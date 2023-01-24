Read full article on original website
Parents concerned about bill that would let SSOs restrain special education students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Current state law only allows SROs in extreme situations to place handcuffs on students with special needs. But that could soon change, with a new Tennessee bill giving that power to other law enforcement officers, raising concerns for parents and even the sheriff in Hamilton County.
Mayor Wamp proposes reallocation of water treatment funds for various community projects
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp wants to reallocate $3 million dollars of American Rescue Plan money from the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) towards what he calls more pressing needs. The money would instead finance various projects throughout the county. The majority of...
In response to lawsuit, Hamilton County claims no involvement in Budgetel evictions
Former Budgetel residents are expressing concerns over possible sanctions they could face if they continue to pursue a class action lawsuit against the Hamilton County Government. In letters between the office of the county attorney and Attorney Robin Flores, the Hamilton County Government claims they had no involvement in last...
Chattem plant workers evacuated after menthol tank leak, fire Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — All is back to normal at Chattem Chemicals, Inc. in Chattanooga after a chemical leak and fire forced workers to evacuate Friday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says crews responded just before 11 a.m. to Chattem on West 38th Street and found a fire around one of Chattem's methanol tanks.
3 teens charged with carjacking at CHI Memorial parking lot Thursday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 3 teens face charges after police say they carjacked a woman in the parking lot of CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga Thursday night. Two of the unidentified teens are 16 years old, and the other is 14 years old. The incident happened a little after 8:30...
Cleveland City Schools hires new football coach
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland City Schools (CCS) has hired Chandler Tygard as their new Head Football Coach of Cleveland High School and Head of Football Operations for Cleveland City Schools, the school system announced Friday. Tygard comes from Blackman High School where he was the Head Football Coach since...
Man killed in crash on Highway 68 in McMinn County Friday, THP says
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A 45-year-old man died in a car crash on Highway 68 in McMinn County Friday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. A Kenworth Tractor was traveling east on Highway 68, THP says. They say a Ford F350 was traveling west on the highway. Another unidentified vehicle pulled...
Man survives after being hit by car on East Main Street Thursday morning, says police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man survives after being hit by a car on East Main Street in Chattanooga Thursday morning, says the Chattanooga Police Department. Police say the man was laying in the middle of the roadway when they arrived on scene. The car involved remained on scene, says...
Water leak closes Polk County Courthouse until next week
The Polk County Courthouse will be closed due to a large water leak until next week, according to Robby Hatcher, Polk County Executive. Hatcher says the County Clerk’s Office and The Trustees Office on the east side of the county will be closed as well. Hatcher tell us this...
Warehouse storage facility destroyed by fire Wednesday night, says fire department
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A mini-warehouse storage facility caught fire late Wednesday night in Dalton, Georgia, says Whitfield County Fire Department. The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to King's Maxi-Mini Self Storage after 11 p.m. Firefighters say they stayed on scene throughout Thursday morning because the buildings metal roof...
Fentanyl related drug overdoses have steadily risen in Chattanooga since 2020, says police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they're concerned about drug overdoses as 2023 gets underway. Just last year Chattanooga police say drug overdoses increased by 28%. Wednesday we learned more about how much Fentanyl is contributing to the issue. The Chattanooga Police Department is warning the public on the...
Local dog found wandering with note reunited with owner, McKamey Animal Center says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A dog found wandering the streets of Chattanooga with a note has been reunited with its owner, McKamey Animal Center says. While they couldn't share many details, McKamey says they are actively working with the family to set them up with a safe haven, shelter, and resources to stay together and tackle homelessness.
