South Kingstown, RI

Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
After almost 40 years in Providence, Clements to take final walk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department is honoring Col. Hugh Clements Friday afternoon after he decided to leave Providence Public Safety after almost 40 years. A ceremonial walkout is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Providence Public Safety Complex. Last month, as Brett Smiley prepared to take...
Pawtucket man found guilty in 2013 murder of Warwick jogger

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man accused of murdering a Warwick jogger in 2013 was found guilty Friday. Michael Soares, 37, was convicted of first degree murder by a judge in the killing of 66-year-old John “Jack” Fay. The verdict comes after a bench trial took...
Student stabbed outside of Hope High School

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Hope High School student was stabbed outside the school Friday afternoon, according to school district officials. A spokesperson for Providence Public Schools said the student was stabbed during lunch outside of the building. The student who was stabbed is being treated for their injuries...
8-month-old involved in Duxbury tragedy dies, district attorney says

DUXBURY, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said an 8-month-old boy who was seriously injured by his mother has died. The death of the 8-month-old boy followed the deaths of his two siblings earlier this week in Duxbury. Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of killing...
Decision expected in 2013 Warwick City Park murder trial

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A decision is expected Friday in the trial of a man accused of brutally murdering a 66-year-old man nearly a decade ago in Warwick. Police said that Michael Soares, who’s from Pawtucket, killed John “Jack” Fay back in May 2013 at Warwick City Park.
World War II vet wants birthday cards from all 50 states

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — World War II veteran Don Mellor is turning 102 years old on Feb. 22 and all he wants are birthday cards from all 50 states. Don worked from the age of 10 until 100, when he was driving a book van for the Cranston Public Library.
Col. Hugh Clements reflects on long-time career in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –Providence’s longtime police chief, Col. Hugh Clements, was tapped by the Department of Justice to head their COPS Program in Washington, D.C. “It’s an awesome opportunity to make an impact in policing in cities, towns, suburban areas, tribal policing around the country,” the colonel said.
Homeless man sentenced for violently assaulting girlfriend

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Office said Thursday that a homeless man was sentenced to prison last week for violently assaulting his girlfriend. Adam Furtado, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery. On Aug. 20,...
Former Eversource site in New Bedford imploded to become wind facility

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Crews demolished the former Eversource site in New Bedford on Friday. The 29-acre site previously held the Cannon Street power station, which was decommissioned in 1992. It has since been renamed the New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal. According to Foss’ website, the terminal “will...
