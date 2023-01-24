ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WV Black Bears announce food drive to benefit Pantry Plus More

By Joey Rather
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Black Bears have announced their “Bear Necessities for a Good Cause” food drive for the Greater Morgantown area, according to a release.

The food drive will run through the entire month of February and directly benefit, Pantry Plus More.

Fans who donate may also enter a Grand Prize giveaway at each location for a chance to win two 2023 Black Bears season tickets, along with autographed merchandise, and on-field gameday experiences. The winner will be announced on March 7.

“We’re excited to be holding our first food drive of the year and working with Pantry Plus More,” said General Manager Leighann Sainato. “We’re always looking for ways to give back to our community. Partnering with Pantry Plus More gives us an opportunity to make a meaningful impact while also working with a fantastic local organization.”

WVU Football: Neal Brown on offseason changes to offensive coaching staff

While the drive runs for the entire month, four special Saturday events will occur at select locations across Monongalia County. Fans who donate at these events will receive free ticket vouchers for any 2023 Black Bears game of their choosing, as well as several other promotional deals.

Details for each Saturday event will be released at a later date at WestVirginiaBlackBears.com and Black Bears social media pages.

Dates and locations for each location are as follows:

  • Mylan Park Aquatic Center – Feb. 11
  • Monongalia County Ballpark (Granville) – Feb. 18
  • Perfectionals Barbershop (Westover) – Feb. 25
  • The Wow! Factory (Star City) – Feb. 4
  • Shaffer Media Law (Suncrest) – All month
  • Howard Hanna Premier Properties by Barbara Alexander (Cheat Lake) – All month
  • Hoot and Howl (Downtown) – All month

Pantry Plus More is a non-profit in Monongalia County that seeks to provide essential products and non-perishable food items to children and families in public schools that have an in-school pantry.

The most requested items are:

  • Chicken/Tuna Lunch Kits
  • Microwaveable Chef Boyardee
  • Microwaveable Mac-N-Cheese cups
  • Microwaveable Chunky Soups
  • Beef Jerky/Slim Jims
  • Vienna Sausages
  • Peanut Butter/Variety Pack crackers
  • Individual Snack Bags (cookies, pretzel, chips etc)

More information can be found here .

