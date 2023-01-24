Read full article on original website
Related
Dave Chappelle Claims Going to See His Comedy Shows Is “Huge Act of Defiance”
Dave Chappelle spoke at length about the backlash to his transphobic comments on the second episode of his podcast The Midnight Miracle, comparing being called a transphobe to being called the n-word and claiming that going to see his comedy shows is a “huge act of defiance.”. Speaking with...
I filmed my gender transition over 3 years. My daughter's reaction to the journey was the most powerful part of the documentary.
Jade Phoenix stars in "How to Make a Rainbow," a documentary that depicts her relationship with her daughter as Phoenix transitions into womanhood.
Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Shares Blunt Thoughts On Why Franchise's Future Is Through TV Instead Of Movies
Jonathan Frakes shared his blunt reasoning about why the future of Star Trek lies in television over movies.
'Gone Their Separate Ways': Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal's Pals Left Scratching Their Heads Over Bizarre Bromance Fallout
Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal used to be besties but sources revealed the two barely speak, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It's a scratcher for their mutual friends," an insider revealed about the bizarre fallout. The pair met on the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life and immediately hit it off. "It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary and there's no competition," Ryan once gushed about his friendship with Jake. "There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."But that may have been part of the problem."Ryan was something of a mentor to Jake back then,"...
AOL Corp
Sam Smith Says 'Changing' Their Pronouns 'Felt Like Coming Home' — but Had Its Challenges
Sam Smith is reflecting on their journey since coming out as non-binary in 2019. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from Smith's interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the "Like I Can" singer opened up about how much their life changed since the announcement. "In my personal...
Randall Park’s Shortcomings Playfully Pokes at the Arthouse World: Sundance Review
This review is part of our coverage of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Pitch: Ben is a jerk; Ben is miserable; Ben is a hypocrite. Most importantly, Ben is our protagonist. In Randall Park’s directorial debut, the bold choice is made to give us an almost completely unlikeable main...
Hugh Jackman Felt Sick to His Stomach When He Turned Down a Great Role for the Sake of His Image
Hugh Jackman was once guided to put his image over his craft, and the decision would later bite Jackman back in a big way.
Rich Brian Juggles Family, Music, and Culture in Jamojaya: Sundance Review
This review is part of our coverage of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Pitch: Indonesian rapper James (viral star Brian “Rich Brian” Imanuel, in his screen debut) is about to hit it big. So big, in fact, that he announces on Indonesian TV that his next career move is to travel to Hawaii to record his first real album, with the backing of Western studio executives and a phalanx of stylists, agents (an icy Kate Lyn Sheil), and music video directors (a prickly Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers).
Alan Cumming Returns British Honor Awarded by Queen Elizabeth Over 'Misgivings' of 'Toxicity of Empire'
The Scottish actor became an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 2009, collecting the honor from Princess Anne during an investiture ceremony Alan Cumming is no longer an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. The Scottish actor marked his 58th birthday on Friday by sharing a message on Instagram announcing "something I recently did for myself." "I returned my OBE," he wrote, referring to the British award given to him in 2009 by the late Queen Elizabeth II as part of her birthday...
Daisy Ridley Confirmed She’s Married After Rumors Swirled About A Co-Star
Longstanding rumors about Daisy Ridley's marital status have finally been confirmed by the Star Wars actress.
seventeen.com
Millie Bobby Brown Looks So Different on Set of Her New Movie 'The Electric State'
Millie Bobby Brown has a new Netflix movie coming out in January 2024, and she's currently busy filming it in Atlanta, Georgia. Millie was photographed on set of the film last week and looked pretty much unrecognizable in an oversized shirt, baggy overalls, a sweater wrapped around her waist, and curly blonde hair.
You People Review: Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Star in a Funny and Refreshing Update of a Familiar Tale
The Pitch: 35-year-old Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) is having a tough time finding love and manifesting a partner who sees him for who he truly is. Or, as he puts it, he’s feeling like Views-era Drake, when he should really be feeling like Certified Lover Boy-era Drake. In between working a boring finance job, he hosts a podcast with his best friend Mo (Sam Jay) that covers a variety of topics, but often revolves around Black culture.
Alvvays’ Molly Rankin on Blue Rev, Feeling Older Than Her Years, and R.E.M.
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Alvvays’ Molly Rankin catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk Blue Rev, the Canadian indie rock band’s third LP. The vocalist/guitarist talks about her sense of...
The New Yorker Bad-Date Story Gets Frustratingly Literal in Cat Person: Sundance Review
This review is part of our coverage of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Pitch: In 2017, Kristen Roupenian regaled The New Yorker readers with a startling, elliptical short story called “Cat Person,” about a bad date gone worse between a college sophomore named Margot and a thirtysomething loser named Robert, a tale of mixed messages and scrambled signals and questionable lines around consent.
netflixjunkie.com
“If history has anything…”- Mere Days After the “Toilet Paper” Story, Nathan Fillion Deems Ryan Reynolds ‘Better’ Than Him for THIS Much-Hated DCEU Role
Many comic book characters have been portrayed by more than one actor. Though they bring their own creativity to the character, fans always love one more than the other. For instance, Henry Cavill’s Superman is more loved by the fandom. In the same way, Green Lantern has more than one actor who gives life to the character. One is Ryan Reynolds, and the other is Nathan Fillion. But who is the best of the two? Well, Fillion has the answer to your question.
The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle on Making His Acting Debut as a Metalhead in Poker Face
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Poker Face, Season 1 Episode 4, “Rest in Metal.”]. John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats has a wide-ranging resume, but Rian Johnson’s Poker Face added a new job skill to it: Actor. In Episode 4 of the Peacock mystery drama, streaming today, Darnielle guest-stars as Al, a heavy metal guitarist who conspires with his struggling bandmates to murder their drummer and steal the potential hit song he wrote.
Stranger Things and Encanto Lead 2022’s Most-Streamed TV and Movie Releases
Stranger Things and Encanto claimed the top spots for the most streamed television series and movie, respectively, in the US in 2022, according to new figures released by Nielsen. As reported by Variety, the premiere of the Netflix sci-fi smash hit’s fourth season ultimately contributed to 52 billion minutes viewed...
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Developing Tomb Raider Series for Amazon
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to write an upcoming series based on the popular video game-turned-action movie Tomb Raider for Amazon, per The Hollywood Reporter. Waller-Bridge, best known as the force behind Amazon’s hit black comedy Fleabag, will write the scripts for the series, though she doesn’t plan to star. The 2001 and 2018 film entries in the franchise starred Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, respectively, as its protagonist, the adventurous archaeologist Lara Croft.
Adult Swim Cuts Ties with Justin Roiland, Will Recast Rick and Morty Roles
Adult Swim has cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland in the wake of news that he was charged with felony domestic violence, The Hollywood Reporter notes. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty in the animated hit, will be recast. “Adult Swim has ended its association with...
Tyler Posey on Making Original Music for Teen Wolf: The Movie: “I Always Think of It Cinematically”
Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey has spent his career trying to make a name for himself as both an actor and a musical artist, but these days, he doesn’t try to do both at once. “I tend to find that if I have my attention on both at one time, I lose momentum on either one,” he tells Consequence. “So I tend to switch off.”
Consequence
Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.https://consequenceofsound.net/
Comments / 0