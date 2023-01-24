ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

WTVCFOX

Chattem plant workers evacuated after menthol tank leak, fire Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — All is back to normal at Chattem Chemicals, Inc. in Chattanooga after a chemical leak and fire forced workers to evacuate Friday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says crews responded just before 11 a.m. to Chattem on West 38th Street and found a fire around one of Chattem's methanol tanks.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Cleveland City Schools hires new football coach

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland City Schools (CCS) has hired Chandler Tygard as their new Head Football Coach of Cleveland High School and Head of Football Operations for Cleveland City Schools, the school system announced Friday. Tygard comes from Blackman High School where he was the Head Football Coach since...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Water leak closes Polk County Courthouse until next week

The Polk County Courthouse will be closed due to a large water leak until next week, according to Robby Hatcher, Polk County Executive. Hatcher says the County Clerk’s Office and The Trustees Office on the east side of the county will be closed as well. Hatcher tell us this...
POLK COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Warehouse storage facility destroyed by fire Wednesday night, says fire department

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A mini-warehouse storage facility caught fire late Wednesday night in Dalton, Georgia, says Whitfield County Fire Department. The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to King's Maxi-Mini Self Storage after 11 p.m. Firefighters say they stayed on scene throughout Thursday morning because the buildings metal roof...
DALTON, GA

