Minnesota House votes in favour of prolonged unemployment benefits for mining industry workers. A bill that would extend unemployment benefits for workers at Northshore Mining who were laid off is on its way to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for his signature. The bill, which passed the Minnesota House with a vote of 127-7, had previously been approved by the Senate with a vote of 56-10. This is a much-needed relief for the workers who were affected by the shutdown of the mining operations.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO