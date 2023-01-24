A Schenectady marijuana shop slated to start sales next month is poised to become the first legal cannabis store in upstate New York. Don Andrews, 34, always dreamed of having a marijuana dispensary. His Upstate CBD store opened on Union Street in the Electric City in 2019, and is in the process of becoming Upstate Canna Co. in the coming weeks to expand to recreational cannabis customers. "I love cannabis because it helped me in many different ways, and I know a lot of people who it's helped drastically," Andrews said.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO