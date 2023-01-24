ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Moose Shot and Killed After Charging Man in Idaho Residential Area

It doesn't take long to live in Idaho to find out how dangerous moose can be. Everyone that lives here seems to have a story about moose, and typically everyone knows someone that has been charged by one or almost charged by one. They are known to not be the nicest animals and can be extremely aggressive. While they typically will stick to certain areas and away from people, they can wander at times to residential areas, and that is where things become frightening and unpredictable. These large aggressive animals in a neighborhood can be dangerous, and how to deal with them isn't easy. Some may get scared and run away from the people, but other times they will charge and that seems to be the case this winter as a few different stories have shown.
IDAHO STATE
The Murders of the four Idaho University Students

November 13, 2022 was the night of the 4 murders in the State of Idaho. The victims are Kylee Goncalves, she was 21 years old, born in Rathdrum, Idaho. Madison Mogen she was also 21 years old, born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Xana Kernodle, 20 years old, born in Post Falls, Idaho. Ethan Chapin is also 20 years old, born in Mount Vernon, Washington. More than 6 weeks after the four University of Idaho students were mysteriously stabbed to death in a house near the Moscow, Idaho, campus, a suspect was identified, named Bryan Kohberger and was taken into custody. Kohberger was identified as the person who committed this horrible crime, the police identified him because of his white Hyundai Elantra which was seen in a surveillance video after the murders. The Moscow police department said that Bryan Kohberger went by the victim’s house three times, before entering the area a fourth time at 4:04 a.m. Kohbergers phone showed that he was heading to Moscow before the murders, his phone was off from 2:47 a.m to 4:48 a.m, the affidavit said that ‘’is consistent with Kohberger attempting to conceal his location during the quadruple homicide.’’ Kohbergers phone records indicate that he went back to the house after 9 a.m., just five hours after the homicide murders; this is based on what the affidavit showed. The victims were stabbed multiple times, some of them had defensive wounds, and there was no sign of sexual assault, police said. Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of three women and one man.
MOSCOW, ID
Armed, Dangerous South Idaho Fugitive Wanted By U.S. Marshals

Idaho authorities are searching for a wanted federal fugitive that is considered armed and dangerous and could very well be in southern Idaho. Have you seen Johnny Lee Martinez?. Johnny Lee Martinez, 41, is wanted for violating the terms of his supervised release from jail, according to his profile on...
IDAHO STATE
Boy Dies After Dog Attack in East Idaho

BLACK FOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A young boy died following an attack by dogs Saturday evening in East Idaho. According to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, Black Foot Police officers were called out to Sandy Road for a report of a boy that had been attacked by several dogs, when they arrived they found the boy lying unconscious. The boy and his mother were taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where the child was pronounced dead. Fort Hall Police determined the four dogs involved were two Rottweilers and two mixed breed, all of which were put-down by officers. The owners of the dogs have been cited for 15 violations, including vicious animal attack, rabies vaccination, and over the limit of dogs. Fort Hall Criminal Investigators, Federal Bureau of Investigators, Fort Hall Police, Idaho Department of Fish and Game are investigating the incident.
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after allegedly molesting girl at hunting camp

IDAHO FALLS – A Blackfoot man was charged with a sex crime involving a child after the victim reported being abused at a hunting camp. James Lee Parkin, 36, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. On Nov. 10, an Idaho Falls Police officer spoke...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks

Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
BLACKFOOT, ID
The New Oregon Trail Ends in a Path to Idaho

If you can’t move the Idaho state line to Oregon, then move from Oregon to Idaho. A few days ago, there was an editorial in the Magic Valley Times News. The writer acknowledged the leaders of the Greater Idaho movement were well-organized but on a quixotic quest. I agree with one caveat. Life in the United States is comfortable when compared to the rest of the world. A major disruption caused by economic depression or war could change some boundaries and change the map of the United States.
IDAHO STATE
Is Idaho's Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List

Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
IDAHO STATE
Police, district investigate reported threat at Pocatello middle school

POCATELLO — A threat at Hawthorne Middle School has been deemed “unsubstantiated” following an investigation by Pocatello police, school and district administrators. Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 spokeswoman Courtney Fisher could not elaborate on the threat but told EastIdahoNews.com it did not trigger a school lockdown of any kind because the investigation took place as students were arriving before school.
POCATELLO, ID
