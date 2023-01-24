ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooperstown, NY

schenectadygov.com

Capital Region marijuana shop poised to be 1st in upstate NY

A Schenectady marijuana shop slated to start sales next month is poised to become the first legal cannabis store in upstate New York. Don Andrews, 34, always dreamed of having a marijuana dispensary. His Upstate CBD store opened on Union Street in the Electric City in 2019, and is in the process of becoming Upstate Canna Co. in the coming weeks to expand to recreational cannabis customers. "I love cannabis because it helped me in many different ways, and I know a lot of people who it's helped drastically," Andrews said.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police identify woman killed in Ulster County house fire

HIGH FALLS – State Police have identified the victim of a fatal house fire on Mossy Brook Road in the Town of Rosendale as Jone Miller. The fire, on January 22, destroyed her family home. Her husband escaped the flames, but the body of the 80-year-old woman was not...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
GLENVILLE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Marathon man steals merchandise from local store

A Village of Marathon man stole merchandise from a local store within Cortland County, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Joshua M. Price, 24, passed all points of sale prior to stealing the merchandise at the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County

Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BCSO Featured Warrant: Kara Yager

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman on an outstanding warrant. The office is looking for Kara Yager, wanted on a Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was last known to frequent the Kirby Street area of the Town...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Snowmobile dies after breaking through ice on Fulton Count lake

A snowmobiler was killed Thursday night after breaking through the ice on Fulton County Lake, the Fulton County sheriff confirmed. A neighbor told NewsChannel 13 that it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Peck Lake near Gloversville. Three snowmobilers were out on the lake and one of them fell in, the neighbor said.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Asking for Assistance in Identifying Suspects

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying three suspects involved in a possible burglary that took place on January 11th at the Real Deals Store on Route 281 in Cortlandville. The three suspects (pictures below) appear to be looking through shipping boxes located in the rear...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
95.3 Big Kat plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

