Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
NYC winter breaks record for latest measurable snowfall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A quiet winter in New York City is poised to be a record breaking one. The last time the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station waited this long for its first measurable snowfall of the season — a term that represents one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — was 50 years ago, on Jan. 29, 1973.
Cornwall, NY Superintendent Rocks Out with Snow Day Announcement
An impending snowstorm gave one Hudson Valley superintendent a boost in creativity. For the first "big" snow day of 2023, Cornwall Central School District's Superintendent Terry J. Dade made a return to social media with his infamous snow day announcements. His first performance of the year channeled Guns N' Roses...or as he put it, Dade N Roses.
AccuWeather long-term forecast details what NY should expect in February, March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A snowless winter may enter a period of jostling warmer and colder conditions in the coming weeks. AccuWeather long-term forecasters are tracking potential disturbances in the polar vortex, a massive area of cold air swirling around the North Pole, that could send frigid temperatures shooting southward into the United States.
Stunning New Jersey town named one of the prettiest in America
When we say New Jersey has some of the most beautiful towns, we may think it’s because we love New Jersey and we live here, but when a major publication lists one of our towns as one of the most beautiful in America, it’s a really big deal.
Here's Latest Timing For Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Sweeping Through Region
A multi-hazard winter storm bringing a mix of rain, sleet, and snow is moving west to east and will cause slippery travel conditions on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It could dump up to a foot of snow across some interior areas, with generally around 2 inches of accumulation around the I-95 corridor, before a changeover to rain, the National Weather Service said.
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in sky
A New Jersey witness at Sea Isle City reported watching a floating, orange glow that brightened and dissipated rather quickly at 10:48 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Bed bugs are all over New York City, according to a recent study. Here’s how to spot them.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They feast on human blood while you sleep, and they can be tough to spot. But since New York City recorded the second-highest number of bed bug treatments of any U.S. city last year, according to a recent study, New Yorkers should certainly be on the lookout for the pests.
8 inches Of Snow Possible For Parts Of New York
Another winter snowstorm is set to sweep across New York today and tomorrow and with that storm comes snow. It looks like parts of the state could see up to 8 inches of snow over the next 24-48 hours. Along with the snow will be a wintry mix that includes...
If You See Purple in the Woods in New York Turn Around and Walk Away
With the weather turning warmer and more and more people getting outside, hiking, and exploring all the natural beauty that Upstate New York offers you might see trees painted with purple paint. Do you know what that means? I didn't when I saw some trees painted purple in the woods near my house. Well, here's the explanation.
Red Alert: NYC's first chance for measurable snow Wednesday
Alert: We have a Red Alert for rain, snow, wind and coastal flooding Wednesday.Snow: Winter weather advisories are in effect as far south as Fairfield, Connecticut, and western Passaic in New Jersey. There is nothing in Bergen, Hudson, Essex or the five boroughs as of Tuesday evening. The snow will have a heavy and wet quality to it, not easy to shovel. Just wait and let the rain do its thing. Much of the snowfall is expected to be washed away or greatly reduced, except in places well north and west.Wind: A wind advisory is in effect for a sliver of...
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an End
New York City may finally see some snow this week, as a winter storm is forecasted to hit the area on Wednesday. This would mark the end of a nearly year-long snowless streak in the city, which has not seen any measurable snowfall since February 2020.
Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole
Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation
This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
WGAL
Updated hour-by-hour snowfall projections for south-central Pennsylvania
Watch the video above to see what the latest computer models show for the winter storm hitting Pennsylvania. The model shows the hour-by-hour timing for snow and rain. UPDATE: PennDOT has lowered speed limits for major roads in south-central Pa. We have a full list of those here. The National...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
It Just Got Easier To Go From JFK To Midtown Manhattan
Unless you pay attention to these things, you may be surprised the next time you visit New York City. In the last few years, there have been major improvements to the transportation system. Besides the transformation of LaGuardia Airport from an embarrassment to one of the best airports around, there have also been massive changes to NYC’s rail system. The newly opened Moynihan Train Hall provides a world-class station for Amtrak and LIRR trains, and there are plans to completely redo the aging Penn Station.
fox5ny.com
Tyre Nichols: Protesters demanding justice gather across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - Protesters gathered across New York and New Jersey Satuday following the release Friday of body cam video showing Memphis police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols. A rally was held at noon in Newark at the Lincoln statue located at 12 Springfield Ave. In New York City, a...
West Orange Statement on Synagogue Attack in Bloomfield
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- At approximately 3 a.m. on January 29, 2022, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon known as a “Molotov cocktail” at the front door of the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and the damage was limited. Police are on-scene and working with all local law enforcement partners from Essex County, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, and security partners from other Jewish Communal Security Programs in New Jersey and New York as well as the Secure Community Network. In the strongest terms possible...
Comments / 1