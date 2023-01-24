ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Georgia out to end losing streak vs. South Carolina

South Carolina will look to continue its mastery of host Georgia when they both try to end losing streaks in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Athens. The Gamecocks have dominated the Bulldogs in recent years, winning the past 12 meetings dating to January 2017. South Carolina won the two games last season by an average of 14.5 points.
Florida leaves Gamecocks behind in 2nd half of 81-60 win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP)Colin Castleton scored 18 points and Florida pulled away in the second half to beat South Carolina 81-60 on Wednesday night. Castleton was 7-of-10 shooting and blocked four shots in leading the Gators (12-8, 5-3 SEC) to their fifth win in six games. Kowacie Reeves scored 10 of...
