Minnesota State

fox9.com

Calculator: See how Walz tax credits, rebates, and tax increases would impact you

(FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is proposing rebate checks and an expansion of two tax credits for families with young children that he considers the biggest tax cut in state history. Use this calculator to see how much you'd receive. Then, read below for more details about the other ways that Walz's budget plan could impact your personal budget if lawmakers pass it.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Economic impact of Riverland Community College estimated at $158.1 million

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Minnesota State says Riverland Community College contributes $158.1 million and 1,210 to the regional economy. A study commissioned by Minnesota State, the system of 26 state colleges and seven state universities was conducted by Parker Philips, a nationally recognized consulting firm specializing in economic impact analysis. It looked at the direct spending on operations, pay, benefits, and capital projects by Riverland and the estimated increase in demand for goods and services in industry sectors that supply or support the college. The study also measured the effect of student spending and the induced effect of increased household income.
AUSTIN, MN
WDIO-TV

Governor Walz signs unemployment extension for Northshore miners

In a ceremony in St. Paul on Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz signed into law an extension of unemployment benefits for laid off miners. As we’ve reported, Cleveland-Cliffs idled Northshore Mining last May. Over 400 people were laid off. Most of their unemployment had run out by November. State law...
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approves 9 percent rate increase for Minnesota Power

Customers of Minnesota Power will soon see major rate hikes following approvals from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) that will allow increases of approximately $59 million, or 9 percent above current rates. These funds ... Read More » The post Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approves 9 percent rate increase for Minnesota Power appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MINNESOTA STATE
utilitydive.com

Minnesota electric vehicle legislation would allow Xcel Energy to corner charging market, retailers warn

Minnesota lawmakers are considering legislation to establish a $2,500 rebate for electric vehicle purchases, require utilities to file transportation electrification plans every three years beginning in 2024 and authorize utilities to own and operate public charging stations. Retailers and other businesses represented by the Charge Ahead Partnership say allowing ratepayer-supported...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

SCSU Students Participating in Unique Scientific Study

St. Cloud State has a group of students who will be participating in two different scientific eclipse ballooning studies in October of this year and April of 2024. St. Cloud State University Assistant Professor of Meteorology and Scientific Education Dr. Rachel Humphrey and St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON. Rachel is teaching at class this semester called "Introduction to Scientific Ballooning". Students from different disciplines have the opportunity for field work (some for the first time) and do scientific education outreach around the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project: https://science.nasa.gov/science-activation-team/nationwide-eclipse-ballooning-project.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, MN -- Democratic Governor Tim Walz announced the final part of his budget proposal Tuesday, which includes tax rebate checks for millions of Minnesotans. “This is a fair budget that will continue to create growth and reduce taxes on Minnesotans while improving all aspects of their life. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve done,” said Walz.
MINNESOTA STATE
A. U. IGNATIUS

House votes for unemployment benefits.

Minnesota House votes in favour of prolonged unemployment benefits for mining industry workers. A bill that would extend unemployment benefits for workers at Northshore Mining who were laid off is on its way to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for his signature. The bill, which passed the Minnesota House with a vote of 127-7, had previously been approved by the Senate with a vote of 56-10. This is a much-needed relief for the workers who were affected by the shutdown of the mining operations.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota ‘Name A Snowplow’ Finalists Announced

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The finalists for MnDOT’s 2022-2023 “Name a Snowplow” are in and the voting is open. MnDOT announced the 60 finalists Wednesday morning, which include “Miracle on Ice,” “Taylor Drift” and “Camp Scoopy”. The finalists were selected from over 10,000 submissions.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

District 742 Rules on Offensive Content

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A new classroom reading policy at District 742 will allow for options for potentially offensive material. Under Board Policy 413, teachers are required to maintain an environment that is free from discrimination, harassment, and violence. In order to keep that standard, Superintendent Laurie Putnam has...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KIMT

Budget plan includes checks to Minnesotans, legalizing adult-use cannabis

Gov. Tim Walz has released his budget plan, and it includes sending direct checks to Minnesotans along with legalizing adult-use cannabis. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan recommend funding for the safe and responsible legalization of cannabis for adult use in Minnesota. A new Office of Cannabis Management would be responsible for the implementation of the regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis and hemp-derived products, along with the medical cannabis program.
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Wesenberg responds to Gov. Walz’s Budget Proposal

This week Governor Walz released his budget proposal. The proposal increases the budget by over 25% and includes a number of permanent tax increases, the creation of new government agencies, and the financing of divisive policies such as Driver’s Licenses for All. Notably missing is the repeal of the Social Security Tax.
MINNESOTA STATE
