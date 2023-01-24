The search for two missing Mt. Baldy hikers, actor Julian Sands and Bob Gregory continues with the assistance of some advanced rescue technology. The two hikers were not hiking together but both were reported as "missing" on Friday, Jan. 13. Weather conditions have hindered search and rescue efforts, with the The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reporting times when they had to put off ground crew searches because of the treacherous conditions. CHP Valley Division Air Operations based in Auburn, CA joined the search efforts using their RECCO SAR Helicopter Detector.RECCO is rescue technology used by organized rescue teams as an additional tool to more quickly locate people buried by an avalanche or lost in the outdoors, according to CHP Valley Division.

MOUNT BALDY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO