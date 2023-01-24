ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State Fair makes history with new general manager pick

By Alex Kienlen
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Fair has appointed a new general manager and made history in doing so.

Little Rock native Tiffany Wilkerson was announced Tuesday as the new fair general manager. Wilkerson’s appointment sets three historical landmarks as the first female fair manager, the youngest manager at 39 and the first African American manager in the fair’s history.

As the fair’s GM, Wilkerson will be responsible for the event’s promotion, preparation and production. This will include the year-round management of the business and the fair.

Wilkerson’s resume includes working for the Arkansas Livestock Association for the past 20 years, including roles as commercial exhibitor coordinator, box office manager and director of administration.

She said she is excited about the new role and thinks her years in the agriculture industry will benefit the fair.

“I am thrilled at this opportunity,” Wilkerson said. “My entire career as part of the Arkansas Livestock Show Association has been full of exciting challenges. I intend to take my 20 years of experience and build on our recent levels of success. The sky’s the limit for the Arkansas State Fair and our Association.”

Arkansas Livestock Show Association chairman Bruce Maloch sees Wilkerson as a good fit for her new role.

“Tiffany’s historical knowledge, experience, and expertise make her the perfect choice to serve as General Manager of the Arkansas State Fair,” Maloch said. “She is familiar with all aspects of the State Fairgrounds and will provide the leadership to make the fairgrounds the premier entertainment and livestock exhibition venue in the state.”

The fair has seen record-breaking attendance for the past two years, with over 470,000 visitors during its 2022 run.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR
