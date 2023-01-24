Read full article on original website
‘Frasier’ Sequel Series at Paramount+ Casts Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro
The pair join series lead Kelsey Grammer as well as cast members Nicholas Lyndhurst and Jack Cutmore-Scott. Television Academy Appoints Six New Members to Executive Committee (TV News Roundup) 'SEAL Team' Renewed for Season 7 at Paramount+. Plot details are being kept mostly under wraps for the series, but the...
Sharon Tate would have turned 80 today: See the most stunning photos of the late actress in her prime
Slide 1 of 24: The beautiful Sharon Tate would have celebrated her 80th birthday on Jan. 24, 2023. The actress was just 26 -- and eight months pregnant -- when she was tragically murdered by members of the Manson cult in 1969. Wonderwall.com is looking back at photos of the star during her short life...In this stunning black-and-white snap taken at an event in Los Angeles circa 1960, Sharon Tate flashed her megawatt smile in a black spaghetti-strap dress. MORE: Our favorite vintage photos of Jennifer Aniston.
‘Will Trent’: Who Is Jake McLaughlin? Where You’ve Seen Him in Movies and TV Shows
Jake McLaughlin is a part of the main cast of 'Will Trent,' but playing Ormewood in the new ABC drama series isn't the actor's first starring role.
John Larroquette & Melissa Rauch Talk Complex Father-Daughter Relationship On ‘Night Court’; How Markie Post Felt About Revival
SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals spoilers for tonight’s episode of NBC’s Night Court Titled, “Just Tuesday.” It’s been more than three decades since lothario Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) was on the prowl, but on tonight’s episode of NBC’s Night Court, he gets to experience what it was like to be on the receiving end of his sexy propositions. When we first reunite with Dan, we learn that the now reformed ladies’ man met a woman who changed his life. Her name is Sarah and she is no longer a part of his life. It is unknown if she died or if they...
FBI: International's Luke Kleintank on the Resolution of Forrester's Fly Team Future: 'I Know It Scared the Fans'
The following contains spoilers from the Jan. 24 episode of CBS’ FBI: International. For weeks now, FBI: International‘s Special Agent Scott Forrester has been threatened, by muckety-muck Ken Dandridge, with the termination of his time on the Fly Team. In this week’s episode — which involved the search for one, and then two, missing girls — Forrester (played by original cast member Luke Kleintank) and Dandridge (Michael Torpey) butted heads again and again, with the latter all but counting aloud the minutes until Forrester would be forced to clock out as leader of the Fly Team. The Legal Attaché at the U.S....
Call Me Kat Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café
Three months after Call Me Kat began to grieve the loss of Jordan, who died on Oct. 24 of a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," the the FOX sitcom has revealed who will join the show in a similar role Leslie Jordan's last appearance on Call Me Kat aired last month, but the show waited a beat to reveal how it would move ahead to fill the space left by his character Phil. On Thursday, it was announced that 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer is joining the show as Gideon, the new hire...
Netflix’s ‘Firefly Lane’ Is Not the Only Screen Version of Kristin Hannah’s Books
"Firefly Lane" author Kristin Hannah has several film adaptations of her other books in the works right now. Check it out:
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 episode 5 recap: ‘House of Fashion’
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 continued on January 27 with the next step in the competition toward discovering “America’s next drag superstar.” Last week, twins Sugar and Spice fell into the bottom two together after chaotic and confusing turns in “Snatch Game.” After their well-rehearsed Lip Sync for Your Life to “You Better Run,” Spice was chosen as the sister to stay while Sugar was asked to “sashay away.” This week, the 13 remaining girls use home decor elements in their first design challenge of the season. Seated at the judges’ dais for episode 4 was Emmy winning host RuPaul Charles,...
Story Behind the Song: “Piece by Piece” by Kelly Clarkson
“Piece by Piece” is arguably one of the most powerful songs in Kelly Clarkson’s catalog. Written by Clarkson and Greg Kurstin, who also produced the track, “Piece” has been described by the singer as the sequel to “Because of You.” The latter is her gut-wrenching ballad and top 10 hit that she wrote as a 16-year-old to process the emotions of her parents’ divorce when she was six and released on her Breakaway album in 2005. Though “Piece by Piece” feels like a devastating song, Clarkson insists that it’s actually healing, allowing her to recognize the pure love she experienced with her former husband, Brandon Blackstock.
Kristen Bell Takes Fans Along to Test Out 'Cold Plunging' Trend
Now she knows how Anna and Elsa must've felt trying to save the kingdom from freezing over.
Magnum P.I. season 5: release date, cast, plot and trailer
Magnum P.I. season 5 promises new thrills and lots of action as the series moves to its new home on NBC.
