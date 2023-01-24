Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Enterprise street closure extended
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A part of West College Street in downtown Enterprise will remain closed throughout the weekend. West College Street, from Main Street to the railroad tracks, will remain closed by barricades from Saturday, January 28 through Sunday, January 29. The closure is necessary to allow the...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer work on multiple Dothan streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city’s contractor will begin working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on Monday. On Monday, January 30, L&K Contracting will be performing sewer work until Friday, February 3 on the following streets will be:. North Cherokee Avenue. Osceola Avenue. Tacoma Avenue. Back of...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Medical Center reclassifies from urban hospital to rural
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva is reclassified from an urban hospital to now being a rural hospital. “It opens up a lot of opportunities for us to qualify for rural funding,” Janet Smith, CEO of the Wiregrass Medical Center, said. Smith said this is...
donalsonvillenews.com
New restaurant announces plans to open soon in downtown Donalsonville
Last Spring the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) purchased the building on Tennille Avenue, affectionately referred to as the former bus station, old auto parts store and frequently called “the Clarke building”. The DDA purchases local buildings with the purpose of revitalizing the structures and to bring new businesses...
holmescounty.news
Commissioners vote down small box store moratorium (but not lightly)
Holmes County Commissioners voted down a moratorium that would have delayed the addition of new and prevent the expansion of existing small box discount stores in a special session Jan. 23. The moratorium stated its purpose was to study the effects of such stores on the health, safety and welfare...
wtvy.com
Sam’s Club driveway closure on Jan. 27
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The secondary driveway for Sam’s Club next to Schlotzsky’s on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Friday. The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 27, and will be due to removal of old storm pipe in the area. The driveway will be...
wdhn.com
LIST: School closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — With inclement weather moving into the area, it’s important to stay up to date with the local school closing and delays!. Early County Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 25. Dothan City Schools. Dothan City Schools will be delayed for two hours on Wednesday,...
wdhn.com
Opp Middle School building improvements
OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — One school district in the western Wiregrass is using its federal COVID dollars to do long-anticipated building improvements. Without the federal dollars, Opp City School’s Superintendent says they would have a difficult time doing these upgrades. Opp City School’s Superintendent Michael Smithart says the...
defuniakherald.com
Holmes County Commissioners discuss a moratorium on small-box discount stores
Holmes County Commissioners discussed the proposed Family Dollar in Ponce De Leon (PDL) at the regular County Commission meeting on Jan. 17. There was a resolution presented requesting a countywide moratorium, a temporary prohibition of an activity, on accepting applications related to small-box discount stores. This would affect anyone in the process of developing or applying for a small-box discount store, such as, Dollar General, Family Dollar, et al. Some familiar faces appeared in the audience of the commissioner meeting such as locals who had attended the public hearing in PDL, and a majority of the PDL city council.
wtvy.com
Harvest bolts from UMC, denomination boosts its legal team
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Harvest Dothan has voted to be secede from the United Methodist Church, according to multiple members. Like hundreds of other congregations, it had become disgusted with UMC stands on social issues, including same-sex marriage. The congregation’s break comes with legal repercussions, as a lawsuit expressing fears...
wdhn.com
Enterprise State Community College building projects
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — 2023 is off to a strong start at Enterprise State Community College with another semester of enrollment growth and the start of new buildings on campus. Site preparation work for the college’s new Performing Arts Center and Workforce Technology Center. The multi-million dollar project is...
wtvy.com
School closings and delays for January 25
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat for Wednesday morning. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Alfred Saliba Family Service Center Early Head...
Andalusia Star News
Harbor Freight set for opening of Andalusia store in February
Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Andalusia on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 a.m. after holding a soft opening Tuesday. Located at 122 Covington Mall, Harbor Freight will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Multiple schools closed to students Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Ahead of projected severe weather, several school districts are closed to students Wednesday.
wdhn.com
Severe weather moving into the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — Take a look at the severe weather threat moving into the Wiregrass area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the severe weather threat will be in the western part of the Wiregrass, with Covington county at a slight risk for severe weather.
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County residents assist law enforcement in locating missing person
The Crenshaw County community pulled together Monday evening to assist Crenshaw and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices in locating Robert Brandon Wallace, 34, of Highland Home, who was reported missing on Monday and counted safe Tuesday morning. “I talked to Wallace,” said Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Investigator Chris Stewart. “We had...
wdhn.com
Tornado damages woods in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A small tornado landed in Walton County during the severe storms Wednesday morning. A short-track EF-0 tornado touched down in Walton County and affected a wooded area on bunker road, two to three miles west of Steelfield Road. No structures were affected by the...
wtvy.com
Student cites claims of pregnancy discrimination against Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced the resolution of an investigation into whether Troy University in Alabama responded to a student’s requests for pregnancy-related adjustments during the 2020-21 school year in a manner that complied with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX).
WJHG-TV
Possible tornado moves through Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early morning storms and a possible tornado moved through Walton County Wednesday morning. WJHG meteorologists tracked a rotating storm cell on radar which spanned a path from Grayton Beach to the west of Freeport early Wednesday morning. The cell appeared to have a “debris ball” signature on radar, which is often indicative of an actual tornado touchdown. These signatures appear when debris is lifted into the storm rotation.
wtvy.com
Woman helps Enterprise area with social media
Like hundreds of other congregations, Harvest had become disgusted with UMC stands on social issues, including same-sex marriage. The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. live on their YouTube. Watch these people get pies...
