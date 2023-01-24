ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Gunning Down Riverside Motel Guest

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 46-year-old man accused of gunning down a motel guest during an altercation in Riverside must stand trial for murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Friday. Robert Donald Intong of Desert Hot Springs was arrested in 2021 following a Riverside Police Department investigation into the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man, 19, Behind Bars for Alleged Possession of Firearms and Methamphetamine

INDIO (CNS) – A 19-year-old man was behind bars Thursday after being arrested with two teens in Indio for allegedly possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Fernando Guadalupe Meza of Indio was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of being in possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of a short barrel rifle, possession of narcotics with a loaded firearm and being a gang member with a firearm, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
INDIO, CA
ukenreport.com

Criminal Street Gang Members Arrested

INDIO — The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted an operation this week that resulted in the arrest of documented criminal street gang members for a variety of charges to include illegal possession of firearms and narcotics. According to a news release, Gang Task Force Officers arrested...
INDIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Woman Behind Bars for Allegedly Mailing Drugs to Inmate

(CNS) – A woman was behind bars at the John Benoit Detention Center Thursday on suspicion of mailing methamphetamine and fentanyl to an inmate at the same correctional facility. Amy Buenrostro, 35, of Indio, was booked on suspicion of possession of narcotics, willful harm to a child and smuggling...
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man in alleged assault, pursuit that ended in a standoff on the I-10 pleads not guilty

A Whitewater resident who allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and pointed a gun at officers during a pursuit on Interstate 10 that blocked traffic for several hours pleaded not guilty to five felony charges. Jairo Santiago Chaides, 37, was charged with one felony count each of false imprisonment, criminal threats that result in great The post Man in alleged assault, pursuit that ended in a standoff on the I-10 pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Three arrested after pursuit, standoff near Indio

Update 01/26/23 The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept confirmed that three teenagers were arrested. The incident started at around 3:00 p.m. when Gang Task Force Officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on an SUV occupied by four suspects near the 43000 block of Clinton Street in Indio. The vehicle failed to stop but then ended The post Three arrested after pursuit, standoff near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies search for outstanding suspects at a mobile home park near Indio

There was a heavy police presence at a mobile home park in an unincorporated area near Indio Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were searching for outstanding suspects following a traffic stop, according to Sergeant Deirdre Vickers, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Vickers said the incident started at around 3:00 p.m. when deputies from The post Deputies search for outstanding suspects at a mobile home park near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

2 Detained, Lockdown now lifted for Palm Desert building

A heavy police presence today in Palm Desert, where a building was put under lockdown. This was the active scene near Fred Waring and Town Center Way. Several deputies were on scene, right across the street from Trader Joe’s and Michael’s. Nearby roads were closed. We’ve learned law...
PALM DESERT, CA
KTLA

Women arrested for allegedly torturing boy in Rialto for years

Two women were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing a young boy in Rialto for years from the time he was six months old. The suspects were identified as Juanita Shorty, 69, and Lenora Harrell, 51, by Rialto police. The victim is a 12-year-old boy who allegedly endured physical and emotional abuse from the women […]
RIALTO, CA
menifee247.com

Suspect flees with medication stolen from Walgreens

A suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of medication in what authorities are calling a felony theft case at the Walgreens drug store at Newport Road and Murrieta Road. The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Menifee PD Captain Dave Gutierrez. The suspect jumped the pharmacy counter, stole some medication, and fled without making contact with store employees. No weapon was seen or mentioned by witnesses.
MENIFEE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana P.D. arrests seven people for having outstanding warrants

The Fontana Police Department arrested seven individuals for having outstanding warrants on Jan. 23, police said. The arrests took place during a warrant service operation for people convicted of driving under the influence who failed to appear in court for a DUI case. Additionally, due diligence was served on 34...
FONTANA, CA
KTLA.com

Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio

We are at the scene of an incident with heavy police presence in an unincorporated area near Indio. Law enforcement is at the Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park, near Fred Waring Drive and Clinton Street. Our crew at the scene confirmed they see heavy police presence with a helicopter circling the area and crime tape The post Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Loved ones remember Palm Desert woman killed in DUI crash, suspect charged with murder

Loved ones are remembering Palm Desert resident Sara Ahmadie, 36, who was killed in deadly crash earlier this month. 26-year-old Alberto Lopez of Coachella is suspected of driving under the influence at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the Ahmadie's car. Lopez has been charged with murder. He has pleaded not guilty. The post Loved ones remember Palm Desert woman killed in DUI crash, suspect charged with murder appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy