netflix last week, and the new sequel series sees the return of many actors from That '70s Show, including Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) and Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart). When That '70s Show ended, Jackie ended up with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), but it was revealed in That '90s Show that Jackie is now married to Kelso. Previously, Kunis expressed concerns about her character ending up with Kelso, but the upside was getting to act alongside her real-life husband once again. Recently, That '90s Show creators Terry Turner, Bonnie Turner, and Gregg Mettler talked to Buzzfeed about Kutcher and Kunis' brief cameo.
ComicBook
Viral Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unlocks Makima's Dark Side
Chainsaw Man season one is over, but thanks to the fans, we can still meet up with our favorite hunters whenever we want. The hit series has millions of fans worldwide, and plenty of them have perfected their cosplays of our heroes. And now, one of the fandom's best cosplayers is going viral thanks to their take on Makima.
Supermodel Kristen McMenamy ditched her heels and walked barefoot at the Valentino show after falling over on the runway
Kristen McMenamy appeared in the Valentino fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, but she fell onto her knees during her runway walk.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Two Completed Movies
Hollywood is in a precarious position where sometimes movies get made at one studio and then they get canceled for tax write-offs or shopped to another studio. It happened last year with Warner Bros. and Batgirl, as well as other studios like AMC, Paramount, and even Disney. Now it's happening with Netflix as the streaming service has decided to cancel two completed films. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has decided to cancel two genre films The Inheritance and House/Wife. The Inheritance was being helmed by Alejandro Brugués and produced by Paul Schiff while House/Wife was directed by Danis Goulet and produced by Tripp Vinson and Daniel Bekerman. Both films are being shopped at other studios and streaming platforms for distribution, but there's no word on if they will ever see the light of day.
ComicBook
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Reveals Details of New Movie
Lucasfilm has been having a bit of a turn around with their Star Wars series on Disney+ and seems to have gone back to the drawing board with their film projects. Some of the series that they've released so far are The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor, with some of them having been received fairly well. But, their recent films have been given the opposite treatment. Star Wars: The Last Skywalker star Daisy Ridley has moved on from the franchise and appeared in several films since then. Ridley has been promoting her new movie, Sometimes I Think About Dying, but the actress detailed another movie she's been working on. In a new interview with Collider, she revealed some key details about the next film she's working on called Magpie.
ABC News
'Oops': Hailey Bieber shocks fans with brand new haircut look
The model recently had fans doing a double take after she debuted a new haircut on TikTok while smiling and posing. "Oops," she captioned the short clip, adding a knife, chef and girl haircut emoji. MORE: Get the look: Hailey Bieber's viral 'glazed donut nails'. Bieber paired the look with...
ComicBook
Peacock TV Series From The Vampire Diaries Creators Scrapped
Just a week after the confirmed cancellation of Vampire Academy, it looks like Peacock is pulling the plug on another Julie Plec show. On Friday, it was revealed that the television adaptation of Dead Day, which hails from Plec and her Vampire Diaries co-creator Kevin Williamson, will not be moving forward at the streamer. The series had previously been given a series order by Peacock in the spring of 2022, and Universal Television reportedly hopes to shop the series elsewhere.
