Saint Petersburg, FL

WFLA

Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police release video of people of interest relating to deadly Tampa apartment shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex. The video shows three people who were at the Silver Oaks Apartments near the time of the shooting. In the first angle, two people are seen jumping a fence and walking to what appears to be a park. Another angle of the video showed a third person walking alongside the two people and all are wearing a hoodie, jeans and some type of clothing that covers half of their faces.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in contractor/worker’s compensation fraud sting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff in cooperation with The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the Florida Department of Financial Services, and The Department of Business and Professional Regulation conducted a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/ Unlicensed Contractor operation. The operation began on Jan. 24...
pascosheriff.com

School Alert: Sunlake High School and Rushe Middle School

School Alert: Sunlake High School and Rushe Middle School. Update: 1/27/23 – Pasco Sheriff’s detectives continued to investigate this incident and have determined that the tip received was a hoax that was made in Walton County and directed toward Sunlake High School in Pasco County. PSO is working with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on this investigation. To be clear, there is no threat to Sunlake High School.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

