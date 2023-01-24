Read full article on original website
Florida dad arrested after gun found in kindergartner’s backpack
A 39-year-old father was arrested after his child reportedly arrived at a Florida elementary school with a handgun in a backpack.
Man arrested after shining laser at Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter: deputies
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Thursday after deputies said he shined a laser at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter. Pinellas County deputies said their helicopter was over Fort DeSoto Park near Pinellas Bayway South when a green laser lighting device was shined at the helicopter multiple times. Deputies said the […]
Tampa Police arrests teen duo in a series of crimes
On Wednesday, January 25, two teenagers were arrested for a series of crimes in the city, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).
Plant City Man Killed Attempting To Cross N. Alexander Street
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A 67-year-old Plant City man was killed in a pedestrian crash that happened on Thursday around 7:08 pm. The Plant City Police Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian with injury. Upon police
Tampa PD Arrest Teen DUO In Crime Spree That Ended With A Pedestrian Struck In Stolen Car
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department located and arrested two teenagers on Wednesday linked to a spree of crimes in the city. According to police, at 11 AM on Wednesday, a woman eating lunch inside the Portillos Restaurant at 2102 E Fowler Ave reported
St. Petersburg High School Student Arrested With Gun In School
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla – A 15-year-old, 10th-grader at St. Petersburg High School has been charged with bringing a gun on school property. According to police, at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a school resource officer at St. Petersburg High School, 2501 5th Ave. N. saw
2 teens ‘wreak havoc’ during Tampa crime spree, police say
A teenage boy and girl linked to a spree of crimes across the City of Tampa were arrested Wednesday, officials said.
Toucan stolen from Hillsborough County animal sanctuary
Maggie The Toucan was stolen from the Horsepower for Kids & Animal Sanctuary earlier this week.
Polk deputies arrest corrections officer for domestic violence
A corrections officer accused of grabbing a woman's face and forcing her to the ground was arrested Wednesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Pinellas County Detectives Arrest Plant City Man In Economic Crimes Scheme
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Economic Crimes Unit (ECU) have arrested 37-year-old Michael Bogsted after a complex investigation that determined Bogsted was creating fraudulent deeds in an attempt to make financial gain. According to detectives, their investigation began in January of 2019
Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
Police release video of people of interest relating to deadly Tampa apartment shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex. The video shows three people who were at the Silver Oaks Apartments near the time of the shooting. In the first angle, two people are seen jumping a fence and walking to what appears to be a park. Another angle of the video showed a third person walking alongside the two people and all are wearing a hoodie, jeans and some type of clothing that covers half of their faces.
Detectives: 3 Suspects Burglarized Cars In Winter Haven, Used Stolen Credit Cards In Lakeland
POLK COUNTY, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects that burglarized cars in Winter Haven, then used stolen credit cards in Lakeland. According to investigators, between 3:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, three unknown black male juvenile
Florida Man Arrested For Fentanyl Trafficking While Riding His Bicycle
A Florida man who said he was just transporting the drugs for a friend was arrested while pedaling a bike with no lights. According to investigators, on Monday, at approximately 9:10 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies patrolling the area of Damac Estates in Brooksville noticed
Hillsborough County woman, former teacher celebrates 105th birthday
A local woman is celebrating a huge milestone and birthday!
Florida neighbors call for change after 20 tons of trash removed from ‘hoarder’s’ yard
"If he comes out and this starts all over again, I guess we're all in for another big fight," Watts said. "I don't think the laws are tailored to any extreme situation like this."a
Plant City man made more than $300K after creating fake deeds for properties: deputies
A Plant City man is accused of making fake deeds for six properties.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in contractor/worker’s compensation fraud sting
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff in cooperation with The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the Florida Department of Financial Services, and The Department of Business and Professional Regulation conducted a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/ Unlicensed Contractor operation. The operation began on Jan. 24...
Billy Adams trial: Tampa rapper found not guilty of double murder in recording studio
TAMPA, Fla. - The fate of a Tampa rapper charged with two first-degree murders and burglary was only in the hands of a jury for a few hours Friday before they came to a decision. Billy Adams was accused of killing two men at a home recording studio in Lutz...
School Alert: Sunlake High School and Rushe Middle School
School Alert: Sunlake High School and Rushe Middle School. Update: 1/27/23 – Pasco Sheriff’s detectives continued to investigate this incident and have determined that the tip received was a hoax that was made in Walton County and directed toward Sunlake High School in Pasco County. PSO is working with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on this investigation. To be clear, there is no threat to Sunlake High School.
