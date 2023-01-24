ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

Florida woman calls 911 on I-10; man charged with kidnapping

By Kimber Collins
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dGTEd_0kPugh6z00

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took a man into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges.

Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report.

50-person riot breaks out at Florida mental health treatment center

CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Parkway and S. Ferdon Boulevard. In a witness report, the victim said she got into an argument with suspect Antonio Carlton Tyus, 30, and tried to get out of the car.

The woman told police Tyus kept locking the car and would not let her out. When she was able to open the door she said Tyus put her in a chokehold and held her in the car.

According to the arrest report, the woman was able to grab her cell phone and press away from Tyus while back on the road. She called 911 on Interstate 10, and Walton County Sheriff’s Office pulled the car over.

Crestview Police report that Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy Wells said the woman had marks and bruises to match her witness statement.

Tyus is charged with battery, kidnapping: false imprisonment, and tampering in a 3rd-degree felony.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Colombian man arrested after allegedly taking minor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Colombian man, who authorities said is in the U.S. illegally, is in jail in Washington County. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrested 18-year-old Toledo-Garzon around 10:30 Thursday morning as he was driving on Highway 79. Deputies said he’d picked up a 15-year-old Panama City Beach girl and was […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced to 8 more months in jail

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was sentenced Friday to eight more months in jail for four battery charges. Stamitoles pleaded no contest last Friday to allegations that he inappropriately touched three patients. The four charges were misdemeanors. A judge on Friday sentenced Stamitoles to serve 60...
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Search by Niceville police leads to drug trafficking charge

NICEVILLE, Fla. — An Okaloosa County man has been charged with trafficking meth after the Niceville Police Department said officers found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine on him during a search, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) has announced. According to the NPD, patrol officers arrested Adam Samuel McCraney after...
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida school bus aide charged for allegedly abusing child with autism: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old school bus aide is facing child abuse charges for improper use of force on a 6-year-old boy with autism. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested John-Paul Martinez on Jan. 24 following a two-month investigation. Martinez worked as an aide to watch over students at Silver Sands School in Fort […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Two dead in fire in Esto

ESTO, Fla (The Holmes County Advertiser) — Two people died in a structure fire off Beaver Dam Road Wednesday night in Esto. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said the call came in at 8:15 Thursday morning from a neighbor who had driven past the property and saw that a home had completely burned the night […]
ESTO, FL
wdhn.com

Man runs for the woods over gun and drug charges, GCSO

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has been arrested in Geneva County on drug and gun charges. During an investigation of runaway juveniles in the Bellwood Community of Geneva County, deputies noticed a man getting out of a red Chevrolet pickup truck. Having prior knowledge of the man’s driver’s...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Okaloosa County jail implements measures to combat fentanyl distribution

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Department of Corrections says they are implementing new measures to combat the distribution of fentanyl within their correctional facility. Those measures include body scan screenings, searches of inmates and visitors, and the use of drug-sniffing dogs. They say they have also trained their...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

135K+
Followers
28K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy