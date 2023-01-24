ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'Gone Their Separate Ways': Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal's Pals Left Scratching Their Heads Over Bizarre Bromance Fallout

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal used to be besties but sources revealed the two barely speak, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It's a scratcher for their mutual friends," an insider revealed about the bizarre fallout. The pair met on the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life and immediately hit it off. "It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary and there's no competition," Ryan once gushed about his friendship with Jake. "There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."But that may have been part of the problem."Ryan was something of a mentor to Jake back then,"...
Consequence

Rich Brian Juggles Family, Music, and Culture in Jamojaya: Sundance Review

This review is part of our coverage of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Pitch: Indonesian rapper James (viral star Brian “Rich Brian” Imanuel, in his screen debut) is about to hit it big. So big, in fact, that he announces on Indonesian TV that his next career move is to travel to Hawaii to record his first real album, with the backing of Western studio executives and a phalanx of stylists, agents (an icy Kate Lyn Sheil), and music video directors (a prickly Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers).
People

Alan Cumming Returns British Honor Awarded by Queen Elizabeth Over 'Misgivings' of 'Toxicity of Empire'

The Scottish actor became an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 2009, collecting the honor from Princess Anne during an investiture ceremony Alan Cumming is no longer an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. The Scottish actor marked his 58th birthday on Friday by sharing a message on Instagram announcing "something I recently did for myself." "I returned my OBE," he wrote, referring to the British award given to him in 2009 by the late Queen Elizabeth II as part of her birthday...
Consequence

You People Review: Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Star in a Funny and Refreshing Update of a Familiar Tale

The Pitch: 35-year-old Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) is having a tough time finding love and manifesting a partner who sees him for who he truly is. Or, as he puts it, he’s feeling like Views-era Drake, when he should really be feeling like Certified Lover Boy-era Drake. In between working a boring finance job, he hosts a podcast with his best friend Mo (Sam Jay) that covers a variety of topics, but often revolves around Black culture.
Consequence

The New Yorker Bad-Date Story Gets Frustratingly Literal in Cat Person: Sundance Review

This review is part of our coverage of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Pitch: In 2017, Kristen Roupenian regaled The New Yorker readers with a startling, elliptical short story called “Cat Person,” about a bad date gone worse between a college sophomore named Margot and a thirtysomething loser named Robert, a tale of mixed messages and scrambled signals and questionable lines around consent.
netflixjunkie.com

“If history has anything…”- Mere Days After the “Toilet Paper” Story, Nathan Fillion Deems Ryan Reynolds ‘Better’ Than Him for THIS Much-Hated DCEU Role

Many comic book characters have been portrayed by more than one actor. Though they bring their own creativity to the character, fans always love one more than the other. For instance, Henry Cavill’s Superman is more loved by the fandom. In the same way, Green Lantern has more than one actor who gives life to the character. One is Ryan Reynolds, and the other is Nathan Fillion. But who is the best of the two? Well, Fillion has the answer to your question.
Consequence

The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle on Making His Acting Debut as a Metalhead in Poker Face

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Poker Face, Season 1 Episode 4, “Rest in Metal.”]. John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats has a wide-ranging resume, but Rian Johnson’s Poker Face added a new job skill to it: Actor. In Episode 4 of the Peacock mystery drama, streaming today, Darnielle guest-stars as Al, a heavy metal guitarist who conspires with his struggling bandmates to murder their drummer and steal the potential hit song he wrote.
Consequence

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Developing Tomb Raider Series for Amazon

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to write an upcoming series based on the popular video game-turned-action movie Tomb Raider for Amazon, per The Hollywood Reporter. Waller-Bridge, best known as the force behind Amazon’s hit black comedy Fleabag, will write the scripts for the series, though she doesn’t plan to star. The 2001 and 2018 film entries in the franchise starred Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, respectively, as its protagonist, the adventurous archaeologist Lara Croft.
Consequence

Consequence

