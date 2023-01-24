Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Gunning Down Riverside Motel Guest
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 46-year-old man accused of gunning down a motel guest during an altercation in Riverside must stand trial for murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Friday. Robert Donald Intong of Desert Hot Springs was arrested in 2021 following a Riverside Police Department investigation into the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man, 19, Behind Bars for Alleged Possession of Firearms and Methamphetamine
INDIO (CNS) – A 19-year-old man was behind bars Thursday after being arrested with two teens in Indio for allegedly possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Fernando Guadalupe Meza of Indio was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of being in possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of a short barrel rifle, possession of narcotics with a loaded firearm and being a gang member with a firearm, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl in Riverside County
A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a girl who was walking home from school in Riverside County. The incident has left parents shaken and concerned for their children’s safety as the attempted kidnapping happened less than two miles away from two Moreno Valley schools. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was walking […]
ukenreport.com
Criminal Street Gang Members Arrested
INDIO — The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted an operation this week that resulted in the arrest of documented criminal street gang members for a variety of charges to include illegal possession of firearms and narcotics. According to a news release, Gang Task Force Officers arrested...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Woman Behind Bars for Allegedly Mailing Drugs to Inmate
(CNS) – A woman was behind bars at the John Benoit Detention Center Thursday on suspicion of mailing methamphetamine and fentanyl to an inmate at the same correctional facility. Amy Buenrostro, 35, of Indio, was booked on suspicion of possession of narcotics, willful harm to a child and smuggling...
Man in alleged assault, pursuit that ended in a standoff on the I-10 pleads not guilty
A Whitewater resident who allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and pointed a gun at officers during a pursuit on Interstate 10 that blocked traffic for several hours pleaded not guilty to five felony charges. Jairo Santiago Chaides, 37, was charged with one felony count each of false imprisonment, criminal threats that result in great The post Man in alleged assault, pursuit that ended in a standoff on the I-10 pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Two children detained after reports of a firearm at VIP Urgent Care in Palm Desert
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies detained two children after reports of someone armed with a firearm inside the VIP Urgent Care building in Palm Desert. The building is located at 72630 Fred Waring Drive. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area shortly after 5:15 p.m. A...
Fontana Herald News
Man allegedly assaults deputy and tries to take his firearm but is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga
A man was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a deputy and tried to take his firearm during an incident in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Jan. 19 at about 1:53 p.m., Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call for...
California man out on parole arrested for carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery
Police in southern California say a parolee is in custody again after allegedly conducting a carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery last week.
Three arrested after pursuit, standoff near Indio
Update 01/26/23 The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept confirmed that three teenagers were arrested. The incident started at around 3:00 p.m. when Gang Task Force Officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on an SUV occupied by four suspects near the 43000 block of Clinton Street in Indio. The vehicle failed to stop but then ended The post Three arrested after pursuit, standoff near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Investigation Underway into Death of Woman Found near Lake Mathews
LAKE MATHEWS (CNS) – Riverside County sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday were seeking the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible for the death of a 27-year-old woman found on a roadside near Lake Mathews. The remains of Kenia Valenzuela of Perris were found in the...
Deputies search for outstanding suspects at a mobile home park near Indio
There was a heavy police presence at a mobile home park in an unincorporated area near Indio Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were searching for outstanding suspects following a traffic stop, according to Sergeant Deirdre Vickers, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Vickers said the incident started at around 3:00 p.m. when deputies from The post Deputies search for outstanding suspects at a mobile home park near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
2 Detained, Lockdown now lifted for Palm Desert building
A heavy police presence today in Palm Desert, where a building was put under lockdown. This was the active scene near Fred Waring and Town Center Way. Several deputies were on scene, right across the street from Trader Joe’s and Michael’s. Nearby roads were closed. We’ve learned law...
Women arrested for allegedly torturing boy in Rialto for years
Two women were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing a young boy in Rialto for years from the time he was six months old. The suspects were identified as Juanita Shorty, 69, and Lenora Harrell, 51, by Rialto police. The victim is a 12-year-old boy who allegedly endured physical and emotional abuse from the women […]
menifee247.com
Suspect flees with medication stolen from Walgreens
A suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of medication in what authorities are calling a felony theft case at the Walgreens drug store at Newport Road and Murrieta Road. The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Menifee PD Captain Dave Gutierrez. The suspect jumped the pharmacy counter, stole some medication, and fled without making contact with store employees. No weapon was seen or mentioned by witnesses.
foxla.com
California drug bust: $4 million in narcotics seized by border patrol agents in one day
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - It's a major drug bust in California… border patrol agents seized $4 million worth of narcotics in one day. According to San Diego Sector (SDC) Border Patrol agents, they seized nearly 300 pounds of narcotics with an estimated street value of $4 million from three vehicle stops.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. arrests seven people for having outstanding warrants
The Fontana Police Department arrested seven individuals for having outstanding warrants on Jan. 23, police said. The arrests took place during a warrant service operation for people convicted of driving under the influence who failed to appear in court for a DUI case. Additionally, due diligence was served on 34...
KTLA.com
Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run
A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio
We are at the scene of an incident with heavy police presence in an unincorporated area near Indio. Law enforcement is at the Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park, near Fred Waring Drive and Clinton Street. Our crew at the scene confirmed they see heavy police presence with a helicopter circling the area and crime tape The post Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Loved ones remember Palm Desert woman killed in DUI crash, suspect charged with murder
Loved ones are remembering Palm Desert resident Sara Ahmadie, 36, who was killed in deadly crash earlier this month. 26-year-old Alberto Lopez of Coachella is suspected of driving under the influence at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the Ahmadie's car. Lopez has been charged with murder. He has pleaded not guilty. The post Loved ones remember Palm Desert woman killed in DUI crash, suspect charged with murder appeared first on KESQ.
