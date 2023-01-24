Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Minnesota voting on 100% clean electricity today, 10% solar by 2030
The State of Minnesota is quickly moving toward legislating 100% renewable electricity for the state by 2040. The bill, “100% Clean Energy Standard” – HB7, is due for the House of Representatives floor today – January 26 – according to the official schedule. Per the...
fox9.com
Calculator: See how Walz tax credits, rebates, and tax increases would impact you
(FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is proposing rebate checks and an expansion of two tax credits for families with young children that he considers the biggest tax cut in state history. Use this calculator to see how much you'd receive. Then, read below for more details about the other ways that Walz's budget plan could impact your personal budget if lawmakers pass it.
KIMT
Economic impact of Riverland Community College estimated at $158.1 million
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Minnesota State says Riverland Community College contributes $158.1 million and 1,210 to the regional economy. A study commissioned by Minnesota State, the system of 26 state colleges and seven state universities was conducted by Parker Philips, a nationally recognized consulting firm specializing in economic impact analysis. It looked at the direct spending on operations, pay, benefits, and capital projects by Riverland and the estimated increase in demand for goods and services in industry sectors that supply or support the college. The study also measured the effect of student spending and the induced effect of increased household income.
WDIO-TV
Governor Walz signs unemployment extension for Northshore miners
In a ceremony in St. Paul on Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz signed into law an extension of unemployment benefits for laid off miners. As we’ve reported, Cleveland-Cliffs idled Northshore Mining last May. Over 400 people were laid off. Most of their unemployment had run out by November. State law...
Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approves 9 percent rate increase for Minnesota Power
Customers of Minnesota Power will soon see major rate hikes following approvals from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) that will allow increases of approximately $59 million, or 9 percent above current rates. These funds ... Read More » The post Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approves 9 percent rate increase for Minnesota Power appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
fox9.com
U.S. Bank Stadium would be debt-free this year under Walz budget
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz is proposing to sweep the U.S. Bank Stadium reserve fund to pay off the building's debt this year, a move he says would save taxpayers $226 million in interest payments. Walz's plan would use $368 million from the stadium reserve fund and $9...
Minnesota should resist pressure from North Dakota coal lobby to weaken climate legislation
Innovation breeds resistance, and as Minnesota’s Legislature works to set our state on a new ambitious course towards 100% clean energy our neighbors in North Dakota are doing their best to muddy the waters. The so-called “Coalition for a Secure Energy Future” has jumped into action with the start...
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
utilitydive.com
Minnesota electric vehicle legislation would allow Xcel Energy to corner charging market, retailers warn
Minnesota lawmakers are considering legislation to establish a $2,500 rebate for electric vehicle purchases, require utilities to file transportation electrification plans every three years beginning in 2024 and authorize utilities to own and operate public charging stations. Retailers and other businesses represented by the Charge Ahead Partnership say allowing ratepayer-supported...
SCSU Students Participating in Unique Scientific Study
St. Cloud State has a group of students who will be participating in two different scientific eclipse ballooning studies in October of this year and April of 2024. St. Cloud State University Assistant Professor of Meteorology and Scientific Education Dr. Rachel Humphrey and St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON. Rachel is teaching at class this semester called "Introduction to Scientific Ballooning". Students from different disciplines have the opportunity for field work (some for the first time) and do scientific education outreach around the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project: https://science.nasa.gov/science-activation-team/nationwide-eclipse-ballooning-project.
northernnewsnow.com
Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans
ST. PAUL, MN -- Democratic Governor Tim Walz announced the final part of his budget proposal Tuesday, which includes tax rebate checks for millions of Minnesotans. “This is a fair budget that will continue to create growth and reduce taxes on Minnesotans while improving all aspects of their life. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve done,” said Walz.
House votes for unemployment benefits.
Minnesota House votes in favour of prolonged unemployment benefits for mining industry workers. A bill that would extend unemployment benefits for workers at Northshore Mining who were laid off is on its way to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for his signature. The bill, which passed the Minnesota House with a vote of 127-7, had previously been approved by the Senate with a vote of 56-10. This is a much-needed relief for the workers who were affected by the shutdown of the mining operations.
fergusnow.com
Republicans Push to Eliminate Social Security Tax for All Minnesotans
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz says his budget plan would lower state income taxes on Social Security benefits for 350 thousand Minnesotans, but said he won’t give a tax break to the wealthy by eliminating that tax entirely. But Republicans and even some Democrats at the...
Hamline faculty president: School will not last another five years if president doesn't quit
Hamline University Faculty Council President Jim Scheibel told WCCO Radio on Wednesday he fears the school will close in five years if President Fayneese Miller doesn’t resign.
What Do You Need to Do to Get a Permit to Carry in Minnesota?
This coming weekend my dad and I are going to do our MN Permit to Carry class. This is something I've been wanting to do for a long time, and my schedule is finally allowing for it. As an avid hunter, I am a firm believer in safe and responsible...
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota ‘Name A Snowplow’ Finalists Announced
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The finalists for MnDOT’s 2022-2023 “Name a Snowplow” are in and the voting is open. MnDOT announced the 60 finalists Wednesday morning, which include “Miracle on Ice,” “Taylor Drift” and “Camp Scoopy”. The finalists were selected from over 10,000 submissions.
District 742 Rules on Offensive Content
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A new classroom reading policy at District 742 will allow for options for potentially offensive material. Under Board Policy 413, teachers are required to maintain an environment that is free from discrimination, harassment, and violence. In order to keep that standard, Superintendent Laurie Putnam has...
KIMT
Budget plan includes checks to Minnesotans, legalizing adult-use cannabis
Gov. Tim Walz has released his budget plan, and it includes sending direct checks to Minnesotans along with legalizing adult-use cannabis. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan recommend funding for the safe and responsible legalization of cannabis for adult use in Minnesota. A new Office of Cannabis Management would be responsible for the implementation of the regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis and hemp-derived products, along with the medical cannabis program.
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Wesenberg responds to Gov. Walz’s Budget Proposal
This week Governor Walz released his budget proposal. The proposal increases the budget by over 25% and includes a number of permanent tax increases, the creation of new government agencies, and the financing of divisive policies such as Driver’s Licenses for All. Notably missing is the repeal of the Social Security Tax.
JUST IN: The Best High Schools in Southern Minnesota for 2023
Few things are more important to Minnesota families than the well-being of our kids, and when it comes to schools and education -- they play such a big role in shaping the adult our children will become. Every year, Niche.com ranks the best schools across the country and here in...
