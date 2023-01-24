ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Baldy, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
claremont-courier.com

Update: third missing hiker is found alive

Jin Chung, a 75-year-old North Hollywood man reported missing at 6 a.m. Sunday, January 22 after a hike at Mt. Baldy, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon search and rescue members located missing hiker, Jin Chung,” read a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. “Mr. Chung suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury but was able to walk out with the assistance of the crew members. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
claremont-courier.com

Third missing hiker found safe at Mt. Baldy

Jin Chung, a 75-year-old Los Angeles man reported missing Sunday, January 22 after a hike at Mt. Baldy, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon search and rescue members located missing hiker, Jin Chung,” read a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. “Mr. Chung suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury but was able to walk out with the assistance of the crew members. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CHP sends advanced technology helicopter to help search for Mt. Baldy hikers

The search for two missing Mt. Baldy hikers, actor Julian Sands and Bob Gregory continues with the assistance of some advanced rescue technology. The two hikers were not hiking together but both were reported as "missing" on Friday, Jan. 13.  Weather conditions have hindered search and rescue efforts, with the The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reporting times when they had to put off ground crew searches because of the treacherous conditions. CHP Valley Division Air Operations based in Auburn, CA joined the search efforts using their RECCO SAR Helicopter Detector.RECCO is rescue technology used by organized rescue teams as an additional tool to more quickly locate people buried by an avalanche or lost in the outdoors, according to CHP Valley Division. 
MOUNT BALDY, CA
People

Missing Hiker Found Injured But Alive on Same Mountain Where Search Continues for Julian Sands

Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles, was located on Mount Baldy more than 48 hours after he was last seen by friends, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department A man who disappeared on the same mountain as actor Julian Sands has been found, while the star remains missing. Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles, was located on Mount Baldy Tuesday afternoon, more than 48 hours after he was last seen by friends, according to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Chung sustained "a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Second Hiker Missing on the Same Mountain Where Actor Julian Sands Disappeared, Authorities Say

Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles was last seen Sunday morning before a hike on Mount Baldy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department Officials say a second man has gone missing on Mount Baldy, where actor Julian Sands disappeared more than a week ago. The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department announced Monday that Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles has been missing since Sunday. Chung was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. after carpooling to Mount Baldy with two other individuals, according to the sheriff-coroner's department.  The trio...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Body found near Orange County recreational park

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
GARDEN GROVE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona

CORONA (CNS) – A motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision south of Corona. The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Temescal Canyon Road, near Leroy Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the two sedans impacted near the intersection. No other details were...
CORONA, CA
signalscv.com

Missing person Lance Theodore Stone located by LASD

The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has located missing person Lance Theodore Stone, the LASD announced early Friday morning. The Missing Persons Unit originally requested the public’s help in locating Stone, who was reported as missing, on Tuesday. Stone, 27, of Kern County,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oakparktalon.org

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Erratic driver arrested following pursuit in Orange County

Authorities pursued a high-speed vehicle in Orange County on Thursday afternoon. The suspect was originally wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began in Seal Beach around 4:30 p.m. as the driver blew past red lights and intersections while driving recklessly on surface streets amid rush hour traffic. He reached speeds of […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing person found dead in Kings County canal

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person reported missing out of San Bernardino County was found dead inside their vehicle in a Kings County canal, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were alerted in December by officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office about someone reported missing. It was determined […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Southern California may see rain, snow this weekend

Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial. The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy