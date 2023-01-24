Read full article on original website
claremont-courier.com
Update: third missing hiker is found alive
Jin Chung, a 75-year-old North Hollywood man reported missing at 6 a.m. Sunday, January 22 after a hike at Mt. Baldy, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon search and rescue members located missing hiker, Jin Chung,” read a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. “Mr. Chung suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury but was able to walk out with the assistance of the crew members. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”
claremont-courier.com
Third missing hiker found safe at Mt. Baldy
Jin Chung, a 75-year-old Los Angeles man reported missing Sunday, January 22 after a hike at Mt. Baldy, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon search and rescue members located missing hiker, Jin Chung,” read a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. “Mr. Chung suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury but was able to walk out with the assistance of the crew members. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”
CHP sends advanced technology helicopter to help search for Mt. Baldy hikers
The search for two missing Mt. Baldy hikers, actor Julian Sands and Bob Gregory continues with the assistance of some advanced rescue technology. The two hikers were not hiking together but both were reported as "missing" on Friday, Jan. 13. Weather conditions have hindered search and rescue efforts, with the The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reporting times when they had to put off ground crew searches because of the treacherous conditions. CHP Valley Division Air Operations based in Auburn, CA joined the search efforts using their RECCO SAR Helicopter Detector.RECCO is rescue technology used by organized rescue teams as an additional tool to more quickly locate people buried by an avalanche or lost in the outdoors, according to CHP Valley Division.
Rescue crews start a new search for actor Julian Sands after recovering another hiker
Sands, the 65-year-old star of A Room with a View, disappeared while hiking in Southern California. After 13 days, authorities are resuming a search "by air only" amid weather warnings.
Missing Hiker Found Injured But Alive on Same Mountain Where Search Continues for Julian Sands
Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles, was located on Mount Baldy more than 48 hours after he was last seen by friends, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department A man who disappeared on the same mountain as actor Julian Sands has been found, while the star remains missing. Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles, was located on Mount Baldy Tuesday afternoon, more than 48 hours after he was last seen by friends, according to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Chung sustained "a...
Second Hiker Missing on the Same Mountain Where Actor Julian Sands Disappeared, Authorities Say
Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles was last seen Sunday morning before a hike on Mount Baldy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department Officials say a second man has gone missing on Mount Baldy, where actor Julian Sands disappeared more than a week ago. The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department announced Monday that Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles has been missing since Sunday. Chung was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. after carpooling to Mount Baldy with two other individuals, according to the sheriff-coroner's department. The trio...
Second hiker found in area in California where Julian Sands is missing
A 75-year-old hiker was rescued on Tuesday after he was lost on the same California mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing earlier this month.
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities today identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.
Body found near Orange County recreational park
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Investigation Underway into Death of Woman Found near Lake Mathews
LAKE MATHEWS (CNS) – Riverside County sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday were seeking the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible for the death of a 27-year-old woman found on a roadside near Lake Mathews. The remains of Kenia Valenzuela of Perris were found in the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona
CORONA (CNS) – A motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision south of Corona. The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Temescal Canyon Road, near Leroy Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the two sedans impacted near the intersection. No other details were...
signalscv.com
Missing person Lance Theodore Stone located by LASD
The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has located missing person Lance Theodore Stone, the LASD announced early Friday morning. The Missing Persons Unit originally requested the public’s help in locating Stone, who was reported as missing, on Tuesday. Stone, 27, of Kern County,...
Intense Santa Ana winds topple 80-foot tree onto woman in California
Powerful Santa Ana winds are causing chaos in Southern California neighborhoods known for their towering trees on Thursday after gusts toppled huge trees, prompting officials to close roads.
Gusty Santa Ana Winds Flip Trucks on Interstate 8, Force Detours
Gusty Santa Ana winds created dangerous driving conditions on Interstate 8 in the mountains on Thursday, with at least two semi-trucks overturned near Crestwood. The California Highway Patrol closed the freeway to high-profile vehicles from Alpine to the Imperial County line. The National Weather Service office in San Diego reported...
foxla.com
VIDEO: 2 big rigs flip on 15 Freeway amid strong Santa Ana winds
LOS ANGELES - At least two big rigs overturned on the 15 Freeway Thursday in Riverside County amid gusty Santa Ana winds that triggered high wind warnings across Southern California. SkyFOX video shows a Costco truck overturned on the southbound 15 Freeway to the eastbound 60 Freeway, while a second...
oakparktalon.org
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
Erratic driver arrested following pursuit in Orange County
Authorities pursued a high-speed vehicle in Orange County on Thursday afternoon. The suspect was originally wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began in Seal Beach around 4:30 p.m. as the driver blew past red lights and intersections while driving recklessly on surface streets amid rush hour traffic. He reached speeds of […]
foxla.com
VIDEO: Police chase suspect narrowly dodges CHP's PIT maneuver, briefly extends pursuit
LOS ANGELES - A two-county police chase finally comes to an end in Orange County, but not before the suspect left a trail of danger that included multiple sideswiping, speeding, and scaring other drivers by traveling the wrong way. SkyFOX was over the scene in Costa Mesa after multiple California...
Missing person found dead in Kings County canal
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person reported missing out of San Bernardino County was found dead inside their vehicle in a Kings County canal, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were alerted in December by officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office about someone reported missing. It was determined […]
KTLA.com
Southern California may see rain, snow this weekend
Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial. The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and...
