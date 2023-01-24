The 2023 Grammy Award performances have been announced to include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Lizzo, and many more. The 2023 Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah and broadcast live on February 5 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. Taking the Grammy stage will be current nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith.

