Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One Family Owned Restaurant Will Sadly Soon Be No More in Downtown Utica
The dreams of running a successful business have come to an end for one Central New York family. After a long-fought battle, they've made the difficult decision to close. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop that first opened in Clinton before moving to Bagg's Square in Utica, will soon be no more.
Upstate New York Mom Literally Named ‘Mother of the Year’
The fact that a woman chooses motherhood is remarkable because those of us who are mothers will tell anyone that although it is the single most gratifying thing in life, being a mother is not for the faint of heart. Being a mother is the hardest job in the entire...
SCSO investigating fatal Great Sacandaga snowmobile crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal snowmobiling accident that happened around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday near Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lake. 20-year-old Garrett Macintosh of Florida was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Woman Killed In Crash Between Car, Tractor-Trailer In Hudson Valley
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a woman dead in the Hudson Valley.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Ulster County on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a car vehicle and a tractor-trailer.New York State Police said that a preliminary investigation deter…
1 dead after snowmobile crash on Peck Lake
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash on Peck's Lake Thursday night.
Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash in Ulster County
New York State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash on I-87 in New Paltz involving a Toyota Avalon that struck a tractor-trailer from behind on Saturday. 63-year-old Darleen Halwick of Hurley, N.Y. was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two caught with drugs, driving a stolen vehicle in Oneonta
Two Otsego County residents were arrested earlier this month after they were found driving a stolen vehicle.
WRGB
Recipients, food pantries, communities brace for end of additional SNAP benefits
Albany — In March, the more than 1.6 million households who have been receiving additional SNAP benefits since April 2020 will once again receive a normal amount. For almost three years, SNAP recipients have been receiving nearly $100 extra per month for groceries. With Congress passing the Consolidated Appropriations...
schenectadygov.com
Capital Region marijuana shop poised to be 1st in upstate NY
A Schenectady marijuana shop slated to start sales next month is poised to become the first legal cannabis store in upstate New York. Don Andrews, 34, always dreamed of having a marijuana dispensary. His Upstate CBD store opened on Union Street in the Electric City in 2019, and is in the process of becoming Upstate Canna Co. in the coming weeks to expand to recreational cannabis customers. "I love cannabis because it helped me in many different ways, and I know a lot of people who it's helped drastically," Andrews said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police identify woman killed in Ulster County house fire
HIGH FALLS – State Police have identified the victim of a fatal house fire on Mossy Brook Road in the Town of Rosendale as Jone Miller. The fire, on January 22, destroyed her family home. Her husband escaped the flames, but the body of the 80-year-old woman was not...
Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
cortlandvoice.com
Marathon man steals merchandise from local store
A Village of Marathon man stole merchandise from a local store within Cortland County, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Joshua M. Price, 24, passed all points of sale prior to stealing the merchandise at the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville.
Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County
Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
Syracuse woman faces robbery, burglary charges after incidents at Tops supermarket
Manlius, N.Y. - A 29-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested and charged with burglary and robbery in connection with incidents at the Tops supermarket in the village of Manlius, police said. Manlius police said officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Tops...
22-Year-Old Driving Drunk Crashes Into Tree In Hudson Valley, Police Say
A 22-year-old area man is in serious condition after losing control of his car and crashing into a tree while allegedly driving drunk.The incident occurred in Ulster County around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 in Saugerties on the Glasco Turnpike.Investigating officers established that Brandon G Nor…
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BCSO Featured Warrant: Kara Yager
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman on an outstanding warrant. The office is looking for Kara Yager, wanted on a Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was last known to frequent the Kirby Street area of the Town...
WNYT
Snowmobile dies after breaking through ice on Fulton Count lake
A snowmobiler was killed Thursday night after breaking through the ice on Fulton County Lake, the Fulton County sheriff confirmed. A neighbor told NewsChannel 13 that it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Peck Lake near Gloversville. Three snowmobilers were out on the lake and one of them fell in, the neighbor said.
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
wxhc.com
Sheriff Asking for Assistance in Identifying Suspects
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying three suspects involved in a possible burglary that took place on January 11th at the Real Deals Store on Route 281 in Cortlandville. The three suspects (pictures below) appear to be looking through shipping boxes located in the rear...
95.3 Big Kat
Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 Big Kat plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://bigcat953.com/
Comments / 0