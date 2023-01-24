ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

San Francisco Republican hopes to oust the GOP's national leader

Mounting frustration over GOP electoral losses has incited a contentious leadership battle that pits a prominent California Republican against the party's national leader. The effort by San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon, whose clients include former President Donald Trump, to oust Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel will be decided at a party meeting in Dana Point, California, that begins Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Georgia Is Trying to Kill Protests With Terrorism Charges. Activists Are Undeterred

ATLANTA — Last Saturday, a crowd of protesters clad in black marched up Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. They wrapped t-shirts or balaclavas around their faces, with some stretching tube socks over their shoes, to make it impossible to tell who anyone was. As the protest crossed Ellis Street, the tight block of demonstrators splintered as several masked figures sprinted towards the doors of 191 Peachtree Towers, a gilded skyscraper that houses the offices of the Atlanta Police Foundation, the organization that has poured millions into the promotion and development of an 85-acre police training complex in Atlanta’s South River Forest. The activists on the street hate “Cop City,” as they call it, and they hate the cops too — all the more so after police killed one of their own in a shooting incident during a raid on the protesters’ forest encampment a few days earlier on January 18.
ATLANTA, GA
Driver in California cliff crash moved from hospital to jail

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet (76 meters) off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

