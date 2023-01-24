Read full article on original website
oldmonterey.org
Valentine's Specials at Spa on the Plaza
Spa on the Plaza, located at 201 Alvarado Street in Downtown Old Monterey, is offering special Valentine's packages throughout the month of February. To make an appointment, please phone us at 831-647-9000. Valentine's Specials. Cupid's Retreat. $310. Starts with a 30-minute shared private tub followed by two 50-minute rose oil...
horrornews.net
Screening of “THE LOST BOYS” at Santa Cruz Boardwalk where it was filmed!
Who’s ready to sleep all day, party all night, never grow old and never die?! Join ON SET CINEMA in Santa Cruz, California …aka Santa Carla on Friday, September 8th for a very special blood-sucking screening of one of the most beloved Horror cult classics of all time …“THE LOST BOYS”! They will be showing the movie inside Cocoanut Grove, which is located on the infamous Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk where a ton of the movie takes place!
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Tacos Jalisciense’s New Seaside Spot
January 27, 2023 – The debut of Tacos Jalisciense was supposed to be suave. It was a lot closer to loco. Owner, operator and chief salsa maker Moises Llamas Hernandez is no stranger to the Mexican food game. He and his family run five other taquerias, including popular Tacos...
pajaronian.com
Thank you, Watsonville
The Pajaronian newspaper has been a part of my life for as long as I remember. Growing up, the paper would be delivered every morning to the Miller house on Lincoln Street. I remember sitting around the table in our tiny kitchen and watching my parents pass the pages back and forth, commenting on the news of the day.
30a.com
Say Aloha to Daytrader, the New Tiki Bar Coming to Seaside This Spring
A new spot is coming to Seaside in Spring 2023 and there will be bad-ass tiki cocktails to toast the sunset. Chef Nikhil Abuvala, the genius behind Roux 30A and Nanbu, is creating a close to 5,000-square-foot space where guests can, “…trade a day at the office for a day at the beach.”
sanbenito.com
Family mourns fallen nurse, mother of four
Hollister native Rosa Miramon Azevedo, a nurse and mother of four boys who was known for her caring spirit, has been identified as the motorist who died in a Jan. 14 traffic collision on Highway 156. She was 37 years old. Azevedo’s family recently established an online fundraising campaign “to...
lookout.co
Local chefs cooking up fundraiser for Capitola workers
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. … Save the date: Some of Santa...
lookout.co
Morning Lookout: ‘Right mindset’ for homeless response, neighbors with chainsaws and that chill
Hello again, all. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 24, and another sunny day is ahead of Santa Cruz County, with temps warming into the mid-60s in some spots. If it’s a solo jaunt through the day’s new Lookout content you’re after, step this way. JUMP TO ... Latest...
Security ready for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Preparations are almost done for people to come to enjoy the tournament. According to Undersheriff Keith Boyd, Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is also ready to keep the event safe. “We've been handling security for events of this nature for years and years,” Boyd said. “And what we do is we work with The post Security ready for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am appeared first on KION546.
Lunchbox, laptop, DVDs found in search for SLO County boy lost in flood
“We will continue the search until we’ve exhausted all reasonable possibilities of finding Kyle,” a SLO County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
KSBW.com
Lake Nacimiento urges users to collect property floating in lake
LAKE NACIMIENTO, Calif. — Monterey County Water Resource Agency is urging those who use or have access to Lake Nacimiento to retrieve and remove any property that is currently floating in the lake. According to water resource officials, the lake has a large amount of debris brought by the...
cityonahillpress.com
No Roof and Drenched: How the Unhoused Endured the Storm
It’s 45 degrees, and it’s pouring. The light of a sunless day is waning. Kazoo, a member of the unhoused community, begins to realize that his tent is not going to cut it — it’s not an all-weather tent. Hearing word of an open shelter nearby, he treks on foot down Highway 9, past River Street. His shoes are soaked, and his body is drained. He makes his way past Pacific Ave. to the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium.
KSBW.com
Watsonville police corporal nominated for national award
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A Watsonville police corporal has been nominated for a national award, the department said on Thursday. Previous coverage in video player above. Corporal Isaak Rodriguez is one of 20 nominees for the 2023 RISE Awards. The awards honor law enforcement officers who saved a life or showed exemplary performance in a high-stress situation.
visitgilroy.com
Discover More than Just Tacos along the Gilroy Taco Trail
Just like American food is more than hamburgers and hot dogs, Mexican food is more than just tacos and burritos. Gilroy, California has over 25 authentic Mexican restaurants along the Gilroy Taco Trail that offer up some of Mexico’s best dishes—right here in Gilroy. You’ll find that each...
montereycountyweekly.com
An obscure concrete pile in Marina is likely relocating to Del Rey Oaks.
For the last 19 years, Monterey Peninsula Engineering has operated a concrete recycling facility in southern Marina, just east of Highway 1 and across the street from the District 4 county supervisor’s office. With the exception of those who work in that building, the piles of concrete debris on that site have been out of sight.
KSBW.com
Remembering the impact Buffalo Soldiers had on Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Buffalo Soldiers were some of the first African-Americans to serve in the regular U.S. Army and became heroes for the role they played in American history, famously charging up San Juan Hill with Teddy Roosevelt's rough riders and fighting bravery in the Indian Wars, but what few people know is that they eventually ended up in Monterey and what they built might surprise you.
benitolink.com
Hollister council revisiting its rules for parking RVs
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez. The Hollister City Council is considering changes to its rules on parking recreational vehicles, which prohibit parking on city streets and driveways. The council directed staff to amend the current ordinance to allow storage of RVs in the front driveway of a home under certain conditions and to revise fines. The changes will be considered by the council at a future meeting.
CHP helicopters to airlift food, water, supplies to Big Sur as Highway 1 repairs continue
MONTEREY COUNTY – As residents and businesses in Big Sur brace for long-term isolation due to slides along state Highway 1, helicopters are being loaded to fly in food, medication and other essential items.California Highway Patrol helicopters will deliver supplies in multiple trips on Thursday and Friday to those cut off by the highway closure between Paul's Slide and the Polar Star rockslide, Monterey County officials said.On Thursday from noon to 2 p.m., large supplies of bottled water and Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) will be delivered at the Sand Dollar Day Use Area.More deliveries to the Sand Dollar area...
Emergency disaster food distribution for South Monterey County residents
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Food Bank for Monterey County will host a Tuesday emergency food distribution event. This event will be on Jan 24. in San Ardo on Cattleman and College Roads. This event will be at Our Lady of Ransom Church from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The post Emergency disaster food distribution for South Monterey County residents appeared first on KION546.
kprl.com
Search Continues For Kyle 01.25.2023
The search continues for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, missing after flood waters swept him away from his mother two weeks ago while they were driving across San Marcos creek just south of San Miguel. That search continues in the Salinas riverbed.
