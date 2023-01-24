Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Hyundais stolen in 1-mile radius in past week, CMPD reports show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five of six vehicles that were stolen in a 1-mile radius over the last week in University City were Hyundais, police reports show, as the viral TikTok "Kia Challenge" has resulted in a spike of vehicles nationwide. Police reports obtained by WCNC Charlotte show six vehicles...
Is Charlotte about to face an e-scooter apocalypse?
When electric scooters first hit the streets of Charlotte in 2018, they were touted as a handy way to get around without a car — faster than walking, cheaper and more fun than Uber. Today, though, the future of scooter rentals is in doubt. The three scooter companies operating...
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV announces new anchor teams debuting on WBTV News Monday, January 30th, 2023. Alex Giles will join Mary King to co-anchor WBTV News This Morning and John Carter to co-anchor WBTV News at 4 pm and 5:30 pm with Shevaun Bryan. “We are excited about the...
Unusual Facts About Charlotte You Never Knew
Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its vibrant downtown, cultural attractions and as a financial hub. But did you know that Charlotte has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Charlotte water bills going up to pay for lawsuits
If you’re a Charlotte Water customer, you’ll see an increase in your monthly bill starting later this year. The utility is raising rates to help cover $106 million stemming from two lawsuits over fees charged to developers. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte...
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Providing Free Laptops
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is committed to providing digital access to all in Mecklenburg County and is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops for free to eligible adults. These laptops come pre-loaded with productivity and education applications, as well as all the necessary hardware for set-up. The laptops use a Linux operating...
Gaston County lithium mine gets another extension for state permit
North Carolina mining regulators have granted another extension of Piedmont Lithium's deadline to provide information about its application to build a lithium mine in northern Gaston County. Piedmont was supposed to supply additional data by Jan. 14. But the company told mining officials in a Dec. 28 letter that it...
Renters confront NC Rental Homes Council in hopes of lowering Charlotte rent
CHARLOTTE — A group of renters made a set of demands to corporate landlords on Wednesday, which included a 3% cap on rent hikes. The renters call their group Renters Rising. They’re upset with corporate landlords who have been buying a lot of single-family homes throughout the Charlotte area over the last few years, so they can rent them out. The tenants said they are slow to fix things but quick to charge higher rent and even evict.
Carolina Connection – The Print Shop by Amor Artis and The Dining Car
FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Tolsen brothers are fulfilling a dream, growing multiple businesses in both Fort Mill & Rock Hill, and they’re helping other businesses grow at the same time!. CN2’s Laurabree Monday spending time with them at the The Print Shop by Amor Artis...
SCDOT plans to make U.S. 29 in Cherokee Co. safer
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is planning to upgrade U.S. 29 in Cherokee County.
Flooding in Monroe leaves residents seeking solutions
MONROE, N.C. — Some residents in Union County are knee-deep in water after rainfall on Wednesday, but they say it's been going on for years. If you ask Union County resident Charles Holt, he'll tell you this problem runs deep. He says this problem has been going on for five to six years.
Parts of The East Coast Will See NASA’s Rocket Launch Tonight
WALLOPS ISLAND — NASA’s Rocket Lab’s Electron launch window opens at 6 PM ET Tuesday. With mostly clear skies across the Carolinas, we should be able to see the rocket. Look northeast 2-2.5 minutes after launch if you’re in the WCCB Charlotte area. The launch window goes until 8 PM. Click here for a link to the live stream.
NCSHP: Gaston County crash leaves High Shoals woman dead
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman died after a car crash Monday morning in Gaston County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened on White Jenkins Road. The driver, Kayla Hicks, 29, from High Shoals, N.C., was driving south when she ran off the road to the right striking a driveway culvert, mailbox and overturned.
$10 scratch-off ticket sold at QuikTrip near Carowinds wins $1 million prize
FORT MILL, S.C. — A quick trip to the QuikTrip near Carowinds in Fort Mill ended up being worth big money for a lottery winner last November, the South Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday. The winner bought a $10 scratch-off ticket called “The Million,” and she took home the...
America’s Largest Car Show Coming To Concord
a Warner Bros. Discovery company, today announced the 2023 HOT ROD Power Tour in celebration of HOT ROD’s 75th anniversary. The HOT ROD Power Tour Driven By Continental Tire will be heading to Concord this coming June. As America’s largest traveling car show, more than 6,000 cars and trucks of all years, makes and models will be on display for tens of thousands of automotive enthusiasts. The tour will feature over 1,000 miles of driving, with high-octane events such as drag racing, autocross and live entertainment.
Charlotte-Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants Offer Free Chick-fil-A Sandwiches
Area just announced plans to offer Charlotteans a free Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich starting Monday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 28. “We want to start this new year in a special way,” said Barry McAllaster, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Blakeney. “We are treating our loyal customers to a free sandwich as a sign of our gratitude for their support.”
York County residents struggling to find housing
Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. Drivers tells us they're frustrated, while insurance experts say the increase is real. Charlotte man whose car was stolen by teen's speaks out. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two juveniles were apprehended following a...
Charlotte’s housing authority accidentally sends emails containing tenants’ personal info
CHARLOTTE — Officials with Charlotte’s housing agency, Inlivian, said they accidentally emailed out personal information that belongs to more than 100 people who have gotten help from the agency. An Inlivian tenant contacted Channel 9 and said they received addresses, birthdays and income data of people in the...
