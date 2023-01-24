Read full article on original website
KevinMD.com
ICU nurse of 33 years speaks out on the harsh reality of corporate hospitals
I wasn’t supposed to hear this, but I did. It sealed the deal for me. It was one of the reasons I had to finally leave my true love: ICU nursing. After 33 years as an ICU nurse, I knew it was time to go. I used to feel...
WALA-TV FOX10
Playing God: Medical staff accused of placing DNRs on patients without family knowledge
InvestigateTV - Chuck Milne remembers his big sister, Leona, who always struggled to fit in. “It was like a little girl trying to be somebody big and grown up,” Milne said. “But, you could still see the child, the angelic part.”. Milne said Leona was born with a...
Upworthy
Mom tearfully explains why 12 weeks of maternity leave isn’t enough
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 9, 2021. It has since been updated. One working mom shared her story of how much stress balancing work life and motherhood is and how US parental leave policies add to it. Working mothers tend to get stressed and exhausted but are forced to keep hustling to make ends meet. Rachael Larsen took 4 years to finally muster the courage to share her story which she penned down recently as part of a LinkedIn post. After going on maternity leave for 12 weeks, the new mom wasn't ready to return to work full-time but she didn't have a choice. Rachael, who’s a director of product operations at a Salt Lake City education company, wrote that “The shame around raising a family and working full-time is real,” and added that no matter the circumstances, “she wasn’t ready.”
Trans doctor says major insurance companies are refusing to pay her after legal name change
Insurance companies can be a frustrating maze for consumers and for providers. It's not uncommon to call the number on the back of your insurance card and get a different answer every time you call with the same question. But for Dr. Tiffany Najberg, the fight with the insurance companies is a bit more personal.Najberg is a transgender woman who has run into a multitude of problems in the insurance claims world—not as a patient, but as a provider. After changing her name legally and updating all of the required information on official websites, including the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare and the National Plan and Provider Enumeration System, two websites insurance companies look at to verify providers' credentials and ability to practice, her claims have been denied.In the beginning of this year-long saga, Najberg was receiving checks, but the checks were in her dead name and couldn't be cashed. After going several rounds with the insurance companies, the checks stopped coming and the insurance companies started denying her claims altogether. Of course, this prompted even more questions and frustration since Najberg updated the insurance companies with her legal name as required.
FDA Lists 378 Hand Sanitizers to 'Do Not Use' as COVID Resurges in China
This includes some Disney-brand sanitizers and others from Marvel and Star Wars that were made in China.
Judge denies request for ‘mental exams’ of 12-year-olds in Medicaid transgender lawsuit
The psychiatrist selected by the state to conduct the exams challenged in court documents the use of medical interventions for trans children and adolescents.
newsnationnow.com
Hospitals begin charging to message doctors
(NewsNation) — A new study shows hospital systems are now charging patients for text messages and emails to the doctor, and it could affect whether or not they get care. The Journal of the American Medical Association reported that charges can range from as low as $3 to as high as $100. When patients knew they could be charged for messaging their doctor, researchers found some people were less likely to seek out care.
New booster falls short on US protection against COVID: CDC report
Americans who got their COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine are not fully protected against getting sick, according to a new report. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report that said the updated boosters were just 48% effective at preventing symptomatic infection from the XBB variant of the disease. The World Health Organization has a 50% threshold to deem a vaccine effective — meaning the bivalent shots fall just below their benchmark when targeting the dominant XBB strain. However, the CDC noted that the main function of the vaccine is to prevent hospitalization and death, rather than transmission and minor illness from the...
Hospital Charges Mom of Triplets Over $1 Million for Hospital Stay, Sparks Debate on Healthcare
TikToker and new mom Kyrsten Brown (@the_brown_triplets) was hospitalized for eleven days before giving birth to three babies simultaneously. Because triplets are usually born at much lighter weights than their single baby counterparts, oftentimes they require additional care post-partum. Article continues below advertisement. Neonatal intensive care units specialize in assisting...
legalexaminer.com
Nursing Home Staff Shortages Create Dangers for Residents
Nursing home staffers have an important task. When families move their relatives into nursing homes, they often need more care than they can receive at home. Staffers help clothe, feed, and bathe nursing home residents. They ensure residents take their medication, monitor their vital signs, and keep track of treatment plans. The job is rigorous, and staff members must work long shifts — often for little pay. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing problems that plagued other businesses hit the nursing home industry. More than 400,000 workers left the industry because of burnout and job dissatisfaction. Some places are more affected than others — a 2021 study found that Virginia has a poorer staffing ratio than other states. Virginia state legislators recently introduced a bill that would create staffing requirements for certified nursing facilities, but the legislation is in its early stages and may not pass.
How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive
The Norwegian team says the discovery in a study of 32 people can help doctors treat patients who are not responding well with medicines early. The post How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive appeared first on Talker.
The Alarming Reality: Our Healthcare System is on the Brink of Collapse
Are you prepared for the nightmare scenario where a medical emergency strikes and you can't find a hospital with open beds or adequate staff?. As the nation struggles to recover from the pandemic, the state of our healthcare system has become a pressing concern for many Americans.
Ohio IVF Patients Feel Attacked by Abortion Ban Law
“We need legislators to understand the full ramifications of the legislation they’re introducing."
Woman raises alarm after having a stroke after routine chiropractor visit
A nurse suffered a life-threatening stroke after her first visit to a chiropractor to deal with her stiff neck. Maria Bond, 29, said she became “super dizzy” after her neck was “cracked” in both directions, according to Unilad. “It cracked both ways and I’d seen chiropractor videos so I thought it was normal but when I stood up I got super dizzy,” she said, adding that she was also “throwing up constantly.”Ms Bond’s hand started to tingle, and the chiropractor told her to go to urgent care. “I called my husband because there was no way I was going...
Scrubs Magazine
Are Veterinary Technicians Nurses? A Look at Both Sides of the Debate
Texas veterinarian Dr. Tannetje Crocker went on TikTok to explain why she received a complaint from the Texas Veterinary Medical Board. She wasn’t in trouble for administering poor-quality care or harming a pet. “I got sent to the Texas veterinary medical board because I work at a hospital that calls some veterinary technicians ‘veterinary nurses,’” she said in the clip. The video put her at the center of fierce debate as to whether veterinarian technicians can call themselves nurses.
Botox patients panicking over news that COVID vax weakens wrinkle reducer
Botoxed beauty queens, beware. A recent study has found that neuromodulator injections like Botox may be less effective in people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine — striking panic in the hearts, and foreheads, of some users. “Either higher doses or more frequent treatment intervals will be needed, costing more money or requiring more doctor visits yearly” said New York City dermatologist, Dr. Jason Emer. Researchers found that, after receiving the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, the average time before patients need a touch-up of the wrinkle-reducer is significantly shortened. Dr. Emer summarized the study, published last fall in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, for The Post:...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find immune response to COVID strengthens over time
Immunity from COVID-19 appears to gather strength with more time between vaccination and infection, a new laboratory study from researchers at Oregon Health & Science University suggests. The findings carry implications for vaccine recommendations as the pandemic transitions to an endemic state. Researchers measured the antibody response in blood samples...
Nurse practitioner sues CVS for firing her because she refused to prescribe birth control due to her Christian beliefs
As a result of being fired for her refusal to prescribe birth control on the grounds of her religious affiliation, a former nurse practitioner is suing CVS Health, according to a recent news report.
Rural transgender patients struggle to find doctors willing or abble to provide care
Transgender people who live in the rural United States often face a general lack of education about trans-related care among small-town health professionals who might also be reluctant to learn.
labpulse.com
DNA tests show that mystery inflammatory syndrome may not be so rare
A rare syndrome that was first described in 2020 affects more than 15,000 adults ages 50 and older, according to an estimate published on Tuesday in JAMA Network. The disorder, vacuoles, E1-ubiquitin-activating enzyme, X-linked, autoinflammatory, somatic (VEXAS) syndrome, was a mystery illness until its genetic basis was identified less than three years ago.
