Texas State

Beyonce Sparkled in a Ukrainian-Designed Corset During Dubai Concert: All the Details

By Robyn Merrett
 4 days ago
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock

Fit for a queen! When Beyoncé belted out her greatest hits during her private concert in Dubai, she dazzled Us with her vocals and her style .

The hitmaker, 41, performed for the first time in four years on Saturday, January 21, in celebration of Dubai’s new hotel, Atlantis The Royal.

Beyoncé kicked off the glitzy show in a yellow feather-adorned dress before slipping into a red Nicolas Jebran design that featured a jeweled bodice and a dramatic bustle. The “Alien Superstar” songstress completed the getup with a spiked crown and dangling earrings.

While each looked proved to be even more stunning than the one before, Beyoncé’s final ensemble took the cake.

FROLOV COUTURE

As she sang her last few tunes, the Texas native dazzled onstage in a hot pink corset dress made custom by Ivan Frolov , a Ukrainian designer. The getup was “created in Kyiv, Ukraine, during the war and massive blackouts,” a spokesperson for Frolov said in a statement to Us Weekly .

The electric fuchsia frock was “made using special couture techniques” and featured “gilded galvanic fine gold” and studded embroidery. Frolov — who brought the look to life with Beyoncé’s stylist, KJ Moody , and his team — paired the dress with crystal-embellished leggings and coordinating gloves. The outfit was finished with a pair of neon pumps.

The label praised Beyoncé’s decision to tap Frolov’s expertise as it “shows no matter what, Ukrainian brands continue to showcase the world their resistance and culture.”

For glam, Beyoncé donned metallic eyeshadow, dramatic lashes and her golden locks were styled in tight crinkles.

Other standout moments from the Grammy winner’s show included Beyoncé inviting daughter Blue Ivy onstage to sing “Brown Skin Girl.”

In footage that leaked online, the 11-year-old is seen singing the track from Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift , which was released in 2019.

“If you love a brown-skinned woman, I want you to help us sing this,” the Ivy Park designer told the audience.

Blue received a writing credit on the track and appeared in the music video alongside grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson and little sister Rumi Carter . The visual won a Grammy Award at the March 2021 ceremony, making Blue the second-youngest Grammy winner ever at age 9.

“I know my two daughters and son are watching,” Beyoncé said in her acceptance speech. “Blue, congratulations. She won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you, and I’m so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommies. You’re my babies, and I’m so proud of y’all.”

Us Weekly

10 Best Cellulite Solutions to Diminish Dimples on Your Legs and Booty

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We want to start off by saying that saggy skin is totally natural. According to Medical News Today, between 80 and 90 percent of women will develop cellulite. Yes, even supermodels! It’s just that in today’s day and […]
Us Weekly

Pregnant Raven Gates Says She’s Showing ‘Sooner’ With Baby No. 2: See Her Baby Bump Debut

Already popped! Raven Gates is already loving her pregnant body days after confirming that she and husband Adam Gottschalk are expecting their second child. “They weren’t joking when they said you’d show sooner with the second,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 25, sharing the first snap of her baby bump. […]
Us Weekly

21 Quiet Luxury Fashion Finds for a Timeless Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. While we love keeping up with fun fashion trends, stocking our closet with colorful accessories and bold prints, we also heavily recognize the importance of owning timeless, high-quality pieces that we can rely on day after day — […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

