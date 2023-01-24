Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo had top administration staffers working on his self-aggrandizing, $5.1 million COVID-19 memoir at the height of the pandemic — as New York was losing around 1,000 residents a day to the deadly virus, a bombshell new report alleges. The conservative Empire Center for Public Policy said emails obtained under the state Freedom of Information Law showed that top Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa began directing staffers to compile information for her on March 30, 2020. “Who can do a timeline for me? call me to discuss,” DeRosa wrote at 7:58 a.m., according to the email. That was little more than two weeks after...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO