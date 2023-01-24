Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
ABC6.com
North Kingstown man pleads guilty to felony charge for acts in Capitol attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown man has pleaded guilty for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, according to U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves. On Friday, Graves said 47-year-old Bernard Sirr pleaded guilty to one count of interference with officers during a civil disorder. According to court...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island College student walking on campus hit with pellets from passing car
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A student walking on the Rhode Island College campus Thursday was hit with several pellets from an Airsoft gun from a passing car, according to authorities. James Mendonca, chief of Rhode Island College Campus Police Department, said the student wasn’t hurt. Mendonca said the...
An off-duty police officer was acquitted of shooting a teen driver. The cop testified he wanted to give the teen a 'fatherly chat' before opening fire.
The officer, who said he shot the teen in self-defense, testified that he tried to have a chat about dangerous driving before the shooting occurred.
ABC6.com
After almost 40 years in Providence, Clements to take final walk
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department is honoring Col. Hugh Clements Friday afternoon after he decided to leave Providence Public Safety after almost 40 years. A ceremonial walkout is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Providence Public Safety Complex. Last month, as Brett Smiley prepared to take...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket man found guilty in 2013 murder of Warwick jogger
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man accused of murdering a Warwick jogger in 2013 was found guilty Friday. Michael Soares, 37, was convicted of first degree murder by a judge in the killing of 66-year-old John “Jack” Fay. The verdict comes after a bench trial took...
ABC6.com
Student stabbed outside of Hope High School
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Hope High School student was stabbed outside the school Friday afternoon, according to school district officials. A spokesperson for Providence Public Schools said the student was stabbed during lunch outside of the building. The student who was stabbed is being treated for their injuries...
ABC6.com
8-month-old involved in Duxbury tragedy dies, district attorney says
DUXBURY, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said an 8-month-old boy who was seriously injured by his mother has died. The death of the 8-month-old boy followed the deaths of his two siblings earlier this week in Duxbury. Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of killing...
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England family looking for answers as man with local ties reportedly shot at 46 times before death
A local family is looking for answers and the public’s help after they say their loved one, who has ties to Rhode Island and Somerset, was shot at 46 times including a bullet that went through his brain. According to NBC 10 Florida, deputies with the Broward County Sheriff’s...
ABC6.com
Decision expected in 2013 Warwick City Park murder trial
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A decision is expected Friday in the trial of a man accused of brutally murdering a 66-year-old man nearly a decade ago in Warwick. Police said that Michael Soares, who’s from Pawtucket, killed John “Jack” Fay back in May 2013 at Warwick City Park.
ABC6.com
World War II vet wants birthday cards from all 50 states
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — World War II veteran Don Mellor is turning 102 years old on Feb. 22 and all he wants are birthday cards from all 50 states. Don worked from the age of 10 until 100, when he was driving a book van for the Cranston Public Library.
ABC6.com
New Bedford man convicted of stabbing ex-girlfriend, molesting her daughter
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Friday a New Bedford man was convicted earlier this week of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and molesting her daughter. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Elias Centeio was sentence Tuesday to serve 15 to 20 years in state...
ABC6.com
Col. Hugh Clements reflects on long-time career in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –Providence’s longtime police chief, Col. Hugh Clements, was tapped by the Department of Justice to head their COPS Program in Washington, D.C. “It’s an awesome opportunity to make an impact in policing in cities, towns, suburban areas, tribal policing around the country,” the colonel said.
Woman accused of conning RI widower out of $80K
Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
ABC6.com
New Bedford man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, distributing cocaine
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was sentenced last week for trafficking fentanyl and distributing cocaine, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said that on July 31, 2021, New Bedford police had a search warrant for a black Honda...
ABC6.com
Homeless man sentenced for violently assaulting girlfriend
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Office said Thursday that a homeless man was sentenced to prison last week for violently assaulting his girlfriend. Adam Furtado, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery. On Aug. 20,...
ABC6.com
Providence welcomes Coadjutor Bishop Richard Henning, bishop in waiting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island welcomed Coadjutor Bishop of Providence Richard Henning to the diocese during a reception mass at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul. Henning will take over for Bishop Thomas Tobin after he retires this spring. Tobin has served the diocese for 17 years...
2 statues vandalized inside Fall River church
Police are searching for whoever vandalized two statues inside a Fall River church Wednesday afternoon.
ABC6.com
Former Eversource site in New Bedford imploded to become wind facility
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Crews demolished the former Eversource site in New Bedford on Friday. The 29-acre site previously held the Cannon Street power station, which was decommissioned in 1992. It has since been renamed the New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal. According to Foss’ website, the terminal “will...
