New York City, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Cornwall, NY Superintendent Rocks Out with Snow Day Announcement

An impending snowstorm gave one Hudson Valley superintendent a boost in creativity. For the first "big" snow day of 2023, Cornwall Central School District's Superintendent Terry J. Dade made a return to social media with his infamous snow day announcements. His first performance of the year channeled Guns N' Roses...or as he put it, Dade N Roses.
CORNWALL, NY
CBS New York

Red Alert: NYC's first chance for measurable snow Wednesday

Alert: We have a Red Alert for rain, snow, wind and coastal flooding Wednesday.Snow: Winter weather advisories are in effect as far south as Fairfield, Connecticut, and western Passaic in New Jersey. There is nothing in Bergen, Hudson, Essex or the five boroughs as of Tuesday evening. The snow will have a heavy and wet quality to it, not easy to shovel. Just wait and let the rain do its thing. Much of the snowfall is expected to be washed away or greatly reduced, except in places well north and west.Wind: A wind advisory is in effect for a sliver of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole

Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
YORKTOWN, TX
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation

This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

It Just Got Easier To Go From JFK To Midtown Manhattan

Unless you pay attention to these things, you may be surprised the next time you visit New York City. In the last few years, there have been major improvements to the transportation system. Besides the transformation of LaGuardia Airport from an embarrassment to one of the best airports around, there have also been massive changes to NYC’s rail system. The newly opened Moynihan Train Hall provides a world-class station for Amtrak and LIRR trains, and there are plans to completely redo the aging Penn Station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

West Orange Statement on Synagogue Attack in Bloomfield

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- At approximately 3 a.m. on January 29, 2022, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon known as a “Molotov cocktail” at the front door of the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and the damage was limited. Police are on-scene and working with all local law enforcement partners from Essex County, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, and security partners from other Jewish Communal Security Programs in New Jersey and New York as well as the Secure Community Network.   In the strongest terms possible...
WEST ORANGE, NJ

